Your Ultimate Guide to Coffee Shops in Tampa Bay

Coffee is a universal love language shared by just about every working adult or stressed-out college kid. Whether hot or iced, caffeinated or decaf, black or sugary sweet, coffee is a deliciously versatile pick-me-up! The Tampa, St. Pete , and Clearwater areas are flooded with small, independently owned coffee shops with specialty coffees to warm your heart. Because of the enormous number of shops, it would be impossible to list all, so we’re listing the best of the best coffee shops in Tampa and the Bay area!

Coffee Shops in Tampa

Head down to South Tampa to check out one of the cutest coffee places Tampa has to offer. At Cats and Caffeine, guests can sip on coffee from Blind Tiger and snack on some sweet treats, all while hanging out with adoptable cats and kittens. Those who are wanting some cozy kitty cuddles can book 25- or 50-minute cat experiences where they can spend time with cats and kittens from Cat Lovers, Inc. who are looking for their forever homes.

Keep an eye out for cat-themed events such as Cat Yoga, Cats & Wine Night, Cats & Movie Night, and more.

Tucked away off the cobblestone street across from The University of Tampa, Lady & The Mug is an enchanting little coffee shop. The cafe features a butterfly bench and two floral swings. The whimsical space gives off a relaxing vibe filled with flowers and greenery.

In addition to their regular and specialty brews, they also feature a Drink of The Month. Indulge in fancy concoctions like the Red Velvet Latte, Cocoloco Cold Brew, and the Mermaid Latte (and yes, it’s blue!). They also feature light bites and sweets.

Buddy Brew Coffee is a coffee staple in the Tampa area with delicious brews, awesome atmospheres, and fair prices. This popular spot is a chain; however, it is local to Florida with shops only (for now) in Tampa and Sarasota. Buddy Brew takes pride in their specially roasted coffees with carefully crafted blends to ensure your coffee is nothing short of perfect.

Opening its doors about a year ago was King State, instantly elevating Tampa’s coffee scene even further. Located in what used to be a car wash and car garage, the atmosphere definitely adds to the cool factor. King State built its name on being a roaster first, so they know their coffee.

The cold brew is popular among locals, or get your caffeine via a cappuccino, cortado or americano.

Jet City Espresso is located in Hyde Park. Nestled inside a historic home, it serves up organic fair-trade coffees. Everything is served to-go at the shop with delicious coffees, smoothies, baked goods, and more. They also serve breakfast and lunch.

While you’re there consider sitting a spell on their front porch and indulge in your delicious Macchiato or Cappuccino.

The Blind Tiger Café is another local staple when it comes to specialty coffee and tea. With locations in Ybor, Seminole, Westchase, and SOHO, The Blind Tiger Café takes pride in their speakeasy-style and delicious coffee. They’re so confident in their delicious coffees that they consider themselves to be the Best Coffee in Tampa!

To make a claim that grand, there must be something special. Check out their coffee collection which features iced coffees, nitro, kombucha, flat white, café con leche, and more. The list is rather long with all of its delicious coffee counterparts.

Foundation Coffee is a great local chain with shops located in Riverview and Ybor. They take pride in their specialty coffee with a dedication to craft coffees. Their standards are high, which makes their coffee delicious. When you purchase a coffee at Foundation, you’re enjoying the highest quality ingredients, the best customer service, and a crafted coffee like none other.

The Portico Coffee is located on Florida Avenue in Tampa with a truly incredible mission. The mission of Portico is to “enhance the social, artistic, and spiritual fabric of Tampa through The Portico Café, Homeless Initiatives, Art, and Silent Meditation” (theportico.org). Portico offers breakfast and lunch with delicious options such as The Portico Cuban or the Chorizo Egg Torta.

Their drinks menu is extensive offering coffees, teas, and smoothies for your pleasure. Stop in the next time you’re on Florida Ave and experience a truly mission-filled space.

Café Hey is a fantastically inconspicuous coffee shop located right under 275 heading towards Tampa Heights. It’s an eclectic shop with coffee, tea, baked goods, sandwiches, soups, and more. They offer both dine-in and carryout options as well as weekly events to keep you coming back for more.

Open Mic takes place every Thursday from 7-9 p.m.This really is a great place to get away from the aesthetic obsessed and to just enjoy the atmosphere, the coffee, and the people sitting beside you.

DI Coffee Bar is located on Davis Island and features Panther Coffee. Panther Coffee is a specialty coffee-based out of Miami, Florida. They’re a roaster, retailer, and wholesaler creating small-batch coffee beans for the best tasting coffee and DI Coffee Bar uses their beans—yum! Enjoy espressos, macchiatos, americanos, and more when you stop into DI Coffee Bar and be sure to check out Panther Coffee for more information on their small-batch beans.

The Lab Coffee is an ever-changing coffee shop located off of W. State Street in Tampa. The Lab encourages conversation as their coffee changes frequently.

They are there to help create your perfect drink time and time again and will even help you explore other avenues that you may not have considered. There is something for everyone at The Lab so check it out.

