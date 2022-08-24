Read full article on original website
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics
Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
Nature.com
New quantum physics, solving puzzles of Wheeler's delayed choice and a particle's passing N slits simultaneously and quantum oscillator in experiments
This paper discovers new quantum physics, and gives solutions to puzzles of Wheeler's delayed choice and a particle's passing many slits simultaneously by exact quantum physics expressions. We further show new quantum control, new quantum oscillation, new quantum control experiments and new quantum oscillator being able to be installed in quantum communication network etc. We discover that the ability of a photon to hit electrons out in photoelectric effect is complementarily equivalent to the ability of wave of a photon to simultaneously pass through many slits in wave-particle duality. Objective criterion for distinguishing classical and quantum particles is found, and this paper gives applicable realm of quantum theories and new quantum physics expressions of wave-particle duality. All these studies above should be classified as classical and quantum particles, then classical particle and quantum particle wave cannot and can pass many slits, respectively. This paper discovers wave-particle duality's origin of displaying both wave property from plane wave part of the general Fourier expansion and particle property from the general Fourier expansion coefficients with the particle's global property and spins etc. We give the superposition state representation of wave-particle duality, further find the collapse of the duality superposition state to wave or particle state. The collapsed wave or particle state is related to the measure of wave or particle property. Then, we explain why sometimes it's a wave or a particle. Our achieved results are truly tested, and we discover new measured attractive state and quantum wave collapse velocity expression.
Nature.com
Quantum error correction with silicon spin qubits
Future large-scale quantum computers will rely on quantum error correction (QEC) to protect the fragile quantum information during computation1,2. Among the possible candidate platforms for realizing quantum computing devices, the compatibility with mature nanofabrication technologies of silicon-based spin qubits offers promise to overcome the challenges in scaling up device sizes from the prototypes of today to large-scale computers3,4,5. Recent advances in silicon-based qubits have enabled the implementations of high-quality one-qubit and two-qubit systems6,7,8. However, the demonstration of QEC, which requires three or more coupled qubits1, and involves a three-qubit gate9,10,11 or measurement-based feedback, remains an open challenge. Here we demonstrate a three-qubit phase-correcting code in silicon, in which an encoded three-qubit state is protected against any phase-flip error on one of the three qubits. The correction to this encoded state is performed by a three-qubit conditional rotation, which we implement by an efficient single-step resonantly driven iToffoli gate. As expected, the error correction mitigates the errors owing to one-qubit phase-flip, as well as the intrinsic dephasing mainly owing to quasi-static phase noise. These results show successful implementation of QEC and the potential of a silicon-based platform for large-scale quantum computing.
Where do electrons get energy to spin around an atom's nucleus?
Electrons were once thought to orbit a nucleus much as planets orbit the sun. That picture has since been obliterated by modern quantum mechanics.
Nature.com
Thermodynamics of correlated electrons in a magnetic field
The Hofstadter"“Hubbard model captures the physics of strongly correlated electrons in an applied magnetic field, which is relevant to many recent experiments on MoirÃ© materials. Few large-scale, numerically exact simulations exists for this model. In this work, we simulate the Hubbard"“Hofstadter model using the determinant quantum Monte Carlo (DQMC) algorithm. We report the field and Hubbard interaction strength dependence of charge compressibility, fermion sign, local moment, magnetic structure factor, and specific heat. The gross structure of magnetic Bloch bands and band gaps determined by the non-interacting Hofstadter spectrum is preserved in the presence of U. Incompressible regions of the phase diagram have improved fermion sign. At half filling and intermediate and larger couplings, a strong orbital magnetic field delocalizes electrons and reduces the effect of Hubbard U on thermodynamic properties of the system.
Phys.org
Scientists take control of magnetism at the microscopic level
Atoms in magnetic materials are organized into regions called magnetic domains. Within each domain, the electrons have the same magnetic orientation. This means their spins point in the same direction. "Walls" separate the magnetic domains. One type of wall has spin rotations that are left- or right-handed, known as having chirality. When subjected to a magnetic field, chiral domain walls approach one another, shrinking the magnetic domains.
QpiAI Announces AI Enabled QpiAISense™ Platform for Worldwide Deployment for Controlling Superconducting, Spin and Ion-Trap Qubits
MILPITAS, Calif. & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- QpiAI, a leader in quantum computing and AI, today announced