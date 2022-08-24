ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Gina Rodriguez is Anne Klein’s Face for Fall Campaign

By Lisa Lockwood
 4 days ago
Actress Gina Rodriguez i s the face of Anne Klein ’s fall campaign.

The campaign, which breaks in the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar, was shot in New York City by photographer Mark Seliger. Rodriguez is featured wearing Anne Klein ’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear, footwear, handbag, jewelry, eyewear, watch and outerwear collections. The collection is sold at stores including Macy’s, Dillard’s, Belk and online at Nordstrom, Amazon and Anneklein.com.

In addition to appearing as the face of the brand, Rodriguez will model the winning T-shirt design for Anne Klein’s Scholar Design Competition, which benefits the nonprofit Fashion Scholarship Fund. The winning design was created by Valeria Nicole, an FSF scholar, recent SCAD graduate and Puerto Rico native. The commemorative T-shirt will be on sale at Macy’s and Anneklein.com with a campaign that breaks in the October issue of T, The New York Times Style Magazine.

Named by The Hollywood Reporter as “The Next Big Thing,” and one of the “Top 35 Latinos Under 35,” Rodriguez is best known for her leading role as Jane in the TV series “Jane the Virgin.” The Golden Globe-winning actress has also starred in feature films including “Filly Brown,” “Deepwater Horizon,” “Ferdinand,” “Annihilation,” “Miss Bala,” “Someone Great” and “Scoob,” and voiced the titular character of the Netflix animated action-adventure series “Carmen Sandiego.”

The 38-year-old Rodriguez chairs her own We Will Foundation, which was founded with her sisters and positioned to empower young Hispanic youth through arts and education, and has been an advocate of creating a seat at the table for Latin women in the production world of Hollywood.

“Gina exemplifies the Anne Klein brand ethos as she is a leader in her industry and a strong advocate for her community,” said Effy Zinkin, chief operating officer at WHP Global, owner of the Anne Klein brand. “We are honored to have her as the face of our new campaign and as our partner to help further the brand’s mission of encouraging, empowering and engaging women through content and causes that create and foster community.”

