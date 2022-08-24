Read full article on original website
Digiday
As midterm political spending outpaces 2020, streaming and TikTok become the focus
This year’s midterm elections spending is on track to beat 2020, with the industry investing in streaming services and emerging platforms like TikTok. As of July, the 2022 election cycle is already outpacing 2020 by around $700 million, according to AdImpact. In August alone, AdImpact reported a whopping increase of 203% in political spending as the raft of November elections draws closer. With research firm WARC this week warning of an economic slowdown that will remove some $90 billion of growth in the ad industry this year and next, there is a lot riding on this last quarter.
Digiday
What CTV advertisers need to know for the 2022 holiday season
The rise of connected TV as a significant channel in the marketing mix is changing how advertisers approach their holiday campaigns. Advertisers are already preparing for the holidays, as are shoppers. According to a Think with Google study, 4 in 10 U.S. holiday shoppers are considering shopping earlier during other holidays this year. This shift towards early-bird shoppers is due to several factors, including supply chain and inflation concerns.
Digiday
Tastemade teams up with Blavity to create video vertical centered on Black food culture
Tastemade and Blavity Inc. are teaming up to create a video vertical covering food from a young, Black perspective. Called Sauce, the vertical will debut this fall with short-form videos distributed on both Tastemade and Blavity’s online and social platforms, including a dedicated Sauce channel on Blavity’s connected TV platform. Content will focus on Black restaurants, chefs and food creators. Sauce will lean on the Tastemade’s expertise with food content, and Blavity’s predominantly young, BIPOC audience.