Kahwa Coffee is perhaps the kingpin of coffee in Tampa, Florida. Since opening in St. Pete in 2006, Kahwa has roasted all of their coffee right here in Tampa with over 15 years of experience to bring to the table. All of their baristas go through high-intensity training so that every cup of coffee that you enjoy is the best cup ever.

Kahwa is great because they support local nonprofits where they donate both their time and products to events towards local organizations across Tampa Bay.

Spaddy’s Coffee Co. has locations in Seminole Heights and South Tampa. They started off as a mobile coffee shop and have since grown to brick and mortar locations that also serve light bites, tea, Cuban bread, and cookies.

Pop into Ginger Beard Coffee the next time you’re craving nitro-infused cold brew! That’s the specialty coffee at Ginger Beard and is full of frothy, caffeinated goodness.

Ginger Beard can be found all across the bay with Ginger Beard Coffee and Pour House on Kennedy as well as Daily Eats and Brunchies of both Tampa and Lutz with Ginger Beard on tap. Be sure to check out what makes Ginger Beard so great, we’re sure you’ll be coming back for more.

Coffee Shops in St. Pete

This quirky and unique cafe is known for great food, beer, wine, and strong coffee. Inspired by the great cafes of Europe, they make a point to slow things down for a relaxed atmosphere. Besides the array of coffees, libations, and sweet and savory bites, 2D Cafe is known best for its ambiance. The entire cafe is set up in black and white and gives the feel of being in a 2D drawing! So, grab a cold brew and a charcuterie plate and check the place out for yourself.

Bandit Coffee is a great shop located on Central Avenue in St. Pete. After a day of shopping, art, and yummy food, pop into Bandit for the ‘minimalist’s choice’ for local coffee! The coffee at Bandit is ever-changing with fresh new offerings for a totally different coffee experience with every visit!

Steps from the St. Pete Pier you’ll find the extremely Instagrammable Paradeco Coffee Roasters. Grab a coffee, tea or smoothie to go with a local treat. Paradeco is not just beautiful, they’re also focused on working with women-owned coffee farms and their new zero-emission coffee bean roaster.

This organic, gluten free spot gives you the option of getting good treats and eats without sacrificing taste! Craft Kafe St. Pete is perfect for the gluten free couple and uses fresh and clean ingredients for quality products.

Head over to Black Crow Coffee located in both Grand Central District as well as Historic Old Northeast St. Pete. Black Crow offers coffee, treats and more. Enjoy pour-overs, cold brew, brewed coffee, and more to jumpstart your day, afternoon, or evening! They offer a variety of baked goods such as cookies, muffins, croissants, and more! They even offer a vegan menu with delicious, sweet treats.

Enjoy delicious specialty coffee at Intermezzo and also consider ordering a craft cocktail while you’re at it! You won’t only love the coffee at Intermezzo, but also the space, atmosphere, aesthetic, and people that walk through the door! This is truly the perfect spot to congregate with friends, loved ones, or work people for a bottle of wine or a warm cup of Joe. Intermezzo brings out flavors from the 50’s and 60’s blends of European and American style cafes. This will definitely become one of your favorite coffee shops in the ‘burg.

Coffee Shops in Clearwater and Dunedin

Check out Basimo Beach Café in Clearwater for a whole new take on coffee and food. The café is organic and makes every single menu item with love. They are committed to health and using ingredients that are reflective of that mission. The food and drink at Basimo are non-GMO, organic, vegan and vegetarian-friendly! Anyone and everyone can find something at Basimo no matter the dietary need. Be sure to check out their coffee, breakfast, lunch, smoothies, and juices the next time you’re in the area!

Dunedin Coffee Company and Bakery is the cutest coffee shop located on Broadway in Downtown Dunedin! Enjoy coffee cakes, scones, muffins, coffee, and so much more all made in shop! Starting at noon they also offer Gelato available in cups or pints! Be sure to pop in for breakfast from 7:30- noon!

Southie Coffee is another great coffee shop locally sourced in Florida with two locations, one in Clearwater and one in Seminole. The shop offers organic espresso and coffee, vegan and gluten-free options, and so much more. Their coffee is top-notch quality as well as their nitro coffee and lattes. They also offer mouthwatering sandwiches and the sweetest gluten-free pastries around town.

This one is a must-do for cozy vibes . Sandpiper Coffee is another great spot in Dunedin, serving up great coffee, food, and sweets since 2015 in a quaint little bungalow . All of their custom coffee is blended and roasted on-site for optimal flavor. Enjoy indoor and outdoor seating on the porch with a super cute gift shop inside the café!

The next time you’re in Largo, check out The Haus for a locally owned and operated coffee shop! They also double as a bakery and deli with an awesome menu. Their coffee is roasted by hand in Tampa Bay and all of their deli meats are Boars Head.

Plus, their baked goods are also locally sourced. Basically, if you love supporting local businesses, The Haus is the perfect spot to stop into when you’re craving coffee, deli meats, or something sweet.

With so many coffee shops in Tampa, it’s hard to list all of them. However, all of these spots are super great, delicious, affordable, and worth trying. They are definitely among our picks for the best coffee places in Tampa!

