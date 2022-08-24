ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 26

Florida Fishing
3d ago

LOL..WOW, This....woman? is truly confused and conflicted. A previous lesbian turned...bi-sexual...woman? who looks like a man? and has minority ethnicity who is running as a Republican. Really? Exactly who is her base? She's part of a party that doesn't believe in gay rights, doesn't support minorities, doesn't believe Women have equal rights and is consistently attacking everything she is from the core of her being. Yet, she's running as a Republican. 😳

Reply(13)
7
Barbara P
3d ago

Your opening title "Lesbian turned Bi"is unnecessary and unprofessional. We congratulate Tiffany on her win!

Reply(1)
6
John Smith
2d ago

This headline is totally misleading nothing but operation mockingbird political hit piece just sow seeds of confusion and doubt amongst the sheeple

Reply
3
Related
click orlando

‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
msn.com

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist picks teacher union boss as running mate, giving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the education fight he wants

HIALEAH, Florida — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has selected a teacher's union boss as his running mate to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, a decision that puts education issues front and center in one of the nation's most closely watched races. Crist announced Saturday that he'd...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alva, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
City
San Carlos Park, FL
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
Lehigh Acres, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Florida Gov. DeSantis wants pot companies to pay more

TALLAHASSEE - As Florida medical marijuana companies continue to rake in cash, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week said cannabis operators need to pay more for the opportunity to do business in the state.The state "should charge these people more," DeSantis told reporters Tuesday."I mean, these are very valuable licenses," the governor said. "I would charge them an arm and a leg. I mean, everybody wants these licenses."It was unclear if DeSantis was referring to medical-marijuana companies already operating in the state or businesses seeking to gain entry to Florida, which insiders say has the potential to be one of the...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#Economy#Florida House#Democrat Engelhart#Three Oaks
floridapolitics.com

Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal

I think the landowners just thought they could get away with it. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
classiccountry1045.com

Governor DeSantis Authorizes Purchase To Conserve Property In DeSoto County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — 16,000 acres have been acquired for conservation in DeSoto and Hardee counties. Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that are crucial for wildlife habitat.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of ‘incompetence and neglect of duty’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
FLORIDA STATE
fox4now.com

Influential figure in Naples history celebrates her 94th birthday

NAPLES, Fla. — An influential figure in Southwest Florida history celebrated her 94th birthday on Saturday. In 1955, Thelma Hodges became one of the first nurses to serve at what would later become Naples Community Hospital. She and three others traveled from their hometown of Boston, Mass. to work at the newly-established hospital. At the time, Naples was considered a small fishing village.
NAPLES, FL
Click10.com

Lauren Book beats Barbara Sharief in Florida Senate race

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Florida Sen. Lauren Book is the Senate’s minority leader, who has represented Florida Senate District 32 since 2016, and now she’ll represent District 35, a newly drawn district. It was a contentious race and likely the most watched race in Western Broward County...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy