Alcántara hurls 4th complete game, Marlins top Dodgers 2-1

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcántara bounced back from his shortest outing of the season by throwing a complete-game six-hitter as the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 Saturday night. After allowing a season-high six runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Dodgers on Aug. 21, Alcántara (12-6) limited the NL-West leaders to Mookie Betts’ solo home run. The All-Star right-hander struck out 10 and walked two for his fourth complete game. Los Angeles threatened in the ninth with one-out singles by Freddie Freeman and Will Smith. Justin Turner walked with two out before Alcántara retired Joey Gallo on a grounder to first. Jerar Encarnación hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth that put Miami ahead. Joey Wendle and Jon Berti reached on two-out infield singles against Dodgers starter Dustin May (1-1), and Encarnación followed with a grounder to left field that scored Wendle.
J-Rod's blockbuster contract with M's is fittingly unique

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez was a few minutes late for his own party, the result of dealing with Seattle traffic that will be part of his daily routine at home for likely the next decade — and potentially much longer. When Rodríguez arrived Saturday to discuss his massive contract extension, several teammates and coaches who have embraced the 21-year-old in his debut season were seated in the back of the room. “This is not about the contract and how long it is. I would love to be a Mariner for the rest of my career and playing for...
