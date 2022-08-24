Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is facing a double whammy—it needs both a financial and an operational restructuring, and time is the one thing it needs but may not have. Bed Bath & Beyond shares surged on Thursday on a report that the company has lined up new financing. Since Bed Bath & Beyond dismissed former CEO Mark Tritton after a dismal first quarter, the retailer has called in experts to right a sinking ship. It retained attorneys at the restructuring expert Kirkland & Ellis, the go-to law firm when retailers believe they might have to file for bankruptcy. Both J.C.Penney...

