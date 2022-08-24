ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers, Jaguars Trade

The Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars executed a minor trade on Tuesday. Jacksonville sent an undisclosed draft pick to Green Bay in exchange for second-year offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. Van Lanen was the Packers' sixth-round pick in 2021 and appeared in one game as a rookie. The Jaguars...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said." Adding, "It’s for an undisclosed draft pick." Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers honor broadcaster, two-time Pro Bowler Larry McCarren at practice

If you have watched any Packers analysis lately you know Larry McCarren. This year is McCarren’s 50th training camp with the team either as a player or broadcaster. After practice Tuesday, Matt LaFleur brought him into the team huddle and allowed him to speak to the team. It was great to see the Packers honor McCarren.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Packers show faith in rookie offensive lineman with latest trade

The Green Bay Packers traded Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville, a move that shows the team’s faith in rookie Zach Tom after a strong preseason. It’s certainly not a necessarily a major worry, there are warranted concerns about the Green Bay Packers offensive line coming into the 2022 season and with Week 1 rapidly approaching. Stalwart left tackle David Bakhtiari remains on the PUP list, Elgton Jenkins has been banged up too, and the depth in the trenches is a bit of a question as well.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

What time do Kansas City Chiefs play Green Bay Packers?

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Green Bay Packers in the final preseason game for both teams on Thursday evening at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s time for the final preseason tilt for several teams in the National Football League on Thursday, a list that includes the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Packers: Watch Tyler Goodson’s incredible spinning touchdown

Another week, another impressive performance from Green Bay Packers rookie running back Tyler Goodson. What more can Goodson do to secure a spot on the Packers’ initial 53-man roster?. Goodson has been impressive throughout the preseason, and this continued in the first half of the Packers’ game against the...
GREEN BAY, WI

