Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz authorizes disaster assistance for 8 counties, including Freeborn
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Friday that he has authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage sustained during four different weather events spanning between April 22 and July 5. The counties include:. Becker. Benton. Lyon. McLeod. Murray. Cottonwood.
KIMT
Students, RCTC speaks out about loan forgiveness announcement
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tens of millions of Americans are eligible for up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness. President Biden made the historic announcement on Wednesday. The Biden Administration says $10,000 in federal student loan debt will be canceled for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year or...
KAAL-TV
24-hour job-a-thon in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – As many businesses in the Med City have been in dire need of employees, one Rochester business is hosting a 24-hour job-a-thon, to help the community find jobs. Running from noon Thursday afternoon, through the night, and ending at noon on Friday, Express Employment Professionals...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Food service workers at Mayo picketing for better wages
(ABC 6 News) – An informational picket took place outside Mayo Clinic in Rochester Thursday afternoon. The employees taking part in this picket are food service workers at Mayo Clinic but they are employed by Morrison Healthcare. They said they are fighting for fair wage increases and a wage scale like other union members have.
KAAL-TV
Pilot program for Med City Mover in Rochester coming to an end
(ABC 6 News) – At the end of August, 2022, the automated shuttle program in Rochester, the Med City Mover, will end. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton posted the news on the City of Rochester’s Twitter account Wednesday. The Med City Mover pilot program, by the Minnesota Department of...
fox9.com
Rochester Mayo Clinic food service workers picket over new contract
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Food service workers employed by Morrison Healthcare that work at various Mayo Clinic facilities formed picket lines Thursday to highlight their demands for new contracts. On the sidewalk outside the Mayo Gonda Building in Rochester, frontline health care workers reiterated their claims that they were,...
With AG's help, home park residents rally against new landlord's "substantial" changes
NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- They may be known colloquially as mobile home parks, but most residents have zero intentions of uprooting their families. It also costs up to $20,000 to actually move one."People have really made this place home and made their properties their own," George Zuccolotto, a resident of Viking Terrace in Northfield, told WCCO. "It's working class, but it's also hardworking people who save hard and love life. It's not the city and it's not the country. It's our own thing."As a manufactured home park, each home might be the property of a family but the physical land is not, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
New MnDOT traffic cameras activated on Highway 14 west of Rochester to Byron
(ABC 6 News) – Four new traffic cameras have been installed on Highway 14 west of Rochester, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The cameras are located between Rochester and Byron at 7th Street, Olmsted County Roads 44 and 3, and at 10th Avenue. There are more than...
fox9.com
Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
KIMT
10-person federal trial set over 'large-scale' meth operation in Rochester
ST. PAUL, Minn. – 10 people accused of dealing methamphetamine in Olmsted County are now set to face federal trial. The group indicted in U.S. District Court for the State of Minnesota for conspiracy to distribute meth includes:. - Scott Christopher Dobbelaere. - Aaron Raymond Dombovy, aka “Bovy”
Lawsuit Over 2020 Mayo Clinic Data Breach ‘Resolved’
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a settlement has been reached in at least one of the lawsuits that were filed against Mayo Clinic after it disclosed a significant data breach two years ago. Olmsted County Court records indicate the class action lawsuit filed by Amanda Bloxton-Kippoloa and Chelsea...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Traffic Cams Added To Busy Road Near Rochester
“We think the cameras provide users with a greater understanding of what’s happening on their roads,” - Michael Schweyen, district traffic engineer for MnDOT District 6 based in Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has installed four new traffic cameras on Highway 14 west of Rochester. Below you...
New Café Opening Saturday In Northwest Rochester
Three years ago, First Alliance Credit Union announced plans for a new to Rochester concept. At the time, the credit union announced its new branch would have an open floor concept and share space with other locally owned businesses. A year later in 2020, First Alliance Commons opened its doors...
KAAL-TV
Area businesses hold celebration for Elton Hills Bridge reopening
(ABC 6 News) – Friday, businesses in northwest Rochester came together to celebrate the Elton Hills Bridge reopening after being under construction for quite some time. The event called ‘Bridging Communities’ wasn’t just about the bridge reopening, but about rebuilding the bridge between the businesses affected by the construction and the customers they serve.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Byllesby dam upgrade promises more efficient electricity
Dakota County is undertaking a massive refurbishment project to replace the Lake Byllesby Dam’s outdated turbines and powerhouse equipment, a project expected to double the dam’s energy production. The $29 million project should extend the life of the 111-year-old dam by another 100 years, according to a county...
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
KAAL-TV
Goats finish their work to control vegetation in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea recently used goats to help control vegetation in one area of town. The goats were provided by the southern Minnesota company, Goats on the Go, which provides prescribed grazing to control vegetation. The city owns land on Eunice Drive atop...
63 Drivers Stopped, One Arrested in Rochester-Area Speed Crackdown
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of a high-intensity traffic enforcement effort in Rochester resulted in dozens of traffic stops and one arrest. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christenson says troopers conducted a HEAT patrol in southeast Minnesota on Tuesday. 59 of 63 motorists troopers interacted with were stopped for speeding. There was also a warrant arrest.
New Feature at Rochester Gas Station Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Next time you are filling up at a gas station in Rochester, Minnesota, you may do a double-take when you get ready to pay for that coffee and donut!. You'll Do A Double-Take When You See What's New at a Rochester Gas Station!. One of my kids went to Kwik...
Comments / 0