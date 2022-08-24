Read full article on original website
Arrest Made in Vidalia Domestic-Related Incident
A domestic-related shooting has led to the hospitalization of a woman and the arrest of a man charged with inflicting her wound. Vidalia police were called to a residence on Washington Street on August 20 where they found Deshonna Summerset, age 44 of Vidalia, with a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. Due to her injury, she was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and later transferred to a Savannah hospital.
Mr. Johnny Roy Scott, Treutlen County
Mr. Johnny Roy Scott, age 72, beloved husband of the late June Beasley Scott, of the Beasley Hill Community joined her on Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022 while a patient at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin. Born in Wayne County; Screven, Georgia, he was the eldest of five children born...
Chamber Opportunities Within "REACH"
(L to R): Dana Brown, Membership Services Director (Chamber); Matt Hasbrouck, Volunteer REACH Chair; Debbie Evans, Executive Vice President (Chamber); and Amber O'Connor, Office Manager (Chamber). The Greater Vidalia Chamber of Commerce represents businesses and promote economic growth in the community year-round, but to that, it takes funding. A few...
Lady Net Dogs Sweep in McIntosh County
On Thursday, the Toombs County Lady Net Dogs made a clean sweep at McIntosh Academy. The JV won the first set 25-10, lost the second 19-25, but rebounded in the third with a 15-6 win to get the victory over MCA. The JV Net Dogs move to 3-0 on the season. The key players in the match where Ma’Kayla Brewton, Estrella Barbosa, and Alivia Patrick. Brewton had 15 service points, 11 aces, 5 digs, and 2 kills. Barbosa had 14 service points, 7 aces, 6 assists, and 2 digs. Patrick led the team with 5 kills, while Arianna Hill and Emma Wright both contributed with 3 service points in the third set of the match. Way to go, JV Net Dogs!
Redskins Shutout Vikings
The Treutlen Vikings fell on the road to the Bryan County Redskins Friday night in Pembroke by a score of 56 – 0 for their second shutout loss in a row. It was the Vikings first loss ever to Bryan County in 14 meetings. Treutlen turnovers were again a problem for the second week in a row.
