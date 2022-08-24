'It's really grown faster than we ever thought it would:' Billings Christian School celebrates first day on new high school campus

Read full article on original website
Related
A Montana Family’s Battle: “We Can Only Do So Much for Grant”
If you caught our friend Michael Foth's story earlier in the week, he had a great report about an upcoming cattle sale in Billings where ranchers from all across the state are coming together for a good cause. The "Calves to Cure DMD All Class Cattle Sale" is coming up...
Billings schools struggle to find substitute teachers
Some Montana school districts had to shut down for several days last year – due to teachers out sick – and not enough subs to cover.
Laurel Outlook
Hot rod nights: Laurel father and son rev things up with their one-of-a-kind hot rod
When Jake Klein was 14 years old he drew a detailed picture of the hot rod he and his dad Leonard planned to build out of a 1927 Graham Brothers truck. Six years later, Nasty Graham is road ready and the Klein family has been traveling the country to show it off.
Billings college students react to Biden loan relief plan
Across campus there were mixed reactions to the president’s plan – even from those who will benefit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourbigsky.com
Top 5 ranked public schools in Billings
The first day of school is finally here, which begs the question, what are the top-rated schools in Billings? According to Public School Review, Billings has 47 public schools serving over 19,000 students. There are also 14 private schools serving more than 1,600 students in the city. The average teacher-to-student...
KULR8
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan impacts students in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. Early afternoon, on August 24, President Biden announced that the administration will be pushing forward with the student loan forgiveness plan that was proposed at the beginning of Biden's presidency. Currently, over 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt, a number that has only doubled in size...
A New Route To The Heights Is Coming: Billings Bypass Public Meeting
A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights. The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.
Scammers peddling fake gold target people in public places in Billings area
The Billings Police Department said there have been two reports in recent weeks of scammers peddling gold in public places.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billings council vacates portion of road for new hospital
The new hospital building would require the city to vacate part of a road. The Billings City Council voted to allow St. Vincent Healthcare to take over that land, on Monday night.
Ranchers Raise Money for Rare Disease in True Montana Style
Farmers and ranchers in Big Sky Country are some of the first people to help out those in need. When wildfires threaten Montana, they're on the spot; frequently volunteering trucks and trailers to move livestock out of harm's way. They'll donate hay to neighbors in need. The farm and ranch community is always generous with local fundraisers too. Be it a donation of goods or services, or by being a top bidder at hometown fundraiser auctions.
Billings shooting sends man to hospital
Billings police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning.
KULR8
Shooting victim hospitalized in critical condition in Billings, suspect flees
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was hospitalized in critical condition after receiving a gunshot wound on Division and Lewis Avenue in Billings early Thursday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect fled on foot. The 49-year-old victim was transported to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
40 Food Trucks, Live Bands Set for ‘Battle on the Yellowstone’ in Billings
Over 5,000 people are expected to attend an annual fundraiser for the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings later this month that will feature dozens of food trucks. The Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone is set for Saturday, August 27 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center on Gabel Road in Billings, and includes a full day of live entertainment.
Family identifies man killed in Billings road-rage incident
Billings police are investigating the incident near the intersection of Fourth Avenue North and 32nd Street North as a homicide, although no arrests have been made.
montanarightnow.com
House, fence catch on fire in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A house and a fence caught on fire in the 600 block of North 24th Street in Billings early Thursday morning around 3 a.m. Chief battalion with the Billings Fire Department Kevin Bentz told Montana Right Now fire crews arrived to the scene, saw a fence on fire, but the exterior of the house was barely heavily on fire.
Billings Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Downtown
A suspect in a downtown Billings shooting that happened early this morning (Thursday) is still on the loose. According to the report posted on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to the area of Division Street and Lewis Avenue for a reported shooting around 3:15 am Thursday (8/25). When officers...
yourbigsky.com
DEVELOPING: Heavy smoke billowing from massive barn fire
Update Monday, August 22 3:15pm: 822 Rock Moss drive. Fire crews continuing to fight a huge barn fire in Lockwood. According to Yellowstone County Sherriff Department, there are no injuries, but structure is totaled. No word on cause. Billings firefighters are responding as mutual aid to assist Lockwood Fire with...
Fairfield Sun Times
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Montana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
yourbigsky.com
15 suspected fentanyl overdoses reported in Billings area
AG Knudsen is alerting Yellowstone County because of a recent spike in overdoses in Billings. Over an eight-day period, 15 suspected overdoses – one fatal – were reported in the Billings area. Five of those overdoses happened in a single day. The overdoses are suspected to be fentanyl-related...
Chance for Heavy Rain, Storms in Billings Every Day This Week
You better get used to afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the next several days, with the current forecast predicting a stretch of wet and stormy days for Billings. Thunderstorms rolled into the Magic City earlier this evening (Monday) which brought heavy rain to some areas prompting a Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Yellowstone county until 10:30 pm.
Comments / 0