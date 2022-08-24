ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

Record-Herald

Tomatoes always popular at Farmers Market

Fayette County Farmers Market customers buy A LOT of tomatoes! And this is nice to see. All the summer vegetables seem popular….corn, green beans, cucumbers and tomatoes of course, and also the alliums (onions and garlic) and eggplant, summer (aka zucchini) and winter/storage (hard shell) squash. But I am amazed at the number of tomatoes that I see people walking away with.
Urbana Citizen

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival celebrates 20th year

Several crowd favorite bands from previous editions of the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival will return for encore performances on the outdoor stage at the 20th OFSF on three consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24. The festival, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, a mile north of Urbana at 2624...
Record-Herald

Rose Ave. Dream Center to hold open house Sunday

Rose Avenue Dream Center — known in the past as the Rose Avenue Community Center — will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, and open house this Sunday, Aug. 28. The event will begin at 3 p.m. Pastor Joy Stanforth...
Times Gazette

Free cookout in Hillsboro

The city of Hillsboro will be holding a community cookout on Friday, Sept. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Safety and service director The event was planned to take place at the old firehouse, 108 Gov. Trimble Place and the city is inviting the whole community. Abbott said the...
sciotopost.com

Ohio Renaissance Festival Opens Next Weekend

Harveysburg, Ohio – Shine your armor and sharpen your swords the Ohio Renaissance Festival is back for its 2022 season. This 35-acre permanent village has been authentically and historically re-created in the flavor of 16th Century England. Visitors will see a full day of entertainment including full-armored Jousting the...
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Times Gazette

Why are gulls in Ohio?

You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Dayton

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dayton, Ohio on Petfinder.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar

Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
Fairborn Daily Herald

Biodigester owner facing allegations from EPA

CHICAGO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a notice of violation to Renergy, Inc., alleging permit violations at its Dovetail Energy facility in Greene County and Emerald BioEnergy LLC facility in Morrow County. Both facilities operate under permits issued by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, through the...
peakofohio.com

Country Legends set for Labor Day weekend in West Liberty

Labor Day weekend is coming up and the annual West Liberty Labor Day Festival is once again promising to be a big event. Back this year will be the Saturday concert put on by the Country Legends Concert Series. Three years ago, two local men, Matt Hull and Jeremy LeVan...
13abc.com

Three-month-old puppy is the newest member of a local fire department

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Springfield Township Fire Department has a new member. She’s three-months-old and works for treats and play time. The Labrador Retriever pup is in training to be a specialized search dog. Her name is Applesauce, or Apple for short. Shelbie Flegal is Apple’s owner and...
WTRF

New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio

(WKBN) — Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio. Authorities say they’ve started seeing something known as “Tranq-Dope” turning up in the Columbus...
