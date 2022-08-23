Despite what I said in the GetPlayback chat during the game last night, I am not panicking. I’m not. Honestly. Much. I’m not. It’s always risky to overreact to pre-season games, of course, but I can’t deny a sense of here-we-go-again-ism as I was watching the Browns first-half stumbles against the Bears last night. Here we go again with mediocre quarterback play. Here we go again with the team’s obvious issues (WR, iDL) not being addressed by the bafflingly reluctant front office. Here we go again, looking disorganized and unprepared for the regular season.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO