Cowboys optimistic WR Michael Gallup can play, don't place him on PUP list

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

“He hasn’t had any setbacks,” coach Mike McCarthy told reporter. “He’s doing really well.”

Gallup tore his ACL during Week 17 of the 2021 season, putting his status for the start of the 2022 campaign in doubt. Last week, the receiver started running routes for the first time since suffering the injury, a major milestone as he looks to return to the practice field. The Cowboys will have one more week to decide Gallup’s early-season status; if he’s placed on the physically unable to perform list, he’ll be forced to sit out the first four games of the regular season.

Gallup was limited to nine games last season thanks to a calf injury that forced him to miss half the season. He finished the campaign with 35 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns. Thanks in part to 2019 and 2020 seasons where Gallup hauled in a combined 1,950 receiving yards, the Cowboys handed him a five-year $62.5M extension this past offseason.

When Gallup is ready to return, he’ll likely join CeeDee Lamb and rookie Jalen Tolbert in the starting lineup. Assuming Gallup is sidelined for at least a game or two, the likes of James Washington, Noah Brown, and/or Simi Fehoko could see increased reps.