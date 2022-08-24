Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Junk
Bed Bath & Beyond’s shares have no realistic support for their current price. Many investors are about to get burned.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar once again after it taps a new financing source
After a new report emerged claiming Bed Bath & Beyond had secured new debt financing, shares in the company soared 15% in pre-market trading. Bed Bath & Beyond shares have soared more than 15% in pre-market trading after a new report revealed the troubled home goods retailer has secured debt financing.
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Volatile Week for Bed Bath & Beyond Comes to a Close
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond's wild ride as a meme stock darling appears to be coming to an end after an up and down week. Cheddar News takes a deeper look at the trading volatility, the financials, and where it goes from here after r/wallstreetbets favorite exec, Ryan Cohen, sold off his stake in the chain.
Bankruptcy Looks Like a Real Possibility for Bed Bath & Beyond. Here’s Why.
Is the writing on the wall for Bed Bath & Beyond? After the home goods chain dismissed its chief executive and merchandising leader in the wake of a first-quarter flop, now the company has new troubles on the financial front after S&P Global Ratings on Monday lowered its credit rating to “CCC” from “B-“. The credit ratings firm gave the retailer a “negative” outlook, saying it could soon have serious problems with liquid assets. “We believe macro conditions are worsening and prospects for home goods sales continue to deteriorate. Other retailers have indicated a significant, rapid decline in discretionary purchases across retail,...
Meme-stock champion Ryan Cohen sold his entire Bed Bath & Beyond stake in 2 days - and bagged a $68 million profit
Ryan Cohen sold his entire Bed Bath & Beyond stake for $189 million, netting a $68 million profit. The activist investor spent $121 million on the stock and bullish call options earlier this year. Cohen's sale drove the meme stock down as much as 43% on Friday. Ryan Cohen sold...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Krispy Kreme, Target and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Target — Shares of the retailer slid more than 2% after its earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin. The company said its quarterly profit fell almost 90% from a year ago. However, Target reiterated its full-year forecast and said it is now positioned for a rebound.
Business Insider
Bed Bath & Beyond shares jump 31% after a report the meme-stock favorite has secured new funding
Bed Bath & Beyond shares jumped more than 31% in premarket trading Wednesday. The meme stock's surge followed a Wall Street Journal report on a new loan deal the company secured. The details of the agreement aren't yet clear, though the Journal previously reported the retailer sought $375 million. Sources...
Why New Financing Might Not Fix Bed Bath & Beyond’s Biggest Problem
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is facing a double whammy—it needs both a financial and an operational restructuring, and time is the one thing it needs but may not have. Bed Bath & Beyond shares surged on Thursday on a report that the company has lined up new financing. Since Bed Bath & Beyond dismissed former CEO Mark Tritton after a dismal first quarter, the retailer has called in experts to right a sinking ship. It retained attorneys at the restructuring expert Kirkland & Ellis, the go-to law firm when retailers believe they might have to file for bankruptcy. Both J.C.Penney...
InvestorPlace
3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027
Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
Meme Stock’s Big Bet on Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond is a struggling home-goods retailer whose underlying business is so bad that stories about the company carry headlines like “Bed Bath & Beyond’s Big Dilemma: Can It Survive?” But for most of August, Bed Bath & Beyond was also one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street, rising almost 500 percent in a matter of weeks. And that strange divergence happened for just one reason: Meme-stock mania made a sudden and unexpected return.
Vanguard Loses Value in Bed Bath & Beyond Holdings, But Investments Still Better Than Second Quarter
Image via Bed Bath & Beyond. Last week’s drastic drop in the stock price of Bed Bath & Beyond wiped close to $100 million in value off Malvern-based Vanguard’s funds, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Dollar Tree cuts profit forecast on planned price cuts at Family Dollar
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) trimmed its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, blaming price cuts at its Family Dollar stores in an effort to spur demand among lower-income shoppers and compete with other retailers that have been ramping up discounts.
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond says it will share its comeback strategy next week
Bed Bath and Beyond said it will share its new strategy with investors on Wednesday. The troubled home goods retailer is coping with slowing sales and dwindling cash as it prepares for the holiday season. The company is reportedly in talks with a lender to shore up its finances and...
Meme stock lifelines show signs of fragility: AMC and Bed Bath & Beyond suddenly plunging
Companies that look like they had a new lease on life courtesy of the meme stock movement are suddenly being forced to ponder their prospects without retail traders backing them up. Why it matters: The meme stock boom that started in early 2021 has bolstered struggling companies like AMC Entertainment,...
FOXBusiness
Dollar General beats on earnings with boost from grocery sales
Discount retailer Dollar General beat earnings estimates in the second quarter and has lifted its sales outlook for the rest of the year as bargain-hunting shoppers increasingly flock to the growing chain for groceries and other consumables. The company posted earnings per share of $2.98, up 10.8% from a year...
Meme stocks fall with AMC, Bed Bath in red
Aug 22 (Reuters) - A clutch of stocks favored by retail traders tumbled on Monday in volatile trading as news that UK-based Cineworld (CINE.L) warned of a possible bankruptcy sent AMC Entertainment Holdings' shares (AMC.N)diving almost 40% on the day that the U.S. movie chain's preferred shares started trading.
