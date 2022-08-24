Jason Momoa Teases His ‘Androgynous’ ‘Fast and Furious 10’ Villain: ‘He’s a Bit of a Peacock’

After playing the hero for so long, Jason Momoa is ready to be the bad guy.

The actor can’t wait to unveil his villainous role in Universal’s “Fast X,” the tenth mainline entry in the “Fast and Furious” saga. Momoa offered a tease of what fans can expect from his character during Tuesday evening’s red carpet premiere of the third season of the actor’s Apple TV+ series “ See .”

“Time of my life. I get to be the bad guy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while,” Momoa told Variety’s Marc Malkin. “He’s very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit of a peacock… He’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He’s definitely got some daddy issues.”

But before Momoa gets to show down with Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his Fast family, the actor will reprise his role as Arthur Curry in the DC Comics sequel “ Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ,” due out next spring.

While hinting that the follow-up will feature “way more humor” than its 2018 predecessor, Momoa also touched on his experience reuniting with Ben Affleck, who features as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in “The Lost Kingdom.” Affleck and Momoa suited up together in the superhero team-up film “Justice League” and its 2021 director’s cut “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”

“It’s just hugs and kisses. I love that guy,” Momoa told Variety about Affleck. “We get along too well. It’s very good to see him again.”

Momoa then rejoined his “See” costars to ring in the series’ third and final season. The sci-fi drama takes place in a world hundreds of years after humankind has gone blind. The latest episodes picks up after Momoa’s fierce Baba Voss bids farewell to his family to live alone in the forest, only for a new threat to emerge, forcing him to return to protect his tribe.

Momoa estimates that his character has killed “100-plus” people throughout the story. “It’s definitely the most far out kills I’ve ever done in my life,” he said.

The third and final season of “See” will debut its first episode on Apple TV+ on Aug. 26, with the remaining seven episodes releasing weekly thereafter.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is set to hit theaters on March 17, 2023, while “Fast X” will follow soon after on May 19, 2023.