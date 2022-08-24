ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers head coach makes bold statement about his team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the unfortunate beneficiaries of a plethora of injuries this offseason, specifically to their offensive line, a position they have relied on far more than many thought these past two seasons. Where many predicted Tom Brady’s move to Tampa was a terrible decision because of...
AFP

NFL Bills cut punter Araiza after gang-rape lawsuit

The NFL's Buffalo Bills released punter Matt Araiza on Saturday, two days after a civil lawsuit was filed alleging he was among those who gang raped a minor. The lawsuit filed in San Diego County Superior Court alleges that Araiza had sex with the girl, identified in the lawsuit only as "Jane Doe", last October outside a home and brought her into a room where she was repeatedly raped by all three men.
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s the latest on the USF Bulls’ on-campus football stadium

Negotiations for USF’s proposed on-campus football stadium remain ongoing, a week after the Bulls’ target date to award the project to a firm. Three companies — Hunt Construction Group, Barton Malow Builders and M.A. Mortenson Company — submitted proposals before the July 22 deadline. The Tampa Bay Times asked for those documents through a public-record request because proposals and bids are typically available 30 days after they are opened or when a decision is made. In this case, the submissions are not yet public, according to USF, because the Bulls have not yet received final replies in the negotiations.
