ATLANTA, GA. – Early morning volleyball is never easy, especially after an emotional win the night before. Auburn proved up to the challenge, though, finding a new gear to get by Marist, 3-1 (25-20, 15-25, 25-9, 25-12) Sophomore Fallan Lanham didn't waste any time igniting her team at the service line. Opening the match with an ace, Lanham fueled a 5-1 start as Auburn settled into the Saturday morning affair.

AUBURN, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO