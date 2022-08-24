Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Troubled contractor abruptly shutting million-dollar halfway hotels
Under investigation by multiple authorities, Exodus Transitional Communities will shut down its multimillion-dollar, taxpayer-funded program that places people released from prison into hotels, THE CITY has learned. Last week, Exodus sent out a notice to residents of one of the four hotels where it operates revealing that they were in...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Vigil held for stabbing victim in Sunset Park
A candlelight vigil in Sunset Park on Tuesday honored and remembered 31-year-old Yener Rodas, a deliveryman who was stabbed and killed during a neighborhood robbery on Saturday. Neighbors, family, friends and elected officials attended the memorial service that was held where the stabbing took place, on Seventh Avenue and 44th...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor cracks down on ‘ghost vehicles,’ bans ‘camera blockers’
Mayor Eric Adams and Amazon on Thursday took a new step in New York City’s crackdown on “ghost vehicles,” collaborating to further prohibit and prevent the sale of any product advertised on the e-commerce site as a “camera blocker” to anyone ordering such a product within New York state.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
August 27: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1846, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Today is the anniversary of the Battle of Long Island — the saddest fight, for us, that occurred during the long contest our fathers held for their national independence. Seventy years ago today, Washington stood on our Island shores, and wrung his hands, while tears of the bitterest anguish gathered on his cheeks — sighs of agitated passion which he is said never to have given way to, on any other occasion, before or afterward! He found the ‘Maryland regiment,’ composed of young men — the flower of some of the finest families in the South — cut to atoms in that disastrous slaughter! He found the first battle where he commanded in person going against him — and at night three thousand of the troops Congress had entrusted to his care, either lifeless as the cold ground on which they lay, or prisoners in the hands of an enemy whose barbarous treatment of them, he well knew, would be little preferable to death! No wonder that, in that dreary hour, the soul of one elsetime as serene as a god’s, felt sick within him. No wonder his lips shed words of agony, bitter as blood-drops from a wounded heart. Ah, we who live in the ease of profit and security of the present can but poorly realize such a day as the 27th of August, 1776.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Recent migration: How immigrant kids are adjusting to the city, schooling
Sitting on a Manhattan sidewalk on a sunny afternoon, Franyerson, who’s 9, rolled and shaped purple Play-Doh into a heart. This sweet New York City childhood moment was a rare pause in a journey that has taken him and his father thousands of miles, from Venezuela through the jungle spanning Colombia and Panama, up through Central America and Mexico and across the Rio Grande.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Luxury apartment building comes to Brooklyn Skyscraper District
A long-awaited luxury residential rental and retail building at 200 Montague St. in Brooklyn Heights is now beginning leasing, according to co-developers Aurora Capital Associates and Midtown Equities. The building is designed by international architecture firm Beyer Blinder Belle Architects & Planners, and its design “pays homage to the area’s...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Turnout in NYC’s primary was tragically low again. Here are 6 experts’ ideas on how to fix that.
Absentee ballots are still trickling in, likely putting voter turnout in New York’s late-summer primary just above double digits. At least 237,000 people cast ballots through in-person voting, and at least 39,000 returned absentee ballots, which means at least 12% of 2.3 million voters with eligible contests cast ballots in those races.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Queens man pleads guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS
A Queens man was arrested today for committing a knife attack on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, a terrorist organization. Awais Chudhary, 22, was sentenced before U.S. magistrate judge Robert M. Levy. In August 2019 after consuming propaganda videos, Chudhary had become radicalized by jihadist ideology....
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
For Nazareth High School, a loss like no other
Nazareth High School has dropped its football team. “It wasn’t really a surprise,” Desmond DeFreitas, a former Nazareth footballer who served as Head Coach for the Kingsmen for 10 seasons, told Scholastic Roundup. “We just didn’t have enough kids,” he said. DeFriestas did say juniors and...
