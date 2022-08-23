ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres Manager Is Hoping The Worst Is Over

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the San Diego Padres since the trade deadline, even after they acquired stars such as Josh Bell, Josh Hader, and Juan Soto. Yesterday, they were dealt a 7-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, who ultimately swept them in a brief two-game series. Blake...
MLB suspends six players in Dominican Summer League for 60 games each for PEDs

Six players in the Dominican Summer League were suspended 60 games each by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. New York Mets pitcher Richard Cardoza, Kansas City pitcher Jeremy Castro, Arizona pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, Houston pitcher Jose Serrano and Atlanta infielder Christian Suarez were penalized after testing positive for stanozolol.
Anthony Santander boosts Orioles over White Sox in 11th

Kyle Stowers belted a game-tying solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Anthony Santander had an RBI single in the 11th to fuel the host Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Chicago appeared poised to pick up the win. However,...
Orioles play the White Sox leading series 1-0

Chicago White Sox (62-61, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (64-58, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-7, 5.34 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-3, 4.04 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -119, Orioles +100; over/under...
Mets host the Rockies in first of 4-game series

Colorado Rockies (54-71, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (79-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-4, 5.88 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.31 ERA, .51 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -417, Rockies +324; over/under is 7...
