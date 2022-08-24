This year’s midterm elections spending is on track to beat 2020, with the industry investing in streaming services and emerging platforms like TikTok. As of July, the 2022 election cycle is already outpacing 2020 by around $700 million, according to AdImpact. In August alone, AdImpact reported a whopping increase of 203% in political spending as the raft of November elections draws closer. With research firm WARC this week warning of an economic slowdown that will remove some $90 billion of growth in the ad industry this year and next, there is a lot riding on this last quarter.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO