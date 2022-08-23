Read full article on original website
Washington Nationals at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions
The Washington Nationals (41-83) take on the Seattle Mariners (67-56) Wednesday in the finale of a 2-game set at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Nationals vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Mariners...
Yardbarker
Padres Manager Is Hoping The Worst Is Over
It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the San Diego Padres since the trade deadline, even after they acquired stars such as Josh Bell, Josh Hader, and Juan Soto. Yesterday, they were dealt a 7-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, who ultimately swept them in a brief two-game series. Blake...
Mariners rookie OF Julio Rodriguez passes Angels star Mike Trout as fastest AL player to join 20-20 club
It's already been quite a rookie season for Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez. The 21-year-old has participated in the Home Run Derby and played in his first career All-Star Game to boot. Rodriguez continued his electric first-year campaign by accomplishing another remarkable feat Wednesday against the Washington Nationals. In the...
MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 8/25/2022
The Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners will begin a four-game series in Seattle on Thursday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Guardians-Mariners prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Cleveland Guardians are in first...
ESPN
MLB suspends six players in Dominican Summer League for 60 games each for PEDs
Six players in the Dominican Summer League were suspended 60 games each by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. New York Mets pitcher Richard Cardoza, Kansas City pitcher Jeremy Castro, Arizona pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, Houston pitcher Jose Serrano and Atlanta infielder Christian Suarez were penalized after testing positive for stanozolol.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Anthony Santander boosts Orioles over White Sox in 11th
Kyle Stowers belted a game-tying solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Anthony Santander had an RBI single in the 11th to fuel the host Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Chicago appeared poised to pick up the win. However,...
FOX Sports
Orioles play the White Sox leading series 1-0
Chicago White Sox (62-61, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (64-58, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-7, 5.34 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-3, 4.04 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -119, Orioles +100; over/under...
FOX Sports
Mets host the Rockies in first of 4-game series
Colorado Rockies (54-71, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (79-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-4, 5.88 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.31 ERA, .51 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -417, Rockies +324; over/under is 7...
