ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

Oakland police are investigating after a man died following a shooting Saturday morning. The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street, near Martin Luther King Way. Officers said that after responding to a call, they found a man who was shot. The victim later died at the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakley Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Fired at Officers: PD

An Oakley police officer on Friday fatally shot a 58-year-old man who police say fired several rounds at officers after allegedly threatening his girlfriend. Before the shooting, officers responded at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday to a domestic dispute call along the 1800 block of Teresa Lane, police said. The caller...
OAKLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Sheriff's Deputy Arrested in Illegal Firearms Investigation

A 41-year-old Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of several offenses related to an illegal firearms investigation, the Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Matthew Buckley, a Pinole resident and 15-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was arrested Thursday and authorities served a search warrant at a home...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

CHP Arrests 2 in Separate Bay Area Freeway Shootings

The California Highway Patrol arrested two men in separate shootings that took place on Bay Area freeways, officials said Thursday. The shootings happened in June and July of this year. In one of shootings, there was chilling video of an East Bay couple that were seen driving on eastbound I-580...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petaluma, CA
Petaluma, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Bay Area

Clear the Shelters: Pets Find Forever Homes in the Bay Area

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 once again teamed up with our partners across the nation Saturday, to help in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event and help animals find their forever homes. Since 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Clear the Shelter campaigns have helped more...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
NBC Bay Area

Big Rig Crash Causes Traffic Delays on I-80 in Vallejo

A big-rig crash on Interstate 80 near state Highway 37 in Vallejo closed multiple lanes of I-80 in both directions and had traffic at a standstill Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash reported shortly after 2:45 p.m. involved at least five vehicles and is being described...
VALLEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

Controversial Billboards Seen in San Francisco, Los Angeles Warn Against Moving to Texas

Some mysterious billboards have recently gone up in San Francisco and Los Angeles, warning people against moving from California to Texas. But who is behind it? That’s the big question swirling around the controversial billboards that say “Don’t move to Texas” and “The Texas miracle died in Uvalde,” referring to the deadly school shooting that occurred in that area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Approves Scaled-Down Millennium Tower Fix

San Francisco building officials have formally signed off on a scaled-down plan to fix the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower, a key hurdle that fix officials say will allow engineers to do the work needed to support one corner of the building to bedrock by the end of this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vandalized Schools Receive $94,000 Donation to Help Cover Costs

Five elementary schools and a charter school were vandalized in the West Contra Costa County Unified School District over the summer, but a donation from Chevron Richmond Refinery could make recovering a bit easier. Nystrom, Lincoln, Bayview, and Highland Elementary Schools, Greenwood Academy and a charter school were all vandalized...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

South Bay Nonprofit Raises Aid for People With Disabilities in Ukraine

Hope Services, a San Jose-based organization providing services to children with developmental disabilities and their families, donated more than $56,000 to Ukrainian organizations providing help to those with disabilities and mental health needs during the country's war with Russia. The organization also fundraises for their services through HopeTHRIFT, their retail...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Local Leaders Meet in Richmond to Discuss Zero Emissions Plan

Zero emissions are a lofty goal, but leaders and local officials gathered in Contra Costa County Thursday to discuss ways to achieve it. “It’s amazing to be in this building that manufactured more internal gasoline cars than anywhere on the West Coast and to be talking about getting to zero emissions through hydrogen,” said Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia.
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Air Quality Advisory Issued for Sunday

An air quality advisory is being issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday due to wildfire smoke, according to a spokesperson for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from the Rum Creek Fire, burning in southwest Oregon, is expected to impact the Bay Area Sunday. Isolated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Continued Calls for Water Conservation as Drought Deepens

Big cutbacks and big fines could be on the table if the drought continues. That was the message that came out of a Bay Area water summit held Friday. "We all have to be conscientious of the shortage of water that we currently are in," Santa Clara Valley Water District board member John Varela said. "We call it a water crisis."
SANTA CLARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy