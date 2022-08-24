ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Cozy At Hotel After Returning To Italy For 2nd Honeymoon

By Erin Silvia
Image Credit: C Drut/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, enjoyed a dinner together, less than week after their second wedding in Georgia. The newlyweds were photographed sitting cozily at a table and having a conversation together at Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como in Italy, in their first public sighting since the celebration. They held hands when walking near their table at one point and were dressed stylishly.

Jennifer wore what appeared to be a white dress with loose wide long sleeves and had some of her hair pulled back while other strands hung by her face. Ben wore a light blue sweater with a collared shirt underneath and light-colored pants. They were surrounded by other people enjoying food at the establishment but only seemed enamored with each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1CJn_0hSrtIoE00
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck during their Georgia wedding. (BACKGRID)

Jennifer and Ben’s latest outing comes after they made headlines for their extravagant second wedding at Ben’s mansion. The three-day festivities took place in Riceboro and included a ceremony and post-wedding BBQ. Many of the lovebirds’ family and friends attended, including Ben’s BFF and Good Will Hunting co-star Matt Damon, and they all seemed to have a great and memorable time.

Right after the celebration, however, Ben was seen jetting off to Los Angeles, CA with Matt. A source told us he had to get back to Hollywood due to “work obligations” but his new wife understood. “He had to leave the wedding early for a project he is currently very busy working on and J.Lo completely understood this,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “In fact, she encouraged him to do it as she knows how important his career is to him and to the success of their marriage.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMowe_0hSrtIoE00
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck during a previous outing. (C Drut/Shutterstock)

Luckily, though, Ben and Jennifer’s latest outing seems to indicate he found time to take a moment and enjoy their wedded bliss. Like the Georgia wedding, their recent honeymoon is their second one, but this time, it appears they went solo. The duo previously spent some time overseas with their kids, including Ben’s brood, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, and Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, after they eloped in Las Vegas, NV.

