MALIBU, California – The LSU soccer team (1-0-2) battled to a 2-2 draw against the No. 14 Pepperdine Waves (2-0-1) on Thursday evening at Tari Frahm Rokus Field. The Tigers’ two goals of the match came from freshman Sage Glover in the 43rd minute and fifth-year senior Alesia Garcia in the 54th minute. Tabitha LaParl scored the first goal for Pepperdine in the 64th minute, followed by an equalizing goal from Tatum Wynalda in the 69th minute.

MALIBU, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO