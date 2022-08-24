Read full article on original website
NBC26
Rapper Afroman's Ohio home raided by sheriff's office
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Rapper Afroman said the Adam's County Sheriff's Office caused damage when they raided his home this past weekend. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, shared photos and videos of the raid on social media. In the video, multiple officers are seen breaking down a...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Former central Ohio superintendent charged with kidnapping 2 children in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, West Virginia — Authorities in West Virginia arrested a former central Ohio school superintendent who allegedly attempted to kidnap two children into his vehicle this month. William Morrison, 59, of Huntington, West Virginia, was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping in connection to an incident that happened...
Ironton Tribune
Threat leads to indictment
Sizemore charged with threatening Coal Grove school in January. A 19-year-old Ironton man is facing a felony terroristic threatening charge for threatening a school. According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, on Dec. 7, 2021, Logan J. Sizemore made threats against the Coal Grove schools. He was originally indicted in January for the offense before but the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office re-indicted Sizemore to fix some issues with the original indictments.
WOUB
Portsmouth West handle cross-town rivals Portsmouth with flying colors
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOUB) — Portsmouth West and Portsmouth squared off Friday night to add to the list of big rivalry games. This rivalry runs deep. The schools are only separated by five miles, and the Portsmouth West crowd traveled down the road and made sure they showed up in big numbers.
Ironton Tribune
Dragons, Jackson cruise past Wellston
WELLSTON — Peyton Jackson is no bird, but he sure was winging it on Friday. Jackson threw 3 touchdown passes and ran for 2 more as the Fairland Dragons routed the Wellston Golden Rockets 47-7 on Friday. Jackson threw 2 touchdown passes of 22 and 36 yards to Brycen...
Former Columbus-Area School Superintendent Accused Of Kidnapping
The man was placed on administrative leave in 2017 following a drug arrest.
Ironton Tribune
W. Va. artist featured at OUS gallery
Ohio University Southern Art Gallery is featuring an exhibition of Harold K. Edwards paintings through a closing reception at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15. “In all the arts, it seems that the visual artist’s statements are the most grievous of attempts to mix means of expression,” Edwards said about his work.
WSAZ
Shake Shoppe Ironton announces new name
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Shake Shoppe in Ironton will be known by a new name beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The restaurant that first opened up in 1951 will become The Shakery: Eats and Treats. This comes after Shake Shoppe in Gallipolis filed a lawsuit against the Ironton location for...
Ironton Tribune
‘This is our future’
GETAWAY — Gov. Mike DeWine said the most important thing adults and educators can do for youth is to not “leave anyone behind.”. “As adults, we need to show them all the options they have,” he said. “That’s one of the great things about a career center.”
Portsmouth Times
The story behind Bridge to Portsmouth
Imagine you’re a talented young, twenty-one-year-old, living in a ramshackle apartment on Gallia Street in Portsmouth, Ohio. It’s 1981 and you’re playing lead guitar for Dave Evans bluegrass band in Waverly. You have no car to drive, no television to watch, you are flat broke and lonesome but still, you have a dream! Thus is the story of Chris Jones who is headlining the Final Friday in Boneyfiddle concert August 26th at 8:00 pm. When he wasn’t playing a gig or practicing his chops he would wander the streets of Portsmouth. It was during these walks Chris Jones would find the inspiration to write the song ‘Bridge to Portsmouth’. As it turns out Chris was a gifted singer/songwriter with an insatiable appetite for all things bluegrass.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vinton Co. teen becomes victim of a hate crime
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One parent in Vinton County is demanding accountability as the local school district tries to calm families who are asking for answers regarding an alleged hate crime. A Vinton County father took to social media this week to tell his daughter’s story. The father, in...
Ironton Tribune
Records spinning in Orbit’s
For local restauranteur Jason Beter, opening a record store was a different type of business venture, but it was one that held a lot of nostalgia. Beter had spent a lot of time at the old Davidson’s [Record Shop] in downtown Huntington during his youth, and it made a lasting impact.
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
Person dead after Meigs County, Ohio explosion
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
WLWT 5
Trial preparations nearly finalized for one suspect in 2016 Pike County massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio — Six years have passed since eight members of the Rhoden family were killed in the middle of the night, execution-style. "We were hearing rumors, you know, years ago," Blaine Beekman said. Beekman, a former Pike County commissioner, said Friday that rumors about who committed the heinous...
wvexplorer.com
Peculiar rock face near Ripley, W.Va., attracting more visitors
FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. — Carved on a quiet hillside by an eccentric sculptor in the 1950s, a curious rock face near Ripley, West Virginia, is attracting a larger audience than ever, thanks to social media. More travelers than ever are on the hunt for the rock. According to Mike Ruben,...
Ironton Tribune
Foundation for the Tri-State Community announces scholarships
ASHLAND, Ky. – Scholarships and awards totaling $53,027, have been presented to local young men and women, including several from Lawrence County. Funds came from Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Inc., according to Foundation CEO Mary Witten Wiseman. “The organizations and individuals that provided the funds for these scholarships...
