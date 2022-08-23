Read full article on original website
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
mprnews.org
Photos: First weekend of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
Bright lights, textures and patterns of the fairgrounds. See the startlingly beautiful reflections of the Minnesota State Fair through the lenses of photographer Stephen Maturen, in velvety, enlivening colors, lights and shadows. 12 of 12. 1 of 12. 2 of 12. More reporting from the fair. Infrequently Asked QuestionsWhat happens...
mprnews.org
Tornado watch for Twin Cities metro area and much of Minnesota until midnight Sunday
The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until midnight Sunday night for central Minnesota, the Twin Cities metro area and a portion of southern Minnesota:. Here are details of the tornado watch:. URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 526 NWS Storm...
mprnews.org
Minnesota State Fair, by the numbers
The “Great Minnesota Get-Together” is upon us. And, of course, the best part about it is the data. Fair attendance has climbed over time, and not just because the length of the fair has extended— from six days 1885-1918 to double that starting in 1975. According to records given to us by the State Fair, attendance first topped 1 million in 1955, and then topped 2 million in 2018.
mprnews.org
Thunderstorm chances increase late Sunday afternoon/evening; Severe weather is possible
Cleanup from Saturday evening thunderstorms continues today in parts of the Twin Cities metro area after downpours and damaging thunderstorm winds Saturday evening. Meanwhile, more storms are possible later Sunday. There were reports of trees down in several locations, including Lakeville, Apple Valley and Eagan in Dakota County and Maplewood...
mprnews.org
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: What happens at the Minnesota State Fair overnight?
For this year’s Minnesota State Fair, MPR’s All Things Considered will be featuring a series called “Infrequently Asked Questions.” MPR News reporters will try to answer fair questions you didn't know you had. As many as a quarter-million people a day show up at the Minnesota...
mprnews.org
Strong thunderstorms possible late Sunday afternoon/Sunday evening
Parts of the Twin Cities metro area, southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin saw downpours and damaging thunderstorm winds Saturday evening. There were reports of trees down in several locations, including Lakeville, Apple Valley and Eagan in Dakota County and Maplewood in Ramsey County. A tree fell on a mobile home...
mprnews.org
Thunderstorms at times Saturday evening and also Sunday PM
Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected in much of Minnesota plus western Wisconsin Saturday evening and overnight Saturday night. The highest rainfall totals are expected to be in southeastern Minnesota, where a flood watch runs from 10 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday:. Here’s a closer look at...
mprnews.org
'Guyana Night' celebrates one of Minnesota's growing Caribbean populations
When Trevor Samaroo first started the non-profit group Minnesota Guyana Day a few years ago, there weren’t many events that focused on Guyanese culture. As a child of one of the first waves of Caribbean immigrants to come to Minnesota, Samaroo grew up watching his dad create spaces for Caribbean families to gather together. He knew he wanted to do the same.
mprnews.org
Severe storms roll through Twin Cities, cause flooding at Minnesota State Fair
Severe storms swept through the Twin Cities on Saturday night, sending people at the Minnesota State Fair scrambling for cover amid flash flooding on the fairgrounds. The National Weather Service said Sunday multiple EF 0 tornadoes struck southern Ramsey county and Dakota county. Survey teams found damage that indicated a tornado with peak winds of 75 miles per hour traveled 3.4 miles from Interstate 94 and Highways 10 and 61. It passed by Harding High School, and ended at Goodrich Golf Course. Other EF 0 tornadoes hit Eagan, Apple Valley, Burnsville and West St. Paul, but were brief.
mprnews.org
St. Paul weighs changes to its rent control ordinance
Stephanie Ericsson Hinton, 69, is a renter at a senior housing complex in St. Paul who is on a fixed income. She said her landlord wants to raise her rent by almost eight percent. ”I can’t afford to live there, and I can’t afford to move,” Hinton said. “Last month...
mprnews.org
Mark Seeley looks back on State Fair weather
Aug. 30, 1977, is long remembered by Minnesota State Fair goers as a traumatic and very wet evening. The weather became more cloudy hour by hour and the dew point rose gradually until it was an uncomfortable 70 degrees by early evening. As the Grandstand show got underway it began...
mprnews.org
Power flashes may have been caused by tornadoes Saturday night
It was a wild weekend for storms around Minnesota. Saturday night’s storms produced 5 brief tornado touchdowns in Dakota and Ramsey counties according to the Twin Cities NWS office. It appears the tornadoes caused multiple power flashes as tree and power grid damage occurred. Check out this video from...
mprnews.org
Two thunderstorm waves likely through Saturday; locally heavy downpours possible.
Welcome to the last weekend of meteorological summer. This is the time of year when meteorologists watch fairly weak weather waves track through lingering warm, slightly humid air masses. These waves often spark scattered thunderstorms pockets. This type of weak synoptic weather pattern can be a challenge to forecast. There...
mprnews.org
Andover residents under boil advisory for tap water
About 12,000 Andover households are being asked to boil their tap water before they consume it. Andover Public Works Director Dave Berkowitz said the problem — with about 2/3 of the city's water system affected — was not caused by storms. "We had a mechanical failure within our...
