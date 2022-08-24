ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Crist, DeSantis hit campaign trail following Florida Primary

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. He's hitting the ground running one day after the Florida Primaries by holding his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Crist blasts DeSantis during first campaign event in Florida governor's race

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Let the campaigning begin! U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. He's hitting the ground running one day after the Florida Primaries by holding his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
FOX 51 Florida Primary Election Results

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Polling places opened across Florida at 7 a.m. in Tuesday’s primary elections, after more than 2.23 million ballots had been cast by mail and in early voting. As of Tuesday morning, the state Division of Elections reported that about 1.62 million ballots had been cast by mail. Nearly 614,000 were cast in in-person early voting, which ended during the weekend. Registered Democrats cast 1.03 million of the ballots by mail and in early voting, while registered Republicans cast about 918,000, with the remainder cast by unaffiliated or third-party voters. Democrats led Republicans in voting by mail, while members of the GOP outnumbered Democrats in early voting.
DeSantis announces toll savings program for Florida commuters with SunPass

TAMPA, Fla. - Toll relief is on the way for Florida drivers dealing with rising inflation costs. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the SunPass Savings Program during a Thursday morning press conference in Orlando. It's mainly focused on commuters using SunPass and other Florida transponders. Those with 40 or more tolls...
Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
Orlando weather forecast: Storms to rule the weekend across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 93 degrees. Another round of showers and storms are expected today, mainly after 2pm. Don't rule out an isolated shower or 2 before 12pm!. Concerns are like previous days...heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The lowest coverage at 50%-60% across Brevard County. Rain will ease up late evening with skies turning Mostly cloudy overnight.
7 Florida Space Coast restaurants offering gorgeous views of Artemis l launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Florida's Space Coast is going to be packed with more than 100,000 people all wanting to see the liftoff of the Artemis l moon rocket mission on Monday. Traffic is expected to be a nightmare, but totally worth it to witness history in the making. The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center.
Community rallies to help nursing assistant

The FOX 35 Care Force highlights people who go above and beyond for others here in Central Florida. When one woman found herself in need of assistance, her neighbors stepped up to pay it forward.
