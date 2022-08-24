ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo lights off its first day — events for the week!

KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s fair season in the Tri-Cities, for what the Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo calls, ‘The Best Week of Summer.’. This year’s fair and rodeo has a lot to offer to everyone—including the All-Alaskan Racing Pigs, a performance by Stompin’ Ground—a local country rock band, the Knutzen Brothers, the Battle of the Bars and even a Bloody Mary making competition. Here’s just some of those events for the week!
KENNEWICK, WA
Grandview Summer Nights kick off with food, art, good vibes

GRANDVIEW — Friday night transformed the 100 block of Grandview’s Division Street. Tents blossomed in the place of cars, food trucks and grills circled rows of white folding tables and conversation lifted into the air. Music, barbecue and small businesses filled the block as the sun set. It...
GRANDVIEW, WA
Dog Adoptions Suspended at TC Animal Shelter after Deadly Parvo Outbreak

(Pasco, WA) -- The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter says it is suspending all dog adoptions until further notice, following an outbreak of the Parvo virus there. The City of Pasco says 1 dog has died and 9 others tested positive for the illness. The city cautions the dog that was fatally stricken came into the shelter already carrying Parvo, and they were too far gone to be saved. The shelter is still open for cat adoptions. They hope to resume dog adoptions sometime next week.
PASCO, WA
Remarkable Richland Estate Awaiting Fabulous Family to Move in

Wanted: Family to move into this Regal Richland Estate. This 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom stunning Richland residence is available and located at 1220 Glenwood Court. With 20' ceilings and spacious rooms, you can entertain the masses for a Thanksgiving feast or keep it intimate. Everything in this 2-level home is first-class from the 2 fireplaces to your own private heated spa. See for yourself.
RICHLAND, WA
Watermelons Strewn All Over One Pasco Road After Crash

(Pasco, WA) -- Traffic was a sticky affair after a car slams into a truck carrying hundreds of watermelons Wednesday. This went down off Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway when police say the at-fault vehicle turned right into the path of the trailer while going through a yellow traffic light at that intersection faster than the posted speed limit. 150 watermelons were destroyed in the crash. Traffic was impacted by the damaged fruit that was spread all over the road.
PASCO, WA
Cops Warn About new "Rainbow Fentnyl" Spread to PNW

A new deadly form of Fentanyl is spreading rapidly in the Pacific Northwest, even in Alaska. It's called "Rainbow Fentanyl." Prosser Police, Thurston County Sheriff, and others warn about new 'sidewalk chalk' drug. Prosser Police posted this information via the Thurston County Sheriff's office. So far, no reports of this...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Meals are free at WWPS

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla Public Schools received confirmation this week from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction that it qualifies to offer free meals this year for all students under the federal Community Eligibility Provision program. The Community Eligibility Provision permits all enrolled children in school...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna

It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
RICHLAND, WA
