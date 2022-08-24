ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

Rapper Afroman's Ohio home raided by sheriff's office

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Rapper Afroman said the Adam's County Sheriff's Office caused damage when they raided his home this past weekend. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, shared photos and videos of the raid on social media. In the video, multiple officers are seen breaking down a...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Threat leads to indictment

Sizemore charged with threatening Coal Grove school in January. A 19-year-old Ironton man is facing a felony terroristic threatening charge for threatening a school. According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, on Dec. 7, 2021, Logan J. Sizemore made threats against the Coal Grove schools. He was originally indicted in January for the offense before but the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office re-indicted Sizemore to fix some issues with the original indictments.
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Dragons, Jackson cruise past Wellston

WELLSTON — Peyton Jackson is no bird, but he sure was winging it on Friday. Jackson threw 3 touchdown passes and ran for 2 more as the Fairland Dragons routed the Wellston Golden Rockets 47-7 on Friday. Jackson threw 2 touchdown passes of 22 and 36 yards to Brycen...
WELLSTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

W. Va. artist featured at OUS gallery

Ohio University Southern Art Gallery is featuring an exhibition of Harold K. Edwards paintings through a closing reception at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15. “In all the arts, it seems that the visual artist’s statements are the most grievous of attempts to mix means of expression,” Edwards said about his work.
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Shake Shoppe Ironton announces new name

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Shake Shoppe in Ironton will be known by a new name beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The restaurant that first opened up in 1951 will become The Shakery: Eats and Treats. This comes after Shake Shoppe in Gallipolis filed a lawsuit against the Ironton location for...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

‘This is our future’

GETAWAY — Gov. Mike DeWine said the most important thing adults and educators can do for youth is to not “leave anyone behind.”. “As adults, we need to show them all the options they have,” he said. “That’s one of the great things about a career center.”
OHIO STATE
Portsmouth Times

The story behind Bridge to Portsmouth

Imagine you’re a talented young, twenty-one-year-old, living in a ramshackle apartment on Gallia Street in Portsmouth, Ohio. It’s 1981 and you’re playing lead guitar for Dave Evans bluegrass band in Waverly. You have no car to drive, no television to watch, you are flat broke and lonesome but still, you have a dream! Thus is the story of Chris Jones who is headlining the Final Friday in Boneyfiddle concert August 26th at 8:00 pm. When he wasn’t playing a gig or practicing his chops he would wander the streets of Portsmouth. It was during these walks Chris Jones would find the inspiration to write the song ‘Bridge to Portsmouth’. As it turns out Chris was a gifted singer/songwriter with an insatiable appetite for all things bluegrass.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vinton Co. teen becomes victim of a hate crime

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One parent in Vinton County is demanding accountability as the local school district tries to calm families who are asking for answers regarding an alleged hate crime. A Vinton County father took to social media this week to tell his daughter’s story. The father, in...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Records spinning in Orbit’s

For local restauranteur Jason Beter, opening a record store was a different type of business venture, but it was one that held a lot of nostalgia. Beter had spent a lot of time at the old Davidson’s [Record Shop] in downtown Huntington during his youth, and it made a lasting impact.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
WOWK 13 News

Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
SOUTH POINT, OH
WOWK 13 News

Person dead after Meigs County, Ohio explosion

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wvexplorer.com

Peculiar rock face near Ripley, W.Va., attracting more visitors

FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. — Carved on a quiet hillside by an eccentric sculptor in the 1950s, a curious rock face near Ripley, West Virginia, is attracting a larger audience than ever, thanks to social media. More travelers than ever are on the hunt for the rock. According to Mike Ruben,...
RIPLEY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Foundation for the Tri-State Community announces scholarships

ASHLAND, Ky. – Scholarships and awards totaling $53,027, have been presented to local young men and women, including several from Lawrence County. Funds came from Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Inc., according to Foundation CEO Mary Witten Wiseman. “The organizations and individuals that provided the funds for these scholarships...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

