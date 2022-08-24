Read full article on original website
Charlie Crist, other Democrats meet in Broward, say they seek to 'save the soul of Florida'
TAMARAC — Democratic senatorial nominee Val Demings closed out a spirited pep rally Thursday night with an impassioned speech in which she implored the party faithful to unite and win in November "because we can." Demings, who is finishing her second term in the U.S. House, told the crowd at a Tamarac community center...
wlrn.org
Crist, Demings and other Dems celebrate wins, work to unite party
Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried sat next to each other, with an empty chair in between, during a Thursday night rally at a Broward County golf club. The event was designed to project party unity following Tuesday's primary elections, during which Crist trounced Fried in the bid for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
Democrats Rallying Tonight In Tamarac
The group of speakers includes gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Senate candidate Val Demings.
sflcn.com
Contrasting Primary Results for Veteran Jamaican Politicians in South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – Caribbean-American eyes were focused on the August 24 Florida Primary Elections. When the ballots were tallied, two Jamaican veterans came away with contrasting results. Dale Holness lost his bid to represent District 20 in the United States Congress when he was soundly beaten by fellow Democrat...
DeSantis-backed candidates prevail in Florida school board elections
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) had a successful night in school board elections Tuesday where a majority of his endorsed candidates won, including in areas where school boards were previously run by liberal members. DeSantis posted a list of 30 school board candidates he endorsed before elections last night, saying...
Almost Every Sheriff in Florida Backs Ashley Moody for Attorney General Over Aramis Ayala
With the primaries now over, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Thursday that 64 of the 66 elected sheriffs in the state are backing her over former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala. Moody did not face any opposition in the Republican primary on Tuesday, while Ayala scored a...
Florida Agriculture Commissioner race pits state senator against Miami businesswoman
After the August primary, the fight for Florida's cabinet positions in statewide elections is down to a former Florida senator and a Miami businesswoman for who will head the Florida Department of Agriculture.
Florida COVID-19 data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
Ousted data scientist Rebekah Jones won Florida's first district Democratic U.S. House primary Tuesday. Jones claims she was fired during the pandemic for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data to keep the state open.
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
wlrn.org
Annette Taddeo wins Democratic primary for Florida's 27th, prepares to face off with Republican Salazar
The first words out of Annette Taddeo's mouth were in Spanish, and over the next fifteen minutes, she broke into it time and time again, reflecting the Spanglish nature of her campaign. "Gracias," she said. "Gracias, Miami." Taddeo, a Florida State Senator from Miami, was gathered with roaring supporters at...
iheart.com
Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race
Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
DeSantis-backed candidates flip Florida school board from liberal to conservative
Conservatives across the state of Florida celebrated on Tuesday night after control of the Sarasota County School Board shifted from liberal to conservative. Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos were all endorsed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and were all victorious Tuesday night in their elections for the Sarasota School board.
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
Florida Voters Heated After Today's Democratic Race For Governor
Voters in Florida are getting heated after heading to the polls today to decide on who will be challenging Governor Ron DeSantis in November. Currently, Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried are facing off for the chance to take on the Republican incumbent.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Calls On Supporters To “Put On The Full Armor Of God” To Fight For Freedom
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tonight addressed an energetic crowd of supporters in Hialeah to celebrate successful Republican candidates who are eager to fight for Florida’s Freedom Agenda and continue delivering sweeping policy victories for Floridians. DeSantis appeared alongside First Lady Casey DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette
Election Results: Palm Beach County Federal, State & Local Races
Congressman Brian Mast easily fends off 3 challengers, another U.S. House district is too close to call, while two School Board races head to a run-off. In the other two, the incumbents win.
Ron DeSantis Touted the Arrest of 20 People for Illegally Voting. Some Say They Were Told They Were Eligible.
Last Thursday, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference announcing the arrest of 20 people for illegally voting, many of them for voting despite having a felony record for murder or sex offenses. "They did not go through any process, they did not get their rights restored, and...
floridabulldog.org
Despite state law, bail reform comes to Broward in bid to end unjust treatment of poor, minorities ￼
In a move that on its face is at odds with Florida law, Broward’s chief judge ordered an end to the assessment of cash bail for most defendants charged with non-violent, third-degree felonies or misdemeanors before their first appearance in court. Instead, defendants arrested for a wide variety of...
Wilton Manors elected officials want a big raise. So they’re giving themselves one.
Many of us think we aren’t paid nearly enough for what we do. You can include the Wilton Manors mayor and commission, who have groused that their salaries rank toward the bottom of Broward County’s 31 cities. So on Tuesday night, they voted 5-0 to give themselves a raise. The mayor’s annual pay will rise from $11,250 to $30,000 — a 166% increase — and the commissioners’ pay will go from $9,750 ...
Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
