Tempe, AZ

arizonawildcats.com

The Thunderbirds Make History With Golf Facility Gift

Arizona Athletics' announcement of its new, state-of-the-art facility for its women's and men's golf programs was historic in a number of ways. The $14.86 million dollar project will give Arizona's elite golf teams an official home at Tucson Country Club. It was a powerful display by generous supporters who made the project a reality. It also marked a historic first for one of those key supporters of the project.
TUCSON, AZ
85209.com

Cinnaholic to Open Bakery at Signal Butte and Hampton

Mesa dessert lovers are in for a treat—a new Cinnaholic location is coming to the community. Cinnaholic, the gourmet cinnamon roll bakery acclaimed for serving 100% plant-based roll creations, announced a new location opening soon in Mesa. The new bakery will be located at 1252 South Signal Butte Road Suite 105, conveniently situated at the corner of E Hampton Ave. The gourmet bakery will continue providing current and future Arizona Cinnaholic lovers a sweet fix, and is set to open in Q4 of 2022. Additionally, the concept has also announced three signed agreements for the Phoenix area.
MESA, AZ
Fast Casual

Cinnaholic adding 4th Arizona location

Georgia's Cinnaholic, a vegan bakery, will open later this year in Mesa, Arizona, at 1252 South Signal Butte Road Suite. The concept has locations operating in Gilbert, Scottdale and Tempe and has signed three agreements for the Phoenix area. "Arizonians can't seem to get enough Cinnaholic, and we are happy...
MESA, AZ
cdcgamingreports.com

Arizona: Desert Diamond Casinos acquires naming rights to Glendale arena

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment Tuesday announced a new partnership with ASM Global, along with planned future upgrades and expansions for the Tribal operator’s Arizona casinos. Per the agreement with ASM Global, the City of Glendale’s 18,000-seat entertainment venue will be renamed Desert Diamond Arena. Desert Diamond Casinos’...
GLENDALE, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Tempe’s Loss is Scottsdale’s Gain for Nightlife

It’s funny how poor zoning decisions can lead to unexpected conclusions, like a truncated Butterfly Effect. For instance, when a retirement community inexplicably sets up shot right next the Arizona State campus and it leads to added nightlife and tax revenue for Scottsdale. We are talking about the Mirabella/Shady...
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

'Academic Racist' Jared Taylor Bringing 'Defense of White Identity' to ASU

Well-known extremist and self-proclaimed "white advocate" Jared Taylor is coming to the Valley next week to speak at Arizona State University. The name of his upcoming lecture? "If We Do Nothing: A Defense of White Identity Politics." Taylor — dubbed the "Academic Racist" by the Anti-Defamation League and a white...
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Murray Hooper: Arizona could soon execute a 3rd death row inmate

PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court said on Aug. 24 that a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper could be issued in two months. A briefing schedule issued by the state’s high court shows the state’s motion for an execution warrant must be filed by the end of the week. Hooper’s lawyers will then be able to respond.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K

The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
GILBERT, AZ
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Phoenix on Memorial Day Weekend 2022

If you’re looking for things to do in Phoenix during Memorial Day weekend, there are many great options. For hiking and sightseeing, consider the Mormon Trail, Pinnacle Peak, and the Heard Museum of Indian Art. This museum dates back to 1929 and features traditional as well as contemporary Native American art. It also features a range of musical acts and cultural events. The museum is free and open to the public.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Flash flood washes out eastbound I-10 heading into Arizona

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Valley sisters still missing one month later

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Goodyear Police Department are still trying to locate two teenage sisters who were reported missing last month. Priscilla and Jaqueline Suarez, ages 16 and 13, were last seen at a residence near Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue on July 29 at 5:45 p.m. The sisters...
GOODYEAR, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 Metro Phoenix neighborhoods most likely to retain home value

According to the Cromford Report, the median home price in Phoenix dropped from $480,000 in May to $460,000 in July. And while a slower summer market and sellers overpricing their homes explain much of the decrease, it’s true Phoenix values aren’t climbing at the same rates seen earlier this year. That said, it is still a seller’s market based on current inventory levels. As home buyers and investors evaluate which Metro Phoenix neighborhoods are expected to retain their value, we wanted to share our top picks.
PHOENIX, AZ

