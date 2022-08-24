ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People who sleep on this side of the bed are more likely to be positive, study finds

New research has suggested that which side of the bed you sleep on may affect how you feel when you wake up.A survey by British Wool has found that people who sleep on the left side of the bed are more likely to feel optimistic when they are awake compared to those who sleep on the right side.The research, which surveyed 1,500 people, found that 66 per cent of people who sleep on the left side would describe themselves as “glass half full” type of people, compared to 60 per cent of right-side sleepers.In addition, right side sleepers are less...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

The best hobbies for warding off dementia revealed: Major study finds reading books or playing an instrument slashes risk by 23%, yoga and dancing have a 17% protective effect and joining a club or volunteering cuts chance by 7%

It's finally been settled. The best way to protect yourself against dementia is to keep your brain stimulated, a major review suggests. People who regularly read books, played musical instruments or keep a personal diary have a 23 per cent lower risk of developing the condition. The analysis of dozens...
YOGA
powerofpositivity.com

11 Red Flags of Functional Depression

Do you suffer from functional depression? Depression is on the rise. Sadly, many people suffer in silence because their high-functioning variety doesn’t always show the same signs as traditional depressive disorders. You may still go to work each day, take care of your family, and your hygiene doesn’t suffer.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?

Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
HEALTH
survivornet.com

Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section

After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
CANCER
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults

Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
HEALTH
WebMD

Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?

Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share

Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Is It Bad To Smoke Weed Every Day? Study Looks At What Happens With Decision-Making And Concentration Beyond Intoxication

What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress. The study was conducted by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Study: 61% of Vaccinated Individuals Over 50 Are Likely to Get Fall COVID-19 Booster

Health care providers’ recommendations will make a difference, results of a new poll from the University of Michigan show. Approximately 61% of individuals aged 50 years or older who have already received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are very likely to get an updated booster shot this fall, according to the results of a poll conducted by the University of Michigan.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques

An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

