(Pasco, WA) -- Traffic was a sticky affair after a car slams into a truck carrying hundreds of watermelons Wednesday. This went down off Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway when police say the at-fault vehicle turned right into the path of the trailer while going through a yellow traffic light at that intersection faster than the posted speed limit. 150 watermelons were destroyed in the crash. Traffic was impacted by the damaged fruit that was spread all over the road.

PASCO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO