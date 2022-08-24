Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Tomatoes always popular at Farmers Market
Fayette County Farmers Market customers buy A LOT of tomatoes! And this is nice to see. All the summer vegetables seem popular….corn, green beans, cucumbers and tomatoes of course, and also the alliums (onions and garlic) and eggplant, summer (aka zucchini) and winter/storage (hard shell) squash. But I am amazed at the number of tomatoes that I see people walking away with.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Urbana Citizen
Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival celebrates 20th year
Several crowd favorite bands from previous editions of the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival will return for encore performances on the outdoor stage at the 20th OFSF on three consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24. The festival, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, a mile north of Urbana at 2624...
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
Record-Herald
Rose Ave. Dream Center to hold open house Sunday
Rose Avenue Dream Center — known in the past as the Rose Avenue Community Center — will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, and open house this Sunday, Aug. 28. The event will begin at 3 p.m. Pastor Joy Stanforth...
Times Gazette
Free cookout in Hillsboro
The city of Hillsboro will be holding a community cookout on Friday, Sept. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Safety and service director The event was planned to take place at the old firehouse, 108 Gov. Trimble Place and the city is inviting the whole community. Abbott said the...
sciotopost.com
Ohio Renaissance Festival Opens Next Weekend
Harveysburg, Ohio – Shine your armor and sharpen your swords the Ohio Renaissance Festival is back for its 2022 season. This 35-acre permanent village has been authentically and historically re-created in the flavor of 16th Century England. Visitors will see a full day of entertainment including full-armored Jousting the...
Record-Herald
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
wvxu.org
Ohio Department of Natural Resources to hold special deer hunt in parts of Southwest Ohio
White tailed-deer in Ohio have no natural predators. Historically, its population was kept stable by wolves, cougars and Native American hunters. No predators can lead to overpopulation and overgrazing of native plants like rare orchids and spring flowers. Deer can also cause damage to farmland crops. In the 2021-2022 hunting...
Times Gazette
Why are gulls in Ohio?
You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Dayton
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dayton, Ohio on Petfinder.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar
Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
Fairborn Daily Herald
Biodigester owner facing allegations from EPA
CHICAGO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a notice of violation to Renergy, Inc., alleging permit violations at its Dovetail Energy facility in Greene County and Emerald BioEnergy LLC facility in Morrow County. Both facilities operate under permits issued by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, through the...
Groundbreaking date set for Intel plant, with Biden to deliver remarks
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — The date for Intel’s groundbreaking in Licking County has been set, with one major name on the guestlist. The ceremony for the two semiconductor chip fabrication plants being built on land that will be annexed into New Albany is set for Friday, Sept. 9, and the White House said Thursday […]
peakofohio.com
Country Legends set for Labor Day weekend in West Liberty
Labor Day weekend is coming up and the annual West Liberty Labor Day Festival is once again promising to be a big event. Back this year will be the Saturday concert put on by the Country Legends Concert Series. Three years ago, two local men, Matt Hull and Jeremy LeVan...
Record-Herald
Record-Herald
13abc.com
Three-month-old puppy is the newest member of a local fire department
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Springfield Township Fire Department has a new member. She’s three-months-old and works for treats and play time. The Labrador Retriever pup is in training to be a specialized search dog. Her name is Applesauce, or Apple for short. Shelbie Flegal is Apple’s owner and...
WTRF
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
(WKBN) — Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio. Authorities say they’ve started seeing something known as “Tranq-Dope” turning up in the Columbus...
