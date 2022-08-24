ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Marijuana, ecstasy worth more than $1M seized in Michigan

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35EGGd_0hSsc5oS00

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan recently thwarted suspected smugglers using the Blue Water Bridge to traffic drugs worth more than $1 million.

A joint investigation with the St. Clair County Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations Port Huron Border Enforcement Security Team intercepted a semi-truck that crossed the U.S. border at the bridge at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, The Times Herald reported.

According to the newspaper, investigators surveilled the truck’s activity and pounced when the semi backed up to a van parked at a closed Columbus Township business and agents observed suspected narcotics being transferred to the van.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a Monday news release that 348 pounds of marijuana, 24 pounds of ecstasy, $36,000 and pistol ammunition were seized during the sting, MLive.com reported.

Three people were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Those arrested included the 23-year-old driver from Canada the 27-year-old driver of the van and the driver of a second van that arrived during the confrontation, the news site reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
FLINT, MI
KRMG

3K-year-old Egyptian artifact seized by customs agents in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal agents in Memphis have seized an ancient Egyptian artifact shipped from Europe that experts contend could be 3,000 years old. The package, which was shipped from a dealer to a private buyer in the United States, was manifested as a more than 100-year-old antique stone sculpture.
MEMPHIS, TN
KRMG

Officials: Arizona woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth

MADISON, Wis. — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth, according to officials. According to a news release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western District of Wisconsin, Krista Sparks, 28, from Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and money laundering. The DOJ said that Sparks pleaded guilty to the charges back on May 24.
PHOENIX, AZ
msn.com

Michigan State Police stopping THC blood tests due to possible discrepancies

FLINT, Mich - The Michigan State Police have confirmed they have immediately stopped the processing of THC blood samples due to discrepancies. State Police issued a statement saying earlier this week a discrepancy was discovered in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus Township, MI
State
Michigan State
County
Saint Clair County, MI
Saint Clair County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
KRMG

Arizona Customs and Border Protection officers find about 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches

NOGALES, Ariz. — Arizona Customs and Border Protection officers have found about 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches that belonged to a pedestrian. According to a Twitter post by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Nogales director, Michael W. Humphries, said that on August 23, CBP officers were conducting an inspection when one of the officers thought the crutches were “excessively heavy.”
NOGALES, AZ
UPMATTERS

Video: Michigan driver rescued from burning car

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan police say video released on Thursday shows the heroic actions of a state trooper and citizens who rescued a trapped 73-year-old driver. It happened on Monday around 12:55 p.m. on W. River Road near Horton Road in Laketon Township. A 73-year-old woman from...
LAKETON TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
KXAN

Docs: Texas woman claiming to be pregnant accused of smuggling meth

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman claiming to be pregnant was arrested on charges of importing a controlled substance at the Hidalgo Port of Entry, court documents show. Laura Imelda Soto was arrested on Aug. 16 for “knowingly intentionally importing a controlled substance,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. According to the […]
DONNA, TX
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan State Police halt blood tests for marijuana over accuracy concerns

The Michigan State Police Crime lab on Thursday, Aug. 25, notified prosecutors across the state that there’s a problem with marijuana testing in blood. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC,” MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner said in an email sent to MLive Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution (MSP) today notified the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan that we are immediately halting the processing of all THC blood samples as we work to learn more and/or until we can institute another validated method of testing to ensure accuracy.”
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan AG: East Lansing officers justified in use of force; Ogemaw County deputy to face charges

Two use-of-force cases reviewed by the Michigan attorney general's Public Integrity Unit reached two different results, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday. Nessel will not pursue charges against East Lansing Police Department officers who shot a suspect in a Meijer parking lot this past April, but the attorney general's office will charge an Ogemaw County sheriff's deputy who Nessel said assaulted an autistic resident of an assisted living home while responding to a call last year.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Ecstasy#Canada#The Times Herald#Mlive Com#Cox Media Group
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

Louisiana shooting: 1 killed, 4 hurt at convenience store, police say

GREENSBURG, La. — At least one person has died and four others are hurt after gunfire erupted overnight at a convenience store in Greensburg, Louisiana, authorities said. According to WAFB and WBRZ, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the Last Stop Mini Mart. Five people suffered gunshot wounds, including one who died, deputies said. Two of the victims were seriously wounded, WBRZ reported.
GREENSBURG, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Michigan law enforcement agencies impacted by nationwide officer shortage

(CBS DETROIT) - The labor shortage continues to impact many professions, including law enforcement.An officer shortage is a growing concern for departments across the country and in Michigan. "We're looking for men and women of quality," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. There are not many things Bouchard hasn't seen in his 20 years as sheriff, but he said the current officer shortage is unlike anything he's ever experienced. "It's just unprecedented," he said. Bouchard said his office currently has 23 road patrol vacancies and openings for more than 30 corrections positions. Those are incredibly high numbers for jobs people...
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
87K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy