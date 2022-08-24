Read full article on original website
Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo lights off its first day — events for the week!
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s fair season in the Tri-Cities, for what the Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo calls, ‘The Best Week of Summer.’. This year’s fair and rodeo has a lot to offer to everyone—including the All-Alaskan Racing Pigs, a performance by Stompin’ Ground—a local country rock band, the Knutzen Brothers, the Battle of the Bars and even a Bloody Mary making competition. Here’s just some of those events for the week!
Good grub at the Benton Franklin Fair? We sent a reporter to see what’s back & what’s new
Over 30 vendors are offering $2 special promotion food items on Thursday.
pdxpipeline.com
Tumbleweed Music Festival 2022 @ Amon Park in Richland, WA | Free, Portland Labor Day Weekend, Live Music, Singing, Dancing, Crafts, Food
Live musical performances and workshops, featuring artists both local and international. Singing, dancing, craft and food vendors, all on the banks of the beautiful Columbia River. There will also be performances available on the website for those who do not wish to travel.
Yakima Herald Republic
Grandview Summer Nights kick off with food, art, good vibes
GRANDVIEW — Friday night transformed the 100 block of Grandview’s Division Street. Tents blossomed in the place of cars, food trucks and grills circled rows of white folding tables and conversation lifted into the air. Music, barbecue and small businesses filled the block as the sun set. It...
Photos | Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo opens with some roping, sheep and corndogs
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo take to the main stage tonight.
Uptown Shopping Center: Tri Cities’ Coolest Little Shopping Center
Have you ever visited the Uptown Shopping Center in Richland, Washington? We think it could be considered the Tri Cities' coolest little shopping center! It is packed with so many great stores that are worth a visit there over and over again. You will find an assortment of shopping, dining,...
Priceless, Private Prosser Country Palace is Perfectly Procurable Today
If you're into living in the country, THIS Prosser Estate is the perfect place for you!. Privacy is what you'll enjoy on this 4.72-acre lot. The 2-level home is spacious with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 3 fireplaces. The living area is 4,952 square feet. If you've ever wanted...
This winery near Tri-Cities was voted best U.S. tasting room. Which is your favorite?
It’s wine tasting room was decorated by famous glass artist Dale Chihuly.
Fundraiser launched for Pasco grandmother & granddaughter who lost home in fire
PASCO, Wash. — Loved ones and neighbors are joining forces to help a grandmother/granddaughter duo who lost their home and many of their belongings when their house burned down on Sunday morning. According to a GoFundMe campaign launched by Dawn Owens and Darryl Coleman, the grandmother, Bonnie, and granddaughter,...
goeasternoregon.com
Last few weeks to 'get wild' in Pendleton
PENDLETON — There are only two weeks left to “Get Wild in Pendleton.”. The second-annual summer event will run until Sept. 3, according to Cheri Rosenberg, Pendleton Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer. “It’s really successful,” she said. “There’s a little bit of something for everybody.”...
10 Songs We Want Starship To Perform at Kennewick’s Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo
Starship Is Set To Perform At The Benton Franklin Fair And Rodeo On August 26th. I'm a huge Starship fan. I'm looking forward to seeing the band perform at the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo on August 26th. 10 Songs From The Starship That'll Take You Back In Time. Members...
Remarkable Richland Estate Awaiting Fabulous Family to Move in
Wanted: Family to move into this Regal Richland Estate. This 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom stunning Richland residence is available and located at 1220 Glenwood Court. With 20' ceilings and spacious rooms, you can entertain the masses for a Thanksgiving feast or keep it intimate. Everything in this 2-level home is first-class from the 2 fireplaces to your own private heated spa. See for yourself.
Watermelons Strewn All Over One Pasco Road After Crash
(Pasco, WA) -- Traffic was a sticky affair after a car slams into a truck carrying hundreds of watermelons Wednesday. This went down off Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway when police say the at-fault vehicle turned right into the path of the trailer while going through a yellow traffic light at that intersection faster than the posted speed limit. 150 watermelons were destroyed in the crash. Traffic was impacted by the damaged fruit that was spread all over the road.
Cops Warn About new “Rainbow Fentnyl” Spread to PNW
A new deadly form of Fentanyl is spreading rapidly in the Pacific Northwest, even in Alaska. It's called "Rainbow Fentanyl." Prosser Police, Thurston County Sheriff, and others warn about new 'sidewalk chalk' drug. Prosser Police posted this information via the Thurston County Sheriff's office. So far, no reports of this...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Meals are free at WWPS
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla Public Schools received confirmation this week from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction that it qualifies to offer free meals this year for all students under the federal Community Eligibility Provision program. The Community Eligibility Provision permits all enrolled children in school...
He fired a gun in a Richland restaurant then tried swimming the Columbia River to escape
Police say he also punched a store clerk.
KEPR
Pasco family loses everything in house fire; friends taking action
PASCO, Wash. — Loved ones are coming together to help a family who lost almost everything in a house fire over the weekend. Homeowner Bonnie Gordon and her 14-year-old granddaughter, Bellah, awoke Sunday morning to the sound of glass shattering and smoke alarms blaring. Bonnie's friend, Darryl Coleman, who...
Here’s what you won’t see at the Benton Franklin Fair this week
The Washington state veterinarian issued a recommendation.
Devastating 2-alarm blaze guts 2 Richland homes after flames spread from a backyard
Fire crews from 6 departments fought the blaze.
Richland school bus driver and district sued for ‘negligence’ after 11-year-old hit by truck
She crossed behind the bus as she was heading to her house.
