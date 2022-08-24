Read full article on original website
Related
People who sleep on this side of the bed are more likely to be positive, study finds
New research has suggested that which side of the bed you sleep on may affect how you feel when you wake up.A survey by British Wool has found that people who sleep on the left side of the bed are more likely to feel optimistic when they are awake compared to those who sleep on the right side.The research, which surveyed 1,500 people, found that 66 per cent of people who sleep on the left side would describe themselves as “glass half full” type of people, compared to 60 per cent of right-side sleepers.In addition, right side sleepers are less...
The best hobbies for warding off dementia revealed: Major study finds reading books or playing an instrument slashes risk by 23%, yoga and dancing have a 17% protective effect and joining a club or volunteering cuts chance by 7%
It's finally been settled. The best way to protect yourself against dementia is to keep your brain stimulated, a major review suggests. People who regularly read books, played musical instruments or keep a personal diary have a 23 per cent lower risk of developing the condition. The analysis of dozens...
YOGA・
MedicalXpress
What older adults do while they sit affects dementia risk, study indicates
Adults aged 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or other such passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers. Their study also showed that the risk is lower for those who...
powerofpositivity.com
11 Red Flags of Functional Depression
Do you suffer from functional depression? Depression is on the rise. Sadly, many people suffer in silence because their high-functioning variety doesn’t always show the same signs as traditional depressive disorders. You may still go to work each day, take care of your family, and your hygiene doesn’t suffer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
survivornet.com
Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section
After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
3 signs you're having a stroke that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Stroke is a leading cause of death in the US, according to the CDC. But it can be treated if symptoms are spotted early.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults
Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
WebMD
Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?
Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
I was told not to fall asleep after my baby was born but it was physically impossible. A baby sleep expert agrees.
The author struggled with sleep after giving birth and talked to a sleep expert who said new parents need more support in hospitals.
Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years
According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share
Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Is It Bad To Smoke Weed Every Day? Study Looks At What Happens With Decision-Making And Concentration Beyond Intoxication
What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress. The study was conducted by...
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: 61% of Vaccinated Individuals Over 50 Are Likely to Get Fall COVID-19 Booster
Health care providers’ recommendations will make a difference, results of a new poll from the University of Michigan show. Approximately 61% of individuals aged 50 years or older who have already received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are very likely to get an updated booster shot this fall, according to the results of a poll conducted by the University of Michigan.
scitechdaily.com
A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques
An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
Comments / 1