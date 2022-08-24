Coldwater volleyball sweeps quad to kick off 2022

MIDDLEVILLE, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal volleyball team has been chomping at the bit to get out on the court, waiting nearly a week longer than normal to begin their 2022 campaign. When they finally were able to take the court, they did so with a bang.Coldwater traveled to Thornapple Kellogg High School Tuesday night for competition in a non-conference quad, facing off with teams from Potter’s House Christian, Wyoming, and the host school Thornapple Kellogg. Coldwater was on fire to kick off the new season, finishing the night at 3-0 overall.“I am extremely excited for this team as we are incredibly multi-dimensional with a lot of talent,” said Coldwater head coach Kelsey Closson. “Our returners are already proving they have been working hard throughout the summer both with their volleyball skills as well as their strength training. Our underclassman and new juniors are ready to be challenged and are competing hard for their spots and roles. This team is full of tons of potential!”Coldwater was able to battle their way to the 3-0 night with two sweeps and one three set slugfest, sweeping Potter’s House Christian by scores of 25-17 and 25-23 and sweeping Wyoming by scores of 25-11 and 25-18. The three set battle came versus Thornapple Kellogg where Coldwater dropped the first set 20-25 but came back to take sets two and three by scores of 25-11 and 16-14 to take the win.Leading the way for the Cardinals was junior Mackenzie Scheid who had a dominant night at the net, recording 35 kills to go with eight aces.Setter Elli Foley had a huge night in the assist department, recording 40 assists while Violet Waltke added 31 digs from her defensive position. Mya Porter also had a solid night in her varsity debut, knocking out four aces and blasting 11 kills.Coldwater’s record improves to 3-0 on the young season. The Cardinals will next see action Saturday when they travel to Lakeview for the Cereal City Tournament.