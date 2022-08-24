ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Cheddar News

Volatile Week for Bed Bath & Beyond Comes to a Close

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond's wild ride as a meme stock darling appears to be coming to an end after an up and down week. Cheddar News takes a deeper look at the trading volatility, the financials, and where it goes from here after r/wallstreetbets favorite exec, Ryan Cohen, sold off his stake in the chain.
Sourcing Journal

Bankruptcy Looks Like a Real Possibility for Bed Bath & Beyond. Here’s Why.

Is the writing on the wall for Bed Bath & Beyond? After the home goods chain dismissed its chief executive and merchandising leader in the wake of a first-quarter flop, now the company has new troubles on the financial front after S&P Global Ratings on Monday lowered its credit rating to “CCC” from “B-“. The credit ratings firm gave the retailer a “negative” outlook, saying it could soon have serious problems with liquid assets. “We believe macro conditions are worsening and prospects for home goods sales continue to deteriorate. Other retailers have indicated a significant, rapid decline in discretionary purchases across retail,...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Krispy Kreme, Target and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Target — Shares of the retailer slid more than 2% after its earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin. The company said its quarterly profit fell almost 90% from a year ago. However, Target reiterated its full-year forecast and said it is now positioned for a rebound.
Sourcing Journal

Why New Financing Might Not Fix Bed Bath & Beyond’s Biggest Problem

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is facing a double whammy—it needs both a financial and an operational restructuring, and time is the one thing it needs but may not have. Bed Bath & Beyond shares surged on Thursday on a report that the company has lined up new financing. Since Bed Bath & Beyond dismissed former CEO Mark Tritton after a dismal first quarter, the retailer has called in experts to right a sinking ship. It retained attorneys at the restructuring expert Kirkland & Ellis, the go-to law firm when retailers believe they might have to file for bankruptcy. Both J.C.Penney...
InvestorPlace

3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027

Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
The Atlantic

Meme Stock’s Big Bet on Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond is a struggling home-goods retailer whose underlying business is so bad that stories about the company carry headlines like “Bed Bath & Beyond’s Big Dilemma: Can It Survive?” But for most of August, Bed Bath & Beyond was also one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street, rising almost 500 percent in a matter of weeks. And that strange divergence happened for just one reason: Meme-stock mania made a sudden and unexpected return.
CNBC

Bed Bath & Beyond says it will share its comeback strategy next week

Bed Bath and Beyond said it will share its new strategy with investors on Wednesday. The troubled home goods retailer is coping with slowing sales and dwindling cash as it prepares for the holiday season. The company is reportedly in talks with a lender to shore up its finances and...
FOXBusiness

Dollar General beats on earnings with boost from grocery sales

Discount retailer Dollar General beat earnings estimates in the second quarter and has lifted its sales outlook for the rest of the year as bargain-hunting shoppers increasingly flock to the growing chain for groceries and other consumables. The company posted earnings per share of $2.98, up 10.8% from a year...
Reuters

Meme stocks fall with AMC, Bed Bath in red

Aug 22 (Reuters) - A clutch of stocks favored by retail traders tumbled on Monday in volatile trading as news that UK-based Cineworld (CINE.L) warned of a possible bankruptcy sent AMC Entertainment Holdings' shares (AMC.N)diving almost 40% on the day that the U.S. movie chain's preferred shares started trading.
