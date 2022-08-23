ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

mprnews.org

Photos: First weekend of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair

Bright lights, textures and patterns of the fairgrounds. See the startlingly beautiful reflections of the Minnesota State Fair through the lenses of photographer Stephen Maturen, in velvety, enlivening colors, lights and shadows. 12 of 12. 1 of 12. 2 of 12. More reporting from the fair. Infrequently Asked QuestionsWhat happens...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota State Fair, by the numbers

The “Great Minnesota Get-Together” is upon us. And, of course, the best part about it is the data. Fair attendance has climbed over time, and not just because the length of the fair has extended— from six days 1885-1918 to double that starting in 1975. According to records given to us by the State Fair, attendance first topped 1 million in 1955, and then topped 2 million in 2018.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Strong thunderstorms possible late Sunday afternoon/Sunday evening

Parts of the Twin Cities metro area, southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin saw downpours and damaging thunderstorm winds Saturday evening. There were reports of trees down in several locations, including Lakeville, Apple Valley and Eagan in Dakota County and Maplewood in Ramsey County. A tree fell on a mobile home...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Thunderstorms at times Saturday evening and also Sunday PM

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected in much of Minnesota plus western Wisconsin Saturday evening and overnight Saturday night. The highest rainfall totals are expected to be in southeastern Minnesota, where a flood watch runs from 10 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday:. Here’s a closer look at...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

'Guyana Night' celebrates one of Minnesota's growing Caribbean populations

When Trevor Samaroo first started the non-profit group Minnesota Guyana Day a few years ago, there weren’t many events that focused on Guyanese culture. As a child of one of the first waves of Caribbean immigrants to come to Minnesota, Samaroo grew up watching his dad create spaces for Caribbean families to gather together. He knew he wanted to do the same.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Severe storms roll through Twin Cities, cause flooding at Minnesota State Fair

Severe storms swept through the Twin Cities on Saturday night, sending people at the Minnesota State Fair scrambling for cover amid flash flooding on the fairgrounds. The National Weather Service said Sunday multiple EF 0 tornadoes struck southern Ramsey county and Dakota county. Survey teams found damage that indicated a tornado with peak winds of 75 miles per hour traveled 3.4 miles from Interstate 94 and Highways 10 and 61. It passed by Harding High School, and ended at Goodrich Golf Course. Other EF 0 tornadoes hit Eagan, Apple Valley, Burnsville and West St. Paul, but were brief.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

St. Paul weighs changes to its rent control ordinance

Stephanie Ericsson Hinton, 69, is a renter at a senior housing complex in St. Paul who is on a fixed income. She said her landlord wants to raise her rent by almost eight percent. ”I can’t afford to live there, and I can’t afford to move,” Hinton said. “Last month...
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Mark Seeley looks back on State Fair weather

Aug. 30, 1977, is long remembered by Minnesota State Fair goers as a traumatic and very wet evening. The weather became more cloudy hour by hour and the dew point rose gradually until it was an uncomfortable 70 degrees by early evening. As the Grandstand show got underway it began...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Power flashes may have been caused by tornadoes Saturday night

It was a wild weekend for storms around Minnesota. Saturday night’s storms produced 5 brief tornado touchdowns in Dakota and Ramsey counties according to the Twin Cities NWS office. It appears the tornadoes caused multiple power flashes as tree and power grid damage occurred. Check out this video from...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Andover residents under boil advisory for tap water

About 12,000 Andover households are being asked to boil their tap water before they consume it. Andover Public Works Director Dave Berkowitz said the problem — with about 2/3 of the city's water system affected — was not caused by storms. "We had a mechanical failure within our...
ANDOVER, MN

