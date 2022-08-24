ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kambosos is Philippines-bound ahead of Devin Haney rematch

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Devin Haney, left, fights Jorge Linares during a WBC lightweight title boxing match on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Undisputed lightweight world champion Haney has agreed to a rematch with Australian George Kambosos in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian boxer George Kambosos will do most of his preparation for a world title rematch against Devin Haney in the Philippines, where he once worked out as Manny Pacquiao’s sparring partner.

Kambosos and Haney are scheduled to get back into the ring in Melbourne on Oct. 16 at Rod Laver Arena. The 23-year-old American won their June fight in a unanimous decision and took Kambosos’ three belts to become undisputed world champion.

Kambosos spent most of the three years between 2017 and 2019 in the Philippines working out with Pacquiao, who won 12 world titles in eight weight classes.

Haney goes into the October fight with a 28-0 record with 15 knockouts. Kambosos (20-1, with 10 KOs) enforced the rematch clause from the original contract.

Kambosos said he wanted to keep details of his preparation under wraps but he said he planned to be “unreachable and out of sight” and not planning to return to Australia until 10 days before the fight.

He said he felt the effects from his promotional efforts ahead of the June fight.

“I wanted it that big, I had interest in it, but I had to promote the fight,” Kambosos said. “Last time I was run to the ground with so many commitments but I feel fresh (now) and when I get away I’m going to be out of sight and out of reach.”

___

More AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

MMAmania.com

Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278

Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
UFC
The Associated Press

At US Open, complaints about the ball before 1st one struck

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff’s father sometimes will tweak her racket, and the 18-year-old American never notices. But a variation in the tennis balls, like there is between the ones used by women and men at the U.S. Open, is another story. “Yeah, I can definitely tell there’s a difference,” Gauff said. And some of the other top women in the game are pretty annoyed by the discrepancy.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Samsonova beats Sasnovich in Cleveland for 2nd title in row

CLEVELAND (AP) — Liudmila Samsonova of Russia won her second straight WTA Tour title, beating seventh-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-1, 6-3 in the championship match at Tennis in The Land on Saturday. Samsonova, ranked No. 45 in the world, did not lose a set in five matches at the U.S. Open tuneup in Cleveland. She claimed the Citi Open crown in Washington three weeks ago and heads to New York with a career-best, 10-match winning streak. No. 36 Sasnovich was seeking her initial WTA championship, but never held the lead in the 72-minute final on the stadium court at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Samsonova broke her in all four service games in the opening set. “I’m a little bit sad right now, but I’m happy for Liuda, who is going to be top 10 soon, I hope,” said Sasnovich, who is 0-4 in career finals. “She is so humble, educated and a kind person. I tried to do my best, but Luda was better today.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Curacao shuts out Taiwan 1-0 to move to LLWS championship

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Curacao didn’t do much at the plate Saturday, knocking out just three hits. But behind 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball from Reangelo Decaster, a few defensive gems and Jaydion Louisa’s pinch-hit dribbler, the Caribbean team beat Taiwan 1-0 to move on to the Little League World Series championship. Reangelo was “perfect,” Curacao manager Zaino Everett said. “He kept the ball down and threw good curveballs because they have good bats. A good inside and outside mix helped him get outs.” Curacao will play Sunday against either Hawaii, which beat Tennessee 5-1 to win the United States bracket.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Hawaii, Curacao take different routes to LLWS championship

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hawaii will play Curacao on Sunday in the Little League World Series championship following each team winning its bracket Saturday. Because of the coronavirus, it will be the first title matchup with an international team since 2019, which also featured Curacao. Here’s a look at the teams. HOW THEY GOT HERE: Hawaii has yet to lose a game in the expanded, 20-team tournament, entering Sunday with a 5-0 record. None of the games have been close.
HAWAII STATE
UPI News

Tour Championship golf: Scheffler keeps lead as lightning suspends play

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler held onto his narrow lead in the third round of the Tour Championship, which was suspended due to lightning Saturday in Atlanta. Play was suspended at 6:36 p.m. EDT at East Lake Golf Club. The third round will resume at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Fourth-round tee times are expected to start at 11:16 a.m. Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

South Korean rookies An, Choi lead CP Women’s Open

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hye-Jin Choi shot a 5-under 66 to join fellow South Korean rookie Narin An atop the leaderboard Saturday in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open. Choi matched second-round leader An at 16-under 197 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. In July in Michigan, An and Choi teamed to finish sixth in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. “Obviously, we’re both focusing on our individual play when we played together today, but I hope we both play well tomorrow and put up a good score,” Choi said. An had a 68.
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

