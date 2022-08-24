Read full article on original website
Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo lights off its first day — events for the week!
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s fair season in the Tri-Cities, for what the Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo calls, ‘The Best Week of Summer.’. This year’s fair and rodeo has a lot to offer to everyone—including the All-Alaskan Racing Pigs, a performance by Stompin’ Ground—a local country rock band, the Knutzen Brothers, the Battle of the Bars and even a Bloody Mary making competition. Here’s just some of those events for the week!
Good grub at the Benton Franklin Fair? We sent a reporter to see what’s back & what’s new
Over 30 vendors are offering $2 special promotion food items on Thursday.
pdxpipeline.com
Tumbleweed Music Festival 2022 @ Amon Park in Richland, WA | Free, Portland Labor Day Weekend, Live Music, Singing, Dancing, Crafts, Food
Live musical performances and workshops, featuring artists both local and international. Singing, dancing, craft and food vendors, all on the banks of the beautiful Columbia River. There will also be performances available on the website for those who do not wish to travel.
Yakima Herald Republic
Grandview Summer Nights kick off with food, art, good vibes
GRANDVIEW — Friday night transformed the 100 block of Grandview’s Division Street. Tents blossomed in the place of cars, food trucks and grills circled rows of white folding tables and conversation lifted into the air. Music, barbecue and small businesses filled the block as the sun set. It...
Priceless, Private Prosser Country Palace is Perfectly Procurable Today
If you're into living in the country, THIS Prosser Estate is the perfect place for you!. Privacy is what you'll enjoy on this 4.72-acre lot. The 2-level home is spacious with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and LOTS of land for animals to roam. If you've ever wanted a horse...
The #1 Wine Tasting Room in the Nation Is in Walla Walla
A New Nationwide Poll Names A Walla Walla Winery #1 With Wine-Tasting Room. Walla Walla gets to add another accolade to its reputation for being in wine country as a panel of wine experts has selected their #1 wine tasting room in the nation. Walla Walla Beat Out Other Famous...
This winery near Tri-Cities was voted best U.S. tasting room. Which is your favorite?
It’s wine tasting room was decorated by famous glass artist Dale Chihuly.
Fundraiser for Pasco Family-They Lost Everything in Devastating Fire
Bonnie and Bellah Gordon lost everything in a fire at their Pasco home Sunday morning. The women awoke to the sounds of shattering glass and blaring smoke and fire alarms. Everyone made it out of the burning home including all the fur babies. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to...
Dog Adoptions Suspended at TC Animal Shelter after Deadly Parvo Outbreak
(Pasco, WA) -- The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter says it is suspending all dog adoptions until further notice, following an outbreak of the Parvo virus there. The City of Pasco says 1 dog has died and 9 others tested positive for the illness. The city cautions the dog that was fatally stricken came into the shelter already carrying Parvo, and they were too far gone to be saved. The shelter is still open for cat adoptions. They hope to resume dog adoptions sometime next week.
Remarkable Richland Estate Awaiting Fabulous Family to Move in
Wanted: Family to move into this Regal Richland Estate. This 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom stunning Richland residence is available and located at 1220 Glenwood Court. With 20' ceilings and spacious rooms, you can entertain the masses for a Thanksgiving feast or keep it intimate. Everything in this 2-level home is first-class from the 2 fireplaces to your own private heated spa. See for yourself.
Watermelons Strewn All Over One Pasco Road After Crash
(Pasco, WA) -- Traffic was a sticky affair after a car slams into a truck carrying hundreds of watermelons Wednesday. This went down off Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway when police say the at-fault vehicle turned right into the path of the trailer while going through a yellow traffic light at that intersection faster than the posted speed limit. 150 watermelons were destroyed in the crash. Traffic was impacted by the damaged fruit that was spread all over the road.
Cops Warn About new “Rainbow Fentnyl” Spread to PNW
A new deadly form of Fentanyl is spreading rapidly in the Pacific Northwest, even in Alaska. It's called "Rainbow Fentanyl." Prosser Police, Thurston County Sheriff, and others warn about new 'sidewalk chalk' drug. Prosser Police posted this information via the Thurston County Sheriff's office. So far, no reports of this...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Meals are free at WWPS
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla Public Schools received confirmation this week from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction that it qualifies to offer free meals this year for all students under the federal Community Eligibility Provision program. The Community Eligibility Provision permits all enrolled children in school...
He fired a gun in a Richland restaurant then tried swimming the Columbia River to escape
Police say he also punched a store clerk.
Here’s what you won’t see at the Benton Franklin Fair this week
The Washington state veterinarian issued a recommendation.
Devastating 2-alarm blaze guts 2 Richland homes after flames spread from a backyard
Fire crews from 6 departments fought the blaze.
Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna
It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
Richland school bus driver and district sued for ‘negligence’ after 11-year-old hit by truck
She crossed behind the bus as she was heading to her house.
‘Go Cougs’: Richland WSU alum takes to the sky to show off the ultimate “Cougar Pride”
RICHLAND, Wash. — Four hours and 492 nautical miles later, Washington State University ’84 alum and pilot Mark Showalter believes he’s created something that hasn’t ever been done before. On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Richland man took to the skies in his white and crimson Cessna...
Debate on lifting Pasco pot shop ban gets heated. Already, the police were called once
“We don’t need a pot store to come down to be the savior of downtown Pasco.”
