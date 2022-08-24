Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
‘This is our future’
GETAWAY — Gov. Mike DeWine said the most important thing adults and educators can do for youth is to not “leave anyone behind.”. “As adults, we need to show them all the options they have,” he said. “That’s one of the great things about a career center.”
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Be heard as general campaign begins
Next weekend is the Labor Day holiday, and following that is what is generally viewed as the start of the general election campaign season. While candidates for the fall ballot have already been out campaigning, early September is when the heavy advertising campaigns and travels on the trail really begin.
Ironton Tribune
Threat leads to indictment
Sizemore charged with threatening Coal Grove school in January. A 19-year-old Ironton man is facing a felony terroristic threatening charge for threatening a school. According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, on Dec. 7, 2021, Logan J. Sizemore made threats against the Coal Grove schools. He was originally indicted in January for the offense before but the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office re-indicted Sizemore to fix some issues with the original indictments.
Person dead after Meigs County, Ohio explosion
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
Ironton Tribune
Foundation for the Tri-State Community announces scholarships
ASHLAND, Ky. – Scholarships and awards totaling $53,027, have been presented to local young men and women, including several from Lawrence County. Funds came from Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Inc., according to Foundation CEO Mary Witten Wiseman. “The organizations and individuals that provided the funds for these scholarships...
Ironton Tribune
W. Va. artist featured at OUS gallery
Ohio University Southern Art Gallery is featuring an exhibition of Harold K. Edwards paintings through a closing reception at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15. “In all the arts, it seems that the visual artist’s statements are the most grievous of attempts to mix means of expression,” Edwards said about his work.
Ironton Tribune
Grants available in Lawrence County
The Lawrence County Community Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is accepting grant applications from nonprofit and public organizations for projects or programs serving Lawrence County. The community foundation and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund will award $10,000 in grants to projects or programs benefitting...
WLWT 5
Trial preparations nearly finalized for one suspect in 2016 Pike County massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio — Six years have passed since eight members of the Rhoden family were killed in the middle of the night, execution-style. "We were hearing rumors, you know, years ago," Blaine Beekman said. Beekman, a former Pike County commissioner, said Friday that rumors about who committed the heinous...
Marshall University to demolish old church after building deemed ‘unsafe’
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University will be expanding parking near the Joan C. Edward Stadium this fall. Marshall officials say they will be demolishing an old church located on the property in the 2000 block of 5th Avenue that the university bought in 2017. Officials with the university say the building has been declared […]
Ironton Tribune
Ironton schools get vape detectors
With the start of the new school year, one of newest pieces of equipment at Ironton Elementary and Middle schools is one designed to prevent students from vaping at school. The multi-sensor devices, called HALO Smart Detectors, are described by the company as “capable of vape detection, smoke detection, THC detection, and sound abnormalities like gunshots and shouting in areas a camera cannot be placed.”
Law enforcement officers appreciation dinner set for September 22nd
Scott Rawlins, Senior Pastor at Christ Community Church, announced the church is hosting a law enforcement appreciation dinner and speaker on September 22, 2022. The church is giving back to the law enforcement officers (LEO) not only to show appreciation but tell the community what the Bible says about authority. Rawlins state that police are a minister of God for the purpose of keeping order in the culture.
Band of the Week: Ashland & Boyd County
We pulled out all the stops for our first Band of the Week.
WOUB
Portsmouth West handle cross-town rivals Portsmouth with flying colors
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOUB) — Portsmouth West and Portsmouth squared off Friday night to add to the list of big rivalry games. This rivalry runs deep. The schools are only separated by five miles, and the Portsmouth West crowd traveled down the road and made sure they showed up in big numbers.
WSAZ
Shake Shoppe Ironton announces new name
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Shake Shoppe in Ironton will be known by a new name beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The restaurant that first opened up in 1951 will become The Shakery: Eats and Treats. This comes after Shake Shoppe in Gallipolis filed a lawsuit against the Ironton location for...
Repeat offenders back on streets, Charleston mayor says ‘it’s insanity’
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston’s police chief and mayor voiced their frustrations Friday after a pair of shootings Aug. 26 that happened with in just a few hours span, one of which is now a homicide investigation. The first shooting happened on Russell Street, and the victim is recovering after a gunshot wound to the […]
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE CHARGES GREENUP COUNTY, KENTUCKY MAN WITH CHILD EXPLOITATION OFFENSES
SOUTH SHORE, KY — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested James E. Stockham, 33, on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation. Stockham was located, interviewed, and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP...
Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Illegal immigrant found living inside Chillicothe mexican restaurant
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Detectives in Chillicothe are investigating the case of a 17-year-old undocumented immigrant who was allegedly living in the back of a local restaurant. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, the Chillicothe Police Department was contacted by a dietician at Adena Regional Medical Center. The hospital employee told authorities that a 17-year-old teen was being treated at the facility for severe stomach pain. The dietician was brought in to create a further treatment plan that included changes to the teen’s diet. That is when, reports read, the teen said he was in the “US illegally, and had been so for 3 years.” The teen reportedly went on to say “that he could not afford to make changes to his current diet, because he was working at a restaurant, but instead of being paid, he received free food.”
