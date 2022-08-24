Sony is just about ready to show the world its newest smartphone, with a launch event taking place on September 1 (Thursday). While it has been widely expected that this would be the Xperia 5 IV finally making an appearance, there has been a spanner thrown in the works recently. Part of a price leak from an unverified source also included the detail that there could be a different Xperia device launched before the Mark 4 model of the Xperia 5 range gets to reveal itself. With the argument that a 6-inch smartphone cannot really be considered “compact” and Sony using the tagline “Go compact” in its new teasers, it could be argued that an unexpected compact phone is about to be launched.

