Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Project Cambria: Mark Zuckerberg confirms release window for anticipated Meta Quest Pro VR headset
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gadget. Mark Zuckerberg has commented on the release date of Meta's next VR headset, having recently brought the Oculus Quest 2 under the Meta brand. While the Meta CEO has not revealed a precise release date yet, he has indicated the month of its release. According to Zuckerberg, the headset will debut in October, which should coincide with Meta's next annual Connect event.
notebookcheck.net
ViewSonic ColorPro VP2786-4K: 27-inch professional monitor introduced with a 4K resolution, a 10-bit colour panel and 100% AdobeRGB colour space coverage
ViewSonic has unveiled the ColorPro VP2786-4K, a monitor that the company boasts offers 100% AdobeRGB colour space coverage. Billed as delivering 'true-to-life colour reproduction', the ColorPro VP2786-4K also features ColorPro Sense, a software that automatically suggests colour combinations from the Pantone colour library to complement creative work. Additionally, ViewSonic includes the ColorPro Wheel with the monitor, which provides display calibration and OSD setting customisations.
notebookcheck.net
Sony Xperia 5 IV should be 2022's best compact smartphone according to leaker as surprise upgrade could be on the cards
There has been some more speculation about the Sony Xperia 5 IV, which was in the news recently for an alleged price leak and possibly as part of an upcoming launch event. However, it seems Sony has managed to keep the expected Xperia 5 IV tightly under wraps, as despite a few tidbits from the usual sources, there has been little to learn about the much-anticipated compact smartphone (“compact” to relative modern standard sizes for smartphones).
notebookcheck.net
New iQOO Z6 launches in China with Android 12 and 80W charging for as little as ~US$250
The iQOO Z6 is technically the 3rd smartphone to launch under that name in 2022. This one seems intended as a China-only release, whereas the other 2 are available in India. The 'new' Z6 is also the second 5G variant of the bunch, rocking a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC to drive its 120Hz, FHD+ LCD display with its 650-nit max brightness and DCI-P3 color-gamut coverage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
HP Z32k G3: 32-inch monitor unveiled with IPS Black Panel and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
According to HP, the Z32k G3 is the first monitor to rely on an IPS Black Panel, which should deliver deeper blacks and more vibrant colours than regular IPS panels. Specifically, IPS Black Panel technology should provide 35% deeper blacks than other IPS panels. However, the HP Z32k G3 offers a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, well short of what mini-LED or OLED panels achieve. Also, the HP Z32k G3 covers 98% of the DCI-P3 colour space and exceeds the sRGB colour space.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE launches in India with no changes from last year's Redmi Note 10S
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 SE in India, over three months after the smartphone's debut in China. However, one look at the former reveals that it is nothing like the Redmi Note 11 SE that Xiaomi sells in China. Instead, it appears that Xiaomi has re-branded the Redmi Note 10S, a smartphone that arrived in March 2021. Hence, the new Redmi Note 11 SE lacks the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset powering the original model.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Curtain Motor 1S launches with voice commands
The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Curtain Motor 1S has been launched in China. The smart home gadget enables you to control your drapes in many ways. For example, you can use Xiao AI voice commands, the Mijia app, the accompanying remote control, or a gentle tug to start the motor. With...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Lei Jun confirms a global launch for Xiaomi's next Ultra smartphone
Xiaomi debuted the Xiaomi 12S Ultra last month as its biggest, most premium traditional smartphone of the year. The 12S Ultra launched exclusively in China and will not make its way outside of Xiaomi's home market, but it appears things will be different for its successor next year. In a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Asus announces pricing and availability for its ROG Wireless AimPoint swappable-switch mice in the North American market
Asus has launched ROG mice that, despite their different names, have the same "ergonomic" design and both wired and wireless 2.4GHz/Bluetooth modes. Both are equipped with in-house AimPoint optical sensor of a 100-36,000 dpi resolution, a speed of 650 inches per second (ips), and a 1,000Hz polling rate. However, the...
notebookcheck.net
BetaView Zion X: 16-inch and 2.5K portable monitors debut from US$199
BetaView has announced the Zion X Lite and Zion X Pro, cheaper options to the Zion Pro that launched earlier this year. While the Zion Pro is a 15.6-inch monitor, the Zion X Lite and Zion X Pro both feature 16-inch panels. Funded through a Kickstarter campaign, the pair appear to feature identical panels, although the Zion X Pro contains a few more features than the Zion X Lite. Understandably, the Zion X Pro is more expensive than the Zion X Lite too.
notebookcheck.net
Real Xperia 5 IV or Xperia Compact guest stars in Sony's latest promo teasers
Sony is just about ready to show the world its newest smartphone, with a launch event taking place on September 1 (Thursday). While it has been widely expected that this would be the Xperia 5 IV finally making an appearance, there has been a spanner thrown in the works recently. Part of a price leak from an unverified source also included the detail that there could be a different Xperia device launched before the Mark 4 model of the Xperia 5 range gets to reveal itself. With the argument that a 6-inch smartphone cannot really be considered “compact” and Sony using the tagline “Go compact” in its new teasers, it could be argued that an unexpected compact phone is about to be launched.
notebookcheck.net
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 15 only looks good on the spec sheet
Arc Alder Lake Business Laptop Review Snippet Windows. The new Samsung Galaxy Book2 is a 15.6-inch all-rounder that is suitable for working from home and multimedia applications. The dedicated Intel Arc A350M graphics card also promises better gaming performance than a typical integrated graphics processor. The laptop actually has great specifications, featuring a current-gen Alder Lake P-series processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 1080p IPS display. However, after our extensive testing, the Galaxy Book2 primarily left us feeling disappointed, especially given its price of 1,300 Euro (US$1,300).
notebookcheck.net
Samsung brings Galaxy Watch5 series watch faces to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung has not started shipping the Galaxy Watch5 or Galaxy Watch5 Pro yet. However, the company is already allowing Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic owners to try out Watch5 series watch faces on their older smartwatches. Unfortunately, Samsung bundles these watch faces within its Galaxy Wearable app, meaning that you cannot download them on other Wear OS smartwatches, such as the TicWatch Pro 3 series or the Fossil Gen 6.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | The Vivo X Fold S will launch in a new color and with a larger battery that will charge faster
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Vivo could have been said to have outdone itself with its first-gen foldable smartphone, the only one in existence with fingerprint sensors set into both its cover display and main ~8-inch screen, both of which have LTPO technology on top of that.
notebookcheck.net
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE: 800R curved OLED gaming monitor presented with a WQHD resolution and a 240 Hz refresh rate
LG has introduced the UltraGear 45GR95QE, its latest gaming monitor. Equipped with a curved 45-inch display, the UltraGear 45GR95QE offers 1440p visuals with a 240 Hz refresh rate and excellent response times, thanks to its reliance on an OLED panel. LG has presented the UltraGear 45GR95QE as it continues to...
notebookcheck.net
OPPO unveils plans to become a smart car UI giant in China thanks to a new partnership with SAIC
AI Android Chinese Tech E-Mobility Smartphone Software Internet of Things (IoT) OPPO may be best known as an Android device OEM; however, it also has many other engineering, electronic and generally smart-tech aspirations, one of which is to rival Apple in terms of seamless cross-platform software and services ecosystems. These plans, known as Project Pantanal within the company, have now just acquired serious traction thanks to a new agreement with SAIC.
notebookcheck.net
Sony Xperia 5 IV: Sony confirms a September 1 launch event presumably for the Xperia 1 IV's compact sibling
Sony has now announced an imminent product announcement event scheduled for September 1. While Sony does not specify, by most indications, the Japanese company will unveil its compact flagship for the year, the Xperia 5 IV, at that event. Android Business Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Three months after the release...
notebookcheck.net
ODROID-Go Ultra: New gaming handheld previewed with a 5-inch display and Ubuntu support for US$111
Hardkernel has revealed the ODROID-Go Ultra, another gaming handheld in the ODROID-Go series. To recap, the company released the ODROID-Go Super for US$89.95 in January 2021, which featured the Rockchip RK3326 SoC and a 5-inch display running at 854 x 480 pixels. Seemingly, the ODROID-Go Ultra utilises the same display as the ODROID-Go Super, but with a more potent chipset powering it.
notebookcheck.net
BenQ unveils MOBIUZ gaming monitor trio with high resolution and high refresh rate panels
BenQ has introduced the MOBIUZ EX270M, MOBIUZ EX270QM and MOBIUZ EX480UZ, all gaming monitors designed to suit different audiences. While the latter is a 48-inch OLED gaming monitor, BenQ's other 27-inch gaming monitor both offer 240 Hz refresh rates. BenQ has presented three new gaming monitors as part of its...
notebookcheck.net
Soundcore Space Q45 headphones and A45 wireless earbuds launch with potentially upgraded adaptive ANC and multi-point connectivity
Soundcore is an Anker spin-off that aims to "spark emotions through music" with its focus on audio accessories. It has just released 2 products at once that are touted as ideal for even long-haul travel with up to 50 hours of play-time per charge. They are also both rated for Hi-Res Wireless Sound and AANC that can apparently block up to 98% of normally-distracting noise out during their use.
Comments / 0