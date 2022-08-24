ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Northern Plains potato crop is looking good with harvest on the horizon

LARIMORE, N.D. — The Red River Valley potato crop has overcome getting into the ground later than optimal to looking like one of the best in the last few years, said farmers and researchers who gathered at Hoverson Farms near Larimore for Northern Plains Potato Growers Association’s field day.
State leaders break ground on new Casselton soybean plant

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — State leaders like Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. John Hoeven and Sen. Kevin Cramer came to Central Cass High School to celebrate after they and other project leaders break ground of a soybean plant near the school. Both the North Dakota and Minnesota Soybean Processors teams...
Otter Tail, MDU to jointly build 95-mile powerline

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities have announced a plan to jointly build a 95-mile power transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale, North Dakota. It will connect two existing substations. The companies say the power line will allow them to create a more...
House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham

PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
Essentia Health looking for volunteers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is looking for volunteers in a number of fields. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. They say to ensure the safety...
Five Below in Fargo to open September 2

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The newest store in Fargo, Five Below, is opening next week. The store will open on Friday, September 2nd at 1500 13th Ave E in the former Dress Barn location. The trendy discount store primarily offers items for $5 or less.
Deadline Set For Blighted Fargo House

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners agree it’s time for a vacant house to go. The structure at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find out who owns the building.
JLG’s 8th Annual “Rock the Streets” Concert Comes Back to Downtown Fargo

With 2022 marking the 33rd anniversary of JLG Architects, the firm’s 150+ employee-owners are ready to rock. On Friday, September 9, 2022, JLG will be hosting its eighth annual rockin’ end-of-summer street dance in downtown Fargo’s Broadway Square. Headlining JLG’s “Rock the Streets” concert will be the Fabulous Armadillos, with 100 Proof and The Shuttles opening the night. Food and beer trucks will open at 5:00 P.M., with bands taking the stage at 5:45 P.M. The concert is free and open to the public, with attendees encouraged to bring their own seating.
Rollover crash sends six to hospital in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six people, including four children, were taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Grand Forks. Grand Forks Police say around 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24 they were called to the intersection of Gateway Dr. and N. 51st. St. When officers...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
No Wake Advisory Issued for Spitzer Lake

OTTER TAIL COUNTY (KDLM) – A no wake advisory has gone into effect on Spitzer Lake in Leaf Mountain Township. The advisory was issued, Tuesday due to high water levels. The no-wake restriction advisory means that all watercraft should not exceed a speed whereby a wake or wave is produced behind the craft.
Fargo changes noise ordinance

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo is changing its noise ordinance. Permits are no longer required for street performers, but they can only use amplified sound between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m, including weekends. Those violating the ordinance could face a 100-dollar fine. The Fargo City Commission voted and...
