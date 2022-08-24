ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Soccer Set To Face No. 14 Pepperdine In Malibu

MALIBU, California — LSU soccer (1-0-1) will face No. 14 Pepperdine (2-0-0) for their first road match of the season on Thursday, August 25 at 5 p.m. CT at Tari Frahm Rokus Field in Malibu, California. The matchup will be broadcasted on the WCC Network and is free to...
Tigers Sweep Samford to Open Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Volleyball team swept Samford 25-14, 25-20, 25-20) to open the season Friday morning at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). The Tigers hit .320 in the match behind 46 kills and registered nine team blocks and four aces, while holding the Bulldogs to a .108 hitting percentage.
Tigers Earn 2-2 Draw at No. 14 Pepperdine

MALIBU, California – The LSU soccer team (1-0-2) battled to a 2-2 draw against the No. 14 Pepperdine Waves (2-0-1) on Thursday evening at Tari Frahm Rokus Field. The Tigers’ two goals of the match came from freshman Sage Glover in the 43rd minute and fifth-year senior Alesia Garcia in the 54th minute. Tabitha LaParl scored the first goal for Pepperdine in the 64th minute, followed by an equalizing goal from Tatum Wynalda in the 69th minute.
Shaeeta Williams

Shaeeta Williams joined the LSU Administration staff in April 2021 as the Coordinator of Athletics Administration after working six seasons as the Director of Operations for the LSU Women’s Basketball program under Coach Nikki Fargas. As Coordinator of Athletics Administration, Williams helps coordinate and execute special events for Athletics...
