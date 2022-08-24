The Green Bay Packers traded Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville, a move that shows the team’s faith in rookie Zach Tom after a strong preseason. It’s certainly not a necessarily a major worry, there are warranted concerns about the Green Bay Packers offensive line coming into the 2022 season and with Week 1 rapidly approaching. Stalwart left tackle David Bakhtiari remains on the PUP list, Elgton Jenkins has been banged up too, and the depth in the trenches is a bit of a question as well.

