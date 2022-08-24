On Thursday, the Toombs County Lady Net Dogs made a clean sweep at McIntosh Academy. The JV won the first set 25-10, lost the second 19-25, but rebounded in the third with a 15-6 win to get the victory over MCA. The JV Net Dogs move to 3-0 on the season. The key players in the match where Ma’Kayla Brewton, Estrella Barbosa, and Alivia Patrick. Brewton had 15 service points, 11 aces, 5 digs, and 2 kills. Barbosa had 14 service points, 7 aces, 6 assists, and 2 digs. Patrick led the team with 5 kills, while Arianna Hill and Emma Wright both contributed with 3 service points in the third set of the match. Way to go, JV Net Dogs!

MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO