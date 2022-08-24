Survey finds demand for cosmetic surgery, driven by women under 45, surged after the pandemic

Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
MedicalXpress
Life-saving COVID-19 treatments didn't make it to US patients recently infected, study finds
Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, two leading COVID-19 antiviral medications, are life-saving drugs that have been shown to reduce deaths, in Paxlovid's case, by a factor of 10 in the most severe cases. However, according to new research published Wednesday by the COVID States Project, the two treatments have been vastly underutilized...
I’m a hair expert – five best and worst shampoos starting from $2 at Target and they could make your hair lifeless
HAIRCARE doesn’t have to be expensive to be effective - and an expert has revealed which ones to buy as well as avoid at Target. Department stores have recently started selling quality haircare products as top stylists have teamed up with major retailers. While stores have definitely stepped up...
MedicalXpress
Benefits of new COVID-19 booster targeting variants outweigh any potential risks, experts say
The benefits of a new COVID-19 booster that targets omicron variants far outweigh the possible risks, experts say. A new COVID-19 booster could be available as soon as September thanks to a fast-tracked process that has some scientists questioning its safety. But some Northeastern health science experts say pre-existing knowledge about COVID-19 vaccines should quell any concerns, and that potential risks are vastly outweighed by the rewards of getting a new booster out before the virus has had time to mutate further.
MedicalXpress
Counting from left to right feels 'natural,' but new research shows our brains count faster from bottom to top
When asked to write the numbers from one to ten in a sequence, how do you order them? Horizontally? Vertically? Left to right? Top to bottom? Would you place them randomly?. It has been often been assumed, and taught in schools in Western countries, that the "correct" ordering of numbers is from left to right (1, 2, 3, 4…) rather than right to left (10, 9, 8, 7…). The ordering of numbers along a horizontal dimension is known as a "mental number line" and describes an important way we represent number and quantity in space.
MedicalXpress
Differences found in how doctors, caregivers and patients report side effects of cancer therapy
A recent study reveals differences in how symptom toxicity is reported for children receiving cancer treatment in clinical trials. Doctors often underestimate or miss a child's symptoms, while caregivers tend to overestimate symptoms. Children's Hospital Los Angeles was one of nine hospitals that participated in the study. David R. Freyer,...
MedicalXpress
'Polypill' reduces cardiovascular mortality by 33% in patients treated after a heart attack
A three-drug medication known as a "polypill," developed by the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and Ferrer, is effective in preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack, reducing cardiovascular mortality by 33 percent in this patient population. These are findings from the SECURE trial led by Valentin Fuster, MD, Ph.D., Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital, and General Director of CNIC.
MedicalXpress
Obesity, alcohol use, and decreased blood clotting associated with return to operating room after liver transplant
Liver transplant surgery is a vital and life-saving procedure, but it also is associated with a high rate of postoperative complications. As many as one in four liver transplant patients will return to the operating room (R-OR) within 48 hours of their initial surgery. However, recently published research shows that...
MedicalXpress
New fathers in UK felt isolated by maternity restrictions, but bonded better with baby during pandemic, study finds
A new study suggests that due to restrictions on maternity care caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, new fathers in the UK were left feeling isolated, with a sense of loss and disconnection, by being excluded from aspects of their partner's pregnancy and baby's birth. Nevertheless, it also suggests that the...
MedicalXpress
Positive results for Pfizer vaccine against deadly respiratory virus
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Thursday announced positive results in the elderly for a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), for which there are currently no authorized shots. The virus causes bronchiolitis, a respiratory disease that mainly affects infants, but can also be dangerous for the elderly, who can develop pneumonia.
I’m a midwife – the five new baby buys which are a total waste of money
WHEN you become parents for the first time, it can be very difficult to narrow down exactly what you need. And with the immense cost that comes with having a child, the last thing you want to do is spend money on things you won't use. So we spoke to...
CNET
Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight
When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
MedicalXpress
How maternal fat metabolism very early in pregnancy and fetal abdominal growth influence child weight and adiposity
A new study, led by researchers at the University of Oxford, UK, in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley, U.S., published today in Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology identifies, as early as the fifth month of pregnancy, patterns of fetal abdominal growth associated with maternal lipid metabolites that track newborn growth, adiposity and development into childhood. These fetal growth patterns are also associated with blood flow and nutrient transfer by the placenta, demonstrating a complex interaction between maternal and fetal nutrition early in pregnancy that influences postnatal weight and eventually adult health.
MedicalXpress
Majority of clinicians in US safety net practices report 'moral distress' during COVID-19 pandemic
The distress of doctors and nurses working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic has received much attention in news media and academic research, including their moral distress witnessing so many deaths at times when they could offer so little. Much less attention has been paid to the moral distress of clinicians working in other settings during the pandemic.
MedicalXpress
Evening dosing of blood pressure medication not better than morning dosing
A pragmatic randomized trial in more than 21,000 patients with high blood pressure followed for over five years has concluded that protection against heart attack, stroke and vascular death is not affected by whether antihypertensive medications are taken in the morning or evening. The late breaking research is presented in a Hot Line session today at ESC Congress 2022 and contradicts previous findings that suggested a very large cardiovascular benefit of night-time dosing.
MedicalXpress
Mapping brain stem's control of eating could lead to better treatments for obesity
Every meal you sit down to makes an impression, with foods filed away as something delicious to be sought out again, or to be avoided in disgust if we associate the flavor with gut malaise. How this decision is made turns out to be so fundamental to our well-being—determining what...
MedicalXpress
Mechanism behind deadly fungal infection on top of influenza or COVID-19 deciphered
More than 15% of all critically ill patients who end up in intensive care with severe influenza or COVID-19 additionally develop aspergillosis, a pulmonary fungal infection. This doubles their mortality rate. A UZ Leuven and KU Leuven trial with international partners has revealed that multiple dysfunctions of the immune response lie at the basis of higher susceptibility to fungal infections. These insights were published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine and constitute an important first step towards increasing the survival rate of patients with these severe lung infections.
MedicalXpress
Feeling lonelier than usual is linked to increased drinking and drug use, according to detailed pandemic diaries
During the pandemic, on days that adults felt particularly lonely or when lockdown restrictions were more limiting, they used more drugs (other than cannabis), a new study suggests. When people's loneliness was severe, they were also more likely to drink alcohol. The findings come from the first large-scale pandemic study...
MedicalXpress
Time for COVID reality check after 1 mn deaths this year: WHO
The World Health Organization's COVID chief said Friday it was time for a reality check on the virus after the millionth death from the disease this year. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead COVID-19, said the toll was "heartbreaking" because the tests, treatments, vaccines and public health measures to control the disease were all available.
