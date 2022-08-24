Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
KSP arrest wanted Marshall County man
Kentucky State Police have arrested 39-year-old Jerry C. Higginbotham in McCracken County. The Kentucky State Police are looking for a Marshall County man recently indicted on felony theft charges. Troopers are asking for help locating 39-year-old Jerry C. Higginbotham of Hardin. Higginbotham is charged with theft by deception and theft...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man arrested in connection to McCracken County shooting that injured 1
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting that injured one man in West Paducah, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. The shooting happened around 11:13 a.m. Friday at a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive. When deputies arrived at...
wpsdlocal6.com
Juvenile taken into custody in connection with school threat in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A juvenile is in custody after a threat at a local private school. McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman tells Local 6 a juvenile was taken into custody Thursday. The sheriff's office says it received a complaint Thursday afternoon that a student had made a threat...
kbsi23.com
1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Paducah
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is injured and a Tennessee man was arrested after a shooting Friday morning in West Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive around 11:13 a.m. on Aug. 26. A 33-year-old man...
KFVS12
Student detained in connection with school threat investigation in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A student in Paducah was take into custody Thursday night, August 25 in connection with a school threat investigation. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, staff at Community Academy contacted them at noon about a report of a student allegedly threatening an act of violence at the school.
KFVS12
Fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one person dead, police investigating
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting overnight in Cape Girardeau resulted in one person’s death on Friday night, August 26. According to a release, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the...
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Shots fired in West Paducah in apparent domestic dispute
PADUCAH — Shots were fired in West Paducah in the area of Emily Drive today around 11:15 a.m. McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman tells Local 6 the incident appears to have been a domestic dispute. Norman verified one person has a gunshot wound, but he does not have any...
wjpf.com
Carbondale man arrested for graffiti
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A 42-year-old Carbondale man has arrested for spray-painting graffiti on a number of buildings. Carbondale Police say Matthew Kren defaced at least three different buildings located on North Oakland Street, West High Street, and North Springer Street. He was arrested on Thursday for criminal damage to property and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff seeks help finding stolen trailer
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help locating a stolen utility trailer last seen in McCracken County. The Sheriff's Office said a Haulmark Utility trailer was stolen from a local business in the Olivet Church Road area on Sunday. Anyone who sees the trailer or knows...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with methamphetamine trafficking in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A West Paducah man faces a drug trafficking charge after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office claims a traffic stop led investigators to find methamphetamine and cash in his possession. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over 49-year-old Bryan M. Partain around 4:45...
thunderboltradio.com
McCracken County Student Arrested and Held Following School Threat on Thursday
A McCracken County student was arrested following a school threat investigation on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the complaint by a student at Community Christian Academy. Reports said the Sheriff’s Office at contacted at approximately noon, after a student threatened to commit an act of violence...
KFVS12
Crews battle house fire in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews battled an early morning house fire in Graves County on Friday, August 26. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a house on Cherry Drive, off of KY Highway 58 East caught fire. Drivers were urged to avoid the area. What caused the fire...
thunderboltradio.com
Death Investigation in Obion County to Close Following Release of Autopsy Results
An Obion County death investigation will be closed following the findings of an autopsy. Sheriff’s Investigator Jared Willcutt said the death of 63 year old Debra Lynn Okeley, of Union City, was ruled due to medical issues that included hypertension and cardio vascular disease. The investigation began on May...
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people and seized nearly 4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a search of a residence on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to MCSO, Clarence Hubbard, 54, and Bart Cagle, 56, of McCracken Co., were arrested when drug detectives...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape
Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Emergency groups come together to prepare for disasters. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews came together in Cape Girardeau to practice in case of a major disaster. Fighting crime...
14news.com
Ky. Family gets first look at new home since Dec. 10 deadly tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - One Dawson Springs family is getting a new home after the Dec. 10 tornadoes destroyed their home. On Friday, the Bullocks got their first look at their new home thanks to the nonprofit organization ‘God’s Pit Crew’. The volunteers worked tirelessly for...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff investigating threat at CCA
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating threats made by a student at Community Christian Academy. A student reported the alleged threats against the school to the school administration, who contacted the sheriff’s office. Students and parents were interviewed by detectives, and they were reportedly able to corroborate...
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of killing woman, hiding her body under mattress at motel
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of killing a woman and trying to hide her body under a mattress at a western Kentucky motel. Marcos A. Rios, 41, was arrested on charges of murder/domestic violence and abuse of a corpse. According to Paducah police, they were called at...
wpsdlocal6.com
Benton man arrested after leading deputies on chase across Marshall-McCracken County line, deputies say
PADUCAH, KY — A Benton man has been arrested after leading deputies on a vehicle chase and foot-pursuit in two Kentucky counties. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Clinton Borders was arrested on Tuesday evening and is currently facing 17 charges. Deputies say Borders,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with murder of woman after body found under motel mattress in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he murdered a woman in a motel room and tried to hide her body under a mattress. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday after a maintenance worker at the motel found the woman's body under a mattress inside a room on the second floor.
