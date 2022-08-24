ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shown to Denver South students: Do not call the police in case of racist attack

By Luige Del Puerto The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
The video, titled "Don't be a Bystander: 6 Tips for Responding to Racist Attacks," was shown on Tuesday, the first day of school, to students of Denver South High School. The video explicitly warns against calling the police in case of a racist or transphobic attack. 

Students at Denver's South High School were shown a video that explicitly warned against calling the police in the case of a racist or transphobic attack, claiming law enforcement officers have been trained to view members of minority groups as "perpetrators of violence."

"Armed police presence often escalates, rather than reduces, the risk of violence in a situation," the video's narrator says. "Because police have been trained to see people of color, gender non-conforming folks and Muslims as criminals, they often treat victims as perpetrators of violence."

The narrator adds: "So, if the victim hasn't asked you to call the police, do not – I repeat – do not call the police."

The video, titled "Don't be a Bystander: 6 Tips for Responding to Racist Attacks," was shown on Tuesday, the first day of school.

In a statement, the Denver Police Foundation criticized school authorities for showing the video to students, calling it "dismaying" and "reprehensible."

"While it is commendable of school administration to educate students relative to possible responses to racial attacks at school, it is reprehensible of them to include a tip that specifically states not to contact police while simultaneously telling students they should put themselves front and center of the exchange," the foundation said.

"Sharing this advice is irresponsible as, first and foremost, there are bias-motivated acts that are mandatory report situations and delayed reporting causes more harm to the victim. It also puts students in situations they are not trained to handle. Additionally, it discourages cooperation of the victim, potentially leading to no accountability of the offender and their behavior, and lastly, it portrays officers as the problem in the situation."

Rachel Goss, the school's principal, acknowledged the video was shared with students in a message posted on the school's website.

"I am writing this note to emphasize that the intention behind the video was to provide empowerment for people who may witness these types of attacks, not to have any sort of negative impact on the longstanding relationship between the Denver Public Schools and the Denver Police Department," Goss wrote.

Goss said the video "offers suggestions for possible interventions that do not include contacting law enforcement."

"As Principal of Denver South High School, I remain committed to working with and continue to strengthen this partnership between our school and members of law enforcement. Please know that, as a school community, we are intent on ensuring the safety of all though partnering with the DPS Dept. of Safety and Denver Police," Goss said.

"South is dedicated to fulfilling all responsibilities of being mandatory reporters of suspected mistreatment, including abuse, neglect, and/or exploitation. Our efforts include our continued partnering with and reporting to the appropriate entities."

The incident is the latest in a tumultuous relationship between Denver Public Schools and law enforcement. The DPS Board of Education voted in 2020 to remove school resource officers from campuses.

On its website, Denver South describes itself as committed to being "anti-racist" and to "dismantling systemic and structural racism in education, creating academic access, and facilitating success to Black and all Students of Color."

The video has been viewed roughly 43,000 times since it was posted on YouTube in 2017. Produced by the Barnard Center for Research on Women, the video's creators said it offers an "an abolitionist approach to bystander intervention that does not rely on the police."

Founded in 1971, the New York City-based center says it brings scholars and activists together to advance "intersectional social justice feminist analyses and to promote social transformation."

The video begins with by saying the United States has a "long history of violence" against people of color, the disabled, Muslims, immigrants and LGBTQ individuals. It also shows images of historical discrimination, such as a white woman pointing to a sign that says, "JAPS KEEP MOVING. This is A WHITE MAN'S NEIGHBORHOOD" and photos of police arresting Black women.

The video offers several tips to bystanders who witness a racist or transphobic attack, such as by talking to the victim, not provoking the perpetrator, and documenting the incident if it is safe to do so and the victim doesn't object.

The video also suggests supporting the victim by "sticking around."

Tip No. 4, the video says, is to "avoid the police."

The Denver Police Foundation called Denver South's decision to show the video to its 1,700 students and staffers "capricious."

"Showing a video that states 'police have been trained to see people of color, gender nonconforming folks and Muslims as criminal' and that 'they often treat victims as perpetrators of violence' is not only a blatant misrepresentation of the training received by the Denver Police Department and law enforcement as a whole, but it also encourages anti police attitudes," the group said.

