(Pasco, WA) -- The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter says it is suspending all dog adoptions until further notice, following an outbreak of the Parvo virus there. The City of Pasco says 1 dog has died and 9 others tested positive for the illness. The city cautions the dog that was fatally stricken came into the shelter already carrying Parvo, and they were too far gone to be saved. The shelter is still open for cat adoptions. They hope to resume dog adoptions sometime next week.

PASCO, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO