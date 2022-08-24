Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Packers, Jaguars Trade
The Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars executed a minor trade on Tuesday. Jacksonville sent an undisclosed draft pick to Green Bay in exchange for second-year offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. Van Lanen was the Packers' sixth-round pick in 2021 and appeared in one game as a rookie. The Jaguars...
Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said." Adding, "It’s for an undisclosed draft pick." Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the...
Yardbarker
Packers honor broadcaster, two-time Pro Bowler Larry McCarren at practice
If you have watched any Packers analysis lately you know Larry McCarren. This year is McCarren’s 50th training camp with the team either as a player or broadcaster. After practice Tuesday, Matt LaFleur brought him into the team huddle and allowed him to speak to the team. It was great to see the Packers honor McCarren.
The Packers are dressing up as cowboys again, only this time it's the rookie offensive linemen
The Green Bay Packers have a lot of traditions. There’s the hallowed frozen tundra of Lambeau Field and iconic juxtaposition of an NFL monolith rising from the small-town feel of Door County. There’s the swapping of bicycles that precariously perches 250-pound men atop two wheels and strained frames every year at training camp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aaron Rodgers sports another Canadian tuxedo look for Packers event at Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a history of donning denim for the Welcome Back Packers Luncheon. He didn't disappoint this year.
Packers show faith in rookie offensive lineman with latest trade
The Green Bay Packers traded Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville, a move that shows the team’s faith in rookie Zach Tom after a strong preseason. It’s certainly not a necessarily a major worry, there are warranted concerns about the Green Bay Packers offensive line coming into the 2022 season and with Week 1 rapidly approaching. Stalwart left tackle David Bakhtiari remains on the PUP list, Elgton Jenkins has been banged up too, and the depth in the trenches is a bit of a question as well.
Green Bay Packers schedule: Regular season begins with classic rivalry matchup against Vikings
Green Bay Packers schedule: Week 1 Week 1 – Packers @ Vikings Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sept.
Former Packers Receiver Teaches Bears Lessons from the North
Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown occasionally has some wisdom for the Bears based on his time in Green Bay working in their current offense, or with Aaron Rodgers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aaron Rodgers gets 100% real on Packers’ offense amid wide receiver questions
The Green Bay Packers entered the 2022 training camp with plenty of questions, particularly on their offense after the departure of Davante Adams. After weeks of full practices, however, superstar QB Aaron Rodgers like what he has seen so far from the attack that he is going to lead. Sure...
Creed Humphrey: 'I'm excited' about where Chiefs are heading into 2022 NFL season
Chiefs center Creed Humphrey chatted about how the team is looking during their third preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL・
What time do Kansas City Chiefs play Green Bay Packers?
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Green Bay Packers in the final preseason game for both teams on Thursday evening at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s time for the final preseason tilt for several teams in the National Football League on Thursday, a list that includes the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.
Inactives for Chiefs vs. Packers, preseason Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for their preseason Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The preseason is a little different from the regular season in that players aren’t formally made inactive. They’re simply not expected to play either due to injury or otherwise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Packers: Watch Tyler Goodson’s incredible spinning touchdown
Another week, another impressive performance from Green Bay Packers rookie running back Tyler Goodson. What more can Goodson do to secure a spot on the Packers’ initial 53-man roster?. Goodson has been impressive throughout the preseason, and this continued in the first half of the Packers’ game against the...
Comments / 0