"South High should be a leader in DPS schools, educating their students on how to be responsible stewards in the community. Instead, today, administration chose to perpetuate a toxic, dangerous and potentially violent rhetoric. Students, parents, staff, administration, and the community should be appalled by this behavior."

Goss, the principal, said the safety and well-being of students and staffers is the school's "top priority."

Comments / 36

Sine Pari
3d ago

My goodness, school sure has changed. We learned reading, writing and arithmetic. The rest stayed out of school.

Reply
14
Brenda Todd
3d ago

one thing I don't like about this video is saying that all white people are racist and that's a lie because I'm mixed German and native American and I've been beat up twice by black people being racist toward me because they think that because I'm a certain color that I'm racist so I don't believe in this video and this is a big drastic change from when I went to school and yeah I'm pretty upset about the video because a lot of things in there are lies

Reply
4
urban_farmer
3d ago

Stick to teaching reading, writing and and math. No wonder they can’t read at grade level.

Reply
14
 

CBS Denver

Claims: Arapahoe Co. Human Services removed kids unjustly

More lawsuits are being filed against Arapahoe County Human Services. A former human services case worker. Robin Niceta, the former partner of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, is at the center of one complaint, but there are more. The latest round of lawsuits reaches beyond Niceta, with allegations that many children were taken away from families when they likely should not have been removed. "And as I stand here right now. Some of these women are still missing their children and I can't stand that... I can't stand that," said Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.She claims to be a victim and...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Judge rejects Colfax Avenue shooting plea deal after outcry from victim's family

Family and friends of a 32-year-old woman who was shot and killed say they showed up in a Denver courtroom Friday morning to fight for her.  "We just want justice for Pamela because her life mattered to all of us," said Pamela Cabriales' lifelong friend Mayra. "If my sister was here today and the situation was the other way around she would do the same thing," said Pamela's brother Alex Cabriales. According to prosecutors, Pamela Cabriales rear-ended a car driven by 18-year-old Neshan Johnson on Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25. After the collision, a 14-year-old passenger jumped out and shot...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
9NEWS

Denver sees alarming increase in police response times

DENVER — It's been a frustrating and sometimes frightening year for Jennifer, a lifelong Denver resident who has lived for the past 14 years in the Chaffee Park neighborhood. Since last September, Jennifer said she has been trying to get Denver Police to arrest a man who she said...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Protect ‘protective services’ from abuse

Stunning, lurid and devastating allegations against a former Arapahoe County child protective-services worker — brought to light by The Gazette’s dogged reporting — have implications statewide. Most notably, if the ex-employee’s alleged, outrageous abuses could occur at one such county agency that handles cases of child abuse and neglect, a re-examination of procedures and safeguards is warranted for counterpart agencies in other counties across Colorado. The power to take custody of a household’s children following credible allegations of abuse or neglect poses an awesome responsibility...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
The Associated Press

Colorado mom denies plot to kidnap son from foster home

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of plotting with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denied Thursday there was ever a planned raid, saying she ended up meeting members of a group that offered to help get her son back legally after reaching out for help on social media but they did not. Cynthia Abcug’s lawyer said his client may have made mistakes after her son was removed from her home in 2019, including letting a military veteran she never met before sleep on her couch to provide protection for her and accusing social workers on social media of seizing children to sell them. Still public defender Ara Ohanian urged jurors to acquit her, saying there was no evidence Abcug had plans to launch a raid or that she had taken any steps to try to pursue one. “She did not commit any crimes,” he said during closing arguments in Abcug’s trial in Castle Rock, south of Denver.
OutThere Colorado

Denver Union Station arrests up 192% this year, following label as 'lawless hellhole'

In recent years, crime has plagued Denver's historic Union Station, with local authorities pledging to clean up the area, addressing illegal activity and other challenges after the spot was called a "lawless hellhole" by the union that represents station employees. As of May 2022, more than 900 arrests had been made at the location in the first five months of the year, with that number continuing to climb.
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield DA looks to increase enforcement in wake of new fentanyl law

Broomfield law enforcement leaders are looking at new ways to fight the opioid epidemic in light of a new state law that increases penalties for possession and distribution of fentanyl. The flood of fentanyl across the U.S. has caused a spike in overdoses, along with increased crime rates, which has...
BROOMFIELD, CO
