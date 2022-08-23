ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

247Sports

Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss

Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class

Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
NORMAN, OK
Person
Justin Fields
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/28: Brissett Struggles, Schwartz Bobbles, and a Hero Emerges

Despite what I said in the GetPlayback chat during the game last night, I am not panicking. I’m not. Honestly. Much. I’m not. It’s always risky to overreact to pre-season games, of course, but I can’t deny a sense of here-we-go-again-ism as I was watching the Browns first-half stumbles against the Bears last night. Here we go again with mediocre quarterback play. Here we go again with the team’s obvious issues (WR, iDL) not being addressed by the bafflingly reluctant front office. Here we go again, looking disorganized and unprepared for the regular season.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Top 100 OL Monroe Freeling to announce commitment Monday

Rather than take more visits and make a decision during or after the season like Top 100 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling originally planned, he is now ready to announce his college choice in a few days. The Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate prospect will make his commitment public Monday at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Five-star Texas commit Johntay Cook shines in nationally televised matchup

After a junior campaign where he caught a touchdown every other reception, five-star Texas-bound DeSoto wide receiver Johntay Cook had even loftier goals setting 40 touchdowns as the mark he aims to hit as a senior. Cook got off to a hot start in Beaverton, Ore. against Louisiana powerhouse St. Augustine on NFL Network last night with his first touchdown of the year coming on a beautifully-placed go route.
DESOTO, TX
247Sports

Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more

When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
GREENVILLE, NC
#Unc#Bears#College Football#American Football#Nfl Network#The Kansas City Chiefs
247Sports

FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD

Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Justin Fields dazzles in preseason finale for Bears

CLEVELAND, OH., — Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus felt like he needed to get his starters at least a half of work in Saturday's preseason finale at Cleveland. And it turned out to be the right decision in the 21-20 win on Saturday night. Quarterback Justin Fields dazzled...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Where South Carolina would rank with a commitment from Umeozulu

South Carolina is among the schools in the mix for four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, who’s set to announce a commitment on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) lists three other finalists: Ohio State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. He’s the No. 21-ranked edge in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win

SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
247Sports

Georgia football game against Oregon Ducks sparks commemorative beer from Stillfire, Ninkasi

Once again Georgia is set to compete in a prominent non-conference matchup to start the season, with a neutral site game against Oregon in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this a highly anticipated game in Week 1. And two prominent breweries in each state have collaborated on a special beer to commemorate the battle between the Dawgs and the Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

PODCAST: Auburn AD Allen Greene's departure a long time coming

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Phillip Marshall react to Allen Greene's departure as Auburn's athletic director. What led to the parting of ways, how does it affect Bryan Harsin, and what does Auburn need its next AD?. RUN TIME: 27...
AUBURN, AL

