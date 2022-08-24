ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

westkentuckystar.com

KSP arrest wanted Marshall County man

Kentucky State Police have arrested 39-year-old Jerry C. Higginbotham in McCracken County. The Kentucky State Police are looking for a Marshall County man recently indicted on felony theft charges. Troopers are asking for help locating 39-year-old Jerry C. Higginbotham of Hardin. Higginbotham is charged with theft by deception and theft...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Paducah

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is injured and a Tennessee man was arrested after a shooting Friday morning in West Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive around 11:13 a.m. on Aug. 26. A 33-year-old man...
WEST PADUCAH, KY
wjpf.com

Carbondale man arrested for graffiti

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A 42-year-old Carbondale man has arrested for spray-painting graffiti on a number of buildings. Carbondale Police say Matthew Kren defaced at least three different buildings located on North Oakland Street, West High Street, and North Springer Street. He was arrested on Thursday for criminal damage to property and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County Sheriff seeks help finding stolen trailer

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help locating a stolen utility trailer last seen in McCracken County. The Sheriff's Office said a Haulmark Utility trailer was stolen from a local business in the Olivet Church Road area on Sunday. Anyone who sees the trailer or knows...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with methamphetamine trafficking in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A West Paducah man faces a drug trafficking charge after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office claims a traffic stop led investigators to find methamphetamine and cash in his possession. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over 49-year-old Bryan M. Partain around 4:45...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Crews battle house fire in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews battled an early morning house fire in Graves County on Friday, August 26. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a house on Cherry Drive, off of KY Highway 58 East caught fire. Drivers were urged to avoid the area. What caused the fire...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Emergency groups come together to prepare for disasters. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews came together in Cape Girardeau to practice in case of a major disaster. Fighting crime...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken Sheriff investigating threat at CCA

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating threats made by a student at Community Christian Academy. A student reported the alleged threats against the school to the school administration, who contacted the sheriff’s office. Students and parents were interviewed by detectives, and they were reportedly able to corroborate...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with murder of woman after body found under motel mattress in Paducah

PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he murdered a woman in a motel room and tried to hide her body under a mattress. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday after a maintenance worker at the motel found the woman's body under a mattress inside a room on the second floor.
PADUCAH, KY

