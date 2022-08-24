ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Fiery foods festival returns to downtown Pasco in September

PASCO, Wash.- The Downtown Pasco Authority (DPDA) is proud to announce that the Fiery Foods Festival will take place on Saturday, September, 10th, from 3-9 p.m. The Fiery Foods Festival is a cross-cultural event featuring food, fun, music, and hot and spicy food from around the globe. It has been a Pasco tradition since 1989.
