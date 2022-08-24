Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Grand jury indicts former IPD officer
When the Lawrence County Grand Jury indictments were handed down on Wednesday, among the names was former Ironton Police Department officer, Bradley Spoljaric. Spoljaric, who had been an IPD officer since April 2020 and a sergeant since July 2021, was arrested on July 27 after an investigation by the IPD.
Ironton Tribune
Grants available in Lawrence County
The Lawrence County Community Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is accepting grant applications from nonprofit and public organizations for projects or programs serving Lawrence County. The community foundation and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund will award $10,000 in grants to projects or programs benefitting...
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Be heard as general campaign begins
Next weekend is the Labor Day holiday, and following that is what is generally viewed as the start of the general election campaign season. While candidates for the fall ballot have already been out campaigning, early September is when the heavy advertising campaigns and travels on the trail really begin.
Ironton Tribune
‘This is our future’
GETAWAY — Gov. Mike DeWine said the most important thing adults and educators can do for youth is to not “leave anyone behind.”. “As adults, we need to show them all the options they have,” he said. “That’s one of the great things about a career center.”
Ironton Tribune
Threat leads to indictment
Sizemore charged with threatening Coal Grove school in January. A 19-year-old Ironton man is facing a felony terroristic threatening charge for threatening a school. According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, on Dec. 7, 2021, Logan J. Sizemore made threats against the Coal Grove schools. He was originally indicted in January for the offense before but the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office re-indicted Sizemore to fix some issues with the original indictments.
Ironton Tribune
Foundation for the Tri-State Community announces scholarships
ASHLAND, Ky. – Scholarships and awards totaling $53,027, have been presented to local young men and women, including several from Lawrence County. Funds came from Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Inc., according to Foundation CEO Mary Witten Wiseman. “The organizations and individuals that provided the funds for these scholarships...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton schools get vape detectors
With the start of the new school year, one of newest pieces of equipment at Ironton Elementary and Middle schools is one designed to prevent students from vaping at school. The multi-sensor devices, called HALO Smart Detectors, are described by the company as “capable of vape detection, smoke detection, THC detection, and sound abnormalities like gunshots and shouting in areas a camera cannot be placed.”
Ironton Tribune
W. Va. artist featured at OUS gallery
Ohio University Southern Art Gallery is featuring an exhibition of Harold K. Edwards paintings through a closing reception at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15. “In all the arts, it seems that the visual artist’s statements are the most grievous of attempts to mix means of expression,” Edwards said about his work.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton hangs on to beat Jackson, 29-26
JACKSON — Braden Schreck had his hands full trying to defend to receivers. But, he also filled his hands with one huge interception. The 6-foot-2 sophomore defensive back came up with a clutch interception with 16 seconds to play that secured the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ 29-26 win over the Jackson Ironmen on Friday.
Ironton Tribune
Dragons, Jackson cruise past Wellston
WELLSTON — Peyton Jackson is no bird, but he sure was winging it on Friday. Jackson threw 3 touchdown passes and ran for 2 more as the Fairland Dragons routed the Wellston Golden Rockets 47-7 on Friday. Jackson threw 2 touchdown passes of 22 and 36 yards to Brycen...
Ironton Tribune
Redmen upset Vinton County in OT, 21-20
McARTHUR — Someone forgot to tell the Rock Hill Redmen they were heavy underdogs. The Redmen used a ball-control offense and a pressure-packed extra point kick to upset the Vinton County Vikings 21-20 in overtime on Friday. The Redmen had the ball for more than 35 of the 48...
Ironton Tribune
New name, same traditions: Ironton Shake Shoppe to change name
Effective Jan. 1, 2023, Shake Shoppe Ironton will become The Shakery: Eats and Treats. While the name is changing, the business says the same iconic staples that customers have come to know and love in Ironton since 1951 aren’t going anywhere. “The Shakery is a brand that will be...
Ironton Tribune
Hall, Hornets outscore Valley, 50-34
COAL GROVE — Hall made a haul. Coal Grove senior running back Chase Hall made quite the offensive haul on Friday as he ran 31 times for 216 yards and scored 5 touchdowns as the Hornets outscored the Lucasville Valley Indians 50-34. Hall’s second straight 200-yard rushing game helped...
