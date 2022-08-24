ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Biden Expected To Announce $10k Student Debt Relief, But NAACP Says It’s Not Enough

By Anoa Changa
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkA4P_0hSsg3Bq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUJbI_0hSsg3Bq00

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty


A s student loan borrowers anxiously await news about their fate, there are some hustling hard ahead of the president’s announcement. According to the Associated Press , President Biden is expected to announce a plan to forgive up to $10,000 and extend the repayment pause until January 2023.

Forgiving up to $10,000 could immediately impact approximately one-third of all borrowers. But like many other areas disproportionately impacting the Black community, student loans is no exception. NAACP President Derrick Johnson chided the president for even considering such a meager amount given the consistent loyalty of Black voters.

Many Black borrowers owe more than $10,000. On average, Black borrowers owe $52,000 in student loan debt. Black students are more than twice as likely to report graduate school debt than their white counterparts.

The NAACP has been among the leading voices demanding meaningful action on student loans, keeping in line with the Biden-Harris. The organization’s official account also tweeted displeasure at the rumored resolution.

“Canceling $10,000 of student debt after ‘considering’ it for more than a year and a half is like waiting on hold for 6 hours only to get a 5% refund,” the legacy civil rights organization tweeted.

In a recent op-ed for NewsOne , Dream Defenders organizer Alicia Cox said canceling student loans would expand economic opportunity for many. Cox also shared what debt cancellation could mean for other organization members.

“Without student loan debt, thousands of us would have the opportunity to move out of our parent’s homes, afford childcare, buy a house, increase our credit score, start a family and feel less stressed about our finances and more sure of our futures,” wrote Cox. “Like many of my fellow organizers, I owe over $35,000 in student loan debt.”

What Happened To Biden Cancelling Student Loan Debt For HBCU Students?

As a candidate, Biden proposed forgiving federal student loans for students whose families earned less than $125,000, including many HBCU students. Before the official conclusion of the 2020 primary, Biden laid out his proposal in a medium post early in the pandemic. And while many HBCUs have taken advantage of funding made available during the COVID-19 pandemic to forgive student accounts, students and alum still need relief.

In a recent interview with Dean Obeidallah, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, vice-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls, said regardless of what the president decides, Congress will have to take action to “cover” all those who need to be covered.

Black women are often touted as the most educated group but also most profoundly impacted by federal student loan debt. Despite taking on more debt and being highly educated, Black women are still underpaid . More than half of Black student loan borrowers report their net worth as less than their outstanding student loan balances.

Student loan forgiveness advocates hustling hard to the very end

The Student Debt Crisis Center encourages borrowers and supporters to send urgent last-minute messages to the president to do more than $10,000. Many borrowers have been burned and burdened by various issues in the system and years of systemic mismanagement.

According to reports Tuesday evening, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock was among those who met with the White House chief of staff, pushing for the president to do more. Warnock has been an avid supporter of $50,000 federal student loan debt forgiveness.

The federal government is the largest holder of student loan debt, with federal student loan debt totaling more than 1.6 trillion. This includes parents who have taken out Parent Plus loans in hopes that their children could have more opportunities in life.

Rising tuition costs, dwindling state investment and the unfulfilled promise of higher education drive students and families to take out loans. According to CNBC, approximately 40 percent of outstanding student loans are for post-undergraduate education.

The Department of Education announced changes in April 2022 to address some issues lingering in the system. Administrative failures and errors blocked some borrowers from benefiting from income-driven repayment programs. The Department also announced it would address “forbearance steering,” where loan servicers encouraged borrowers to choose forbearance without availing them of the possibility of income-driven repayment programs.

Congress can still take action to do more than $10,000. But it’s unlikely that the narrow Democratic control in the Senate will yield meaningful relief before the upcoming election.

SEE ALSO:

The One Story: Closing Black Women’s Equal Pay Gap

Before The Pause On Federal Student Loan Payments Expires, Joe Biden Must Cancel All Student Loan Debt

Congressional Democrats Want President Biden To Extend Student Loan Pause And Cancel Portion Of Debt


The post President Biden Expected To Announce $10k Student Debt Relief, But NAACP Says It’s Not Enough appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Vice

Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare

Mark Meadows just got pulled into former President Donald Trump’s legal drama in Georgia. Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, is being summoned to testify next month in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation into Trump allies’ attempts to flip the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
CBS News

Economic impact of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

President Biden unveiled his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student loan debt, saying it will benefit 43 million Americans earning less than $125,000 a year. Pell Grant recipients will receive up to $20,000 in relief, while other borrowers can get up to $10,000 in debt cancellation. The pause on federal loan payments will also be extended until the end of the year. Roy Paul, executive director of Cents Ability, joins CBS News to discuss the economic impact of this plan.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Fury as Biden cancels $10K in student debt: Resurfaced video shows dad ask Elizabeth Warren 'am I going to get my money back?' after he paid for his daughter's education while his friends spent lavishly and dug themselves in debt

A recently resurfaced video shows a frustrated father raging at Elizabeth Warren over the politician's loan forgiveness aspirations during an event in 2020 after he paid his daughter's way through school but was told he would not be entitled to a refund. The heated confrontation transpired in Iowa during Warren's...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dean Obeidallah
buzzfeednews.com

Biden Will Forgive $10,000 Of Your Student Loans — If You Make Under $125,000

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the government will forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for Americans making less than $125,000 per year, while the pause on repayments for all graduates will be extended for a seventh and final time until January. Married couples are eligible for...
POTUS
Essence

Keisha Lance Bottoms Breaks Down Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

The President’s Senior Advisor for Public Engagement shares details on the student loan relief plan, the process of applying, addressing racial equity and the White House response to critics. President Joe Biden announced historic student loan debt relief measures on Wednesday, including extending the payment freeze through the end...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#Debt Relief#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Associated Press#Biden Harris
Daily Beast

Biden Might Have Just Canceled All of Your Student Debt

President Joe Biden has finally revealed his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for most of the 47 million Americans with federal student loans, canceling more than $300 billion in debt used to finance higher education. “I made a commitment that we provide student debt...
EDUCATION
Fast Company

‘There is still work to be done’: 3 experts weigh in on Biden’s student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden announced a program to provide student debt relief to millions of borrowers of federal loans. The plan would offer up to $10,000 in forgiveness for people who earn less than $125,000 annually—$250,000 for couples—and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Biden also extended the pause on repaying federal student loan debt through December 31, 2022, and has proposed a cap on income that can be used to calculate how much borrowers repay through income-driven repayment.
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

Biden Decision to Forgive Student-Loan Debt May Come Wednesday -Source

(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a decision to forgive student loan debt as early as Wednesday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. A pandemic-linked government pause in student loan interest and payments is due to expire at the end of August. Borrower balances have been frozen since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, with no payments required on most federal student loans since March 2020.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
NAACP
Advocate Andy

Consumer Group Applauds Biden's Move on Student Debt Relief

National Consumer Law Center says plan will be "transformational" for millions of Americans. Following President Biden's announcement of student loan cancellation for between $10,000 and $20,000 (depending on a borrower's income and situation), the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) applauded the move and said it would transform the lives of millions facing crushing student loan debt.
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy