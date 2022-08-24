Read full article on original website
The Forgotten Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Investigate Deadly Shooting
Oakland police are investigating after a man died following a shooting Saturday morning. The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street, near Martin Luther King Way. Officers said that after responding to a call, they found a man who was shot. The victim later died at the scene.
NBC Bay Area
Oakley Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Fired at Officers: PD
An Oakley police officer on Friday fatally shot a 58-year-old man who police say fired several rounds at officers after allegedly threatening his girlfriend. Before the shooting, officers responded at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday to a domestic dispute call along the 1800 block of Teresa Lane, police said. The caller...
NBC Bay Area
Sheriff's Deputy Arrested in Illegal Firearms Investigation
A 41-year-old Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of several offenses related to an illegal firearms investigation, the Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Matthew Buckley, a Pinole resident and 15-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was arrested Thursday and authorities served a search warrant at a home...
NBC Bay Area
CHP Arrests 2 in Separate Bay Area Freeway Shootings
The California Highway Patrol arrested two men in separate shootings that took place on Bay Area freeways, officials said Thursday. The shootings happened in June and July of this year. In one of shootings, there was chilling video of an East Bay couple that were seen driving on eastbound I-580...
NBC Bay Area
South SF Man Says Receding Lake Mead Waters Unraveled 20 Year Mystery of His Dad's Disappearance
The receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas have brought a glimpse of closure for Tom Erndt, 31, of South San Francisco. Erndt said his father, Thomas Erndt, was lost in the water there back in August of 2002. Erndt said that this week, he and his family were...
NBC Bay Area
Introducing the ‘Zen Den,' the Pinole Police Department's Officer Decompression Room
Pinole police officers have a new tool to help them handle the stresses that come with the job — a decompression space known as the "Zen Den." The "Zen Den" is a room complete with calming sounds, aromatherapy, crystals and a massage chair. It provides officers with a safe space to process the challenges of the job.
NBC Bay Area
Contra Costa County Deputy Arrested on Multiple Weapons and Drug Charges
A Contra Costa County deputy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of illegal firearms possession among other charges, according to the sheriff's office. Matthew Buckley, a 15-year veteran of the agency, was arrested at his Pinole home after a search warrant was served and evidence was seized, the sheriff's office said.
NBC Bay Area
Clear the Shelters: Pets Find Forever Homes in the Bay Area
NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 once again teamed up with our partners across the nation Saturday, to help in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event and help animals find their forever homes. Since 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Clear the Shelter campaigns have helped more...
NBC Bay Area
Big Rig Crash Causes Traffic Delays on I-80 in Vallejo
A big-rig crash on Interstate 80 near state Highway 37 in Vallejo closed multiple lanes of I-80 in both directions and had traffic at a standstill Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash reported shortly after 2:45 p.m. involved at least five vehicles and is being described...
NBC Bay Area
Former San Francisco Public Works Head Mohammed Nuru Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison
San Francisco’s former public works director, who pleaded guilty to steering public contracts and taking pricey gifts, was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison in a corruption case that ensnared several City Hall officials and insiders. Mohammed Nuru in January pleaded guilty to what federal prosecutors described as...
NBC Bay Area
Triathlete Seriously Injured After Flying Off Bike Thanks to Bump on SF Road
A man in San Francisco is recovering after hitting a bump in the road that caused some serious injuries. He was on a bike on Clay Street and neighbors say he’s not the only one who’s suffered that fate because of construction work. Ralph Bower is an experienced...
NBC Bay Area
Castro Business Owners, Residents Call on City to Help With Mounting Issues
Business owners and residents in San Francisco's Castro District are calling on the city to do more about the unhoused and mentally ill people who are causing issues in the neighborhood. Community members welcomed a deep cleaning of the neighborhood by public works crews on Thursday, but they said it's...
NBC Bay Area
Controversial Billboards Seen in San Francisco, Los Angeles Warn Against Moving to Texas
Some mysterious billboards have recently gone up in San Francisco and Los Angeles, warning people against moving from California to Texas. But who is behind it? That’s the big question swirling around the controversial billboards that say “Don’t move to Texas” and “The Texas miracle died in Uvalde,” referring to the deadly school shooting that occurred in that area.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Approves Scaled-Down Millennium Tower Fix
San Francisco building officials have formally signed off on a scaled-down plan to fix the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower, a key hurdle that fix officials say will allow engineers to do the work needed to support one corner of the building to bedrock by the end of this year.
NBC Bay Area
Vandalized Schools Receive $94,000 Donation to Help Cover Costs
Five elementary schools and a charter school were vandalized in the West Contra Costa County Unified School District over the summer, but a donation from Chevron Richmond Refinery could make recovering a bit easier. Nystrom, Lincoln, Bayview, and Highland Elementary Schools, Greenwood Academy and a charter school were all vandalized...
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Nonprofit Raises Aid for People With Disabilities in Ukraine
Hope Services, a San Jose-based organization providing services to children with developmental disabilities and their families, donated more than $56,000 to Ukrainian organizations providing help to those with disabilities and mental health needs during the country's war with Russia. The organization also fundraises for their services through HopeTHRIFT, their retail...
NBC Bay Area
Protesters Continue Fight Against Foster City's Proposed Geese Cull
Protesters in Foster City on Friday once again were set to rally against a proposed geese cull to curb an ongoing issue with the water fowl's waste, and they have the backing of a top county official. The continuing geese feces problem poses a health risk to humans, the city...
NBC Bay Area
Local Leaders Meet in Richmond to Discuss Zero Emissions Plan
Zero emissions are a lofty goal, but leaders and local officials gathered in Contra Costa County Thursday to discuss ways to achieve it. “It’s amazing to be in this building that manufactured more internal gasoline cars than anywhere on the West Coast and to be talking about getting to zero emissions through hydrogen,” said Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia.
NBC Bay Area
Air Quality Advisory Issued for Sunday
An air quality advisory is being issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday due to wildfire smoke, according to a spokesperson for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from the Rum Creek Fire, burning in southwest Oregon, is expected to impact the Bay Area Sunday. Isolated...
NBC Bay Area
Continued Calls for Water Conservation as Drought Deepens
Big cutbacks and big fines could be on the table if the drought continues. That was the message that came out of a Bay Area water summit held Friday. "We all have to be conscientious of the shortage of water that we currently are in," Santa Clara Valley Water District board member John Varela said. "We call it a water crisis."
