Crist blasts DeSantis during first campaign event in Florida governor's race
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Let the campaigning begin! U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. He's hitting the ground running one day after the Florida Primaries by holding his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
FOX 51 Florida Primary Election Results
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Polling places opened across Florida at 7 a.m. in Tuesday’s primary elections, after more than 2.23 million ballots had been cast by mail and in early voting. As of Tuesday morning, the state Division of Elections reported that about 1.62 million ballots had been cast by mail. Nearly 614,000 were cast in in-person early voting, which ended during the weekend. Registered Democrats cast 1.03 million of the ballots by mail and in early voting, while registered Republicans cast about 918,000, with the remainder cast by unaffiliated or third-party voters. Democrats led Republicans in voting by mail, while members of the GOP outnumbered Democrats in early voting.
DeSantis says Biden's student loan forgiveness plan alienates 'people who went and did the right thing'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighed in on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan during a stop in Orlando on Thursday, calling it a "divisive policy" that will only increase the already soaring inflation. DeSantis held a press conference in Orlando at the Florida Turnpike Headquarters to...
DeSantis announces toll savings program for Florida commuters with SunPass
TAMPA, Fla. - Toll relief is on the way for Florida drivers dealing with rising inflation costs. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the SunPass Savings Program during a Thursday morning press conference in Orlando. It's mainly focused on commuters using SunPass and other Florida transponders. Those with 40 or more tolls...
Artemis l: How to watch the historic launch online and along Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - The 8.8 million pounds of thrust produced by NASA's Space Launch System rocket will be heard and felt for miles in Central Florida, but even if you can't make it in person, the liftoff will be worth watching. NASA's first moon rocket in 50 years...
Florida mom shares story of overcoming addiction years after viral overdose video
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County mom who made national headlines after her drug-related arrest in 2017 is sharing her story of recovery to help others. Kimberly McCaffrey was arrested after deputies found her passed out in the back of a car with her 8-month-old baby in the back seat.
Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
Orlando weather forecast: Storms to rule the weekend across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 93 degrees. Another round of showers and storms are expected today, mainly after 2pm. Don't rule out an isolated shower or 2 before 12pm!. Concerns are like previous days...heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The lowest coverage at 50%-60% across Brevard County. Rain will ease up late evening with skies turning Mostly cloudy overnight.
7 Florida Space Coast restaurants offering gorgeous views of Artemis l launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Florida's Space Coast is going to be packed with more than 100,000 people all wanting to see the liftoff of the Artemis l moon rocket mission on Monday. Traffic is expected to be a nightmare, but totally worth it to witness history in the making. The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center.
Community rallies to help nursing assistant
The FOX 35 Care Force highlights people who go above and beyond for others here in Central Florida. When one woman found herself in need of assistance, her neighbors stepped up to pay it forward.
Florida woman wants answers year after mom's death in hit-and-run
It’s been over a year since a 78-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking her dog along John Young Parkway. Her daughter hasn’t lost hope in finding the person responsible.
