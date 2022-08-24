ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

Ironton Tribune

‘This is our future’

GETAWAY — Gov. Mike DeWine said the most important thing adults and educators can do for youth is to not “leave anyone behind.”. “As adults, we need to show them all the options they have,” he said. “That’s one of the great things about a career center.”
OHIO STATE
Ironton Tribune

EDITORIAL: Be heard as general campaign begins

Next weekend is the Labor Day holiday, and following that is what is generally viewed as the start of the general election campaign season. While candidates for the fall ballot have already been out campaigning, early September is when the heavy advertising campaigns and travels on the trail really begin.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Threat leads to indictment

Sizemore charged with threatening Coal Grove school in January. A 19-year-old Ironton man is facing a felony terroristic threatening charge for threatening a school. According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, on Dec. 7, 2021, Logan J. Sizemore made threats against the Coal Grove schools. He was originally indicted in January for the offense before but the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office re-indicted Sizemore to fix some issues with the original indictments.
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Person dead after Meigs County, Ohio explosion

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Ironton, OH
City
Ironton, OH
Ironton Tribune

Foundation for the Tri-State Community announces scholarships

ASHLAND, Ky. – Scholarships and awards totaling $53,027, have been presented to local young men and women, including several from Lawrence County. Funds came from Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Inc., according to Foundation CEO Mary Witten Wiseman. “The organizations and individuals that provided the funds for these scholarships...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

W. Va. artist featured at OUS gallery

Ohio University Southern Art Gallery is featuring an exhibition of Harold K. Edwards paintings through a closing reception at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15. “In all the arts, it seems that the visual artist’s statements are the most grievous of attempts to mix means of expression,” Edwards said about his work.
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Grants available in Lawrence County

The Lawrence County Community Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is accepting grant applications from nonprofit and public organizations for projects or programs serving Lawrence County. The community foundation and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund will award $10,000 in grants to projects or programs benefitting...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Ironton schools get vape detectors

With the start of the new school year, one of newest pieces of equipment at Ironton Elementary and Middle schools is one designed to prevent students from vaping at school. The multi-sensor devices, called HALO Smart Detectors, are described by the company as “capable of vape detection, smoke detection, THC detection, and sound abnormalities like gunshots and shouting in areas a camera cannot be placed.”
IRONTON, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Law enforcement officers appreciation dinner set for September 22nd

Scott Rawlins, Senior Pastor at Christ Community Church, announced the church is hosting a law enforcement appreciation dinner and speaker on September 22, 2022. The church is giving back to the law enforcement officers (LEO) not only to show appreciation but tell the community what the Bible says about authority. Rawlins state that police are a minister of God for the purpose of keeping order in the culture.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Shake Shoppe Ironton announces new name

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Shake Shoppe in Ironton will be known by a new name beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The restaurant that first opened up in 1951 will become The Shakery: Eats and Treats. This comes after Shake Shoppe in Gallipolis filed a lawsuit against the Ironton location for...
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
SOUTH POINT, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Illegal immigrant found living inside Chillicothe mexican restaurant

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Detectives in Chillicothe are investigating the case of a 17-year-old undocumented immigrant who was allegedly living in the back of a local restaurant. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, the Chillicothe Police Department was contacted by a dietician at Adena Regional Medical Center. The hospital employee told authorities that a 17-year-old teen was being treated at the facility for severe stomach pain. The dietician was brought in to create a further treatment plan that included changes to the teen’s diet. That is when, reports read, the teen said he was in the “US illegally, and had been so for 3 years.” The teen reportedly went on to say “that he could not afford to make changes to his current diet, because he was working at a restaurant, but instead of being paid, he received free food.”
CHILLICOTHE, OH

