Mary Richards, 94, of Beacon, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home in Beacon. Mary Louise Richards, daughter of Alfred Burton and Ethel Burdess Crabtree, was born May 11, 1928, at her parent’s home on North Third Street in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She attended Grant Elementary School and was a 1947 graduate of Oskaloosa High School. She received her teaching certificate from Wm. Penn College and taught at Pleasant Ridge Country School in Mahaska County during the 47-48 school year. On June 5, 1948, she married Herbert Earl Richards at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Truax, Iowa. Together they farmed in the Truax, Rose Hill, and Bussey areas. Mary also worked as a nurse’s aide at Mahaska Manor in Oskaloosa, Griffin Nursing Home in Knoxville, and the Monroe Care Center in Albia for several years. She retired in 2003. Mary was a Bussey United Methodist Church member, serving for several years as a Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent. After moving to Beacon, she enjoyed attending the Methodist Church and her church family there. She was also a member of the No. 439 O.E.S. in Bussey and TriStar Chapter No. 99 O.E.S. in Eddyville, IA. Mary volunteered many years at Mahaska Health and enjoyed gardening, flowers, oil painting, reading, cribbage, crafts, and bird watching.

BEACON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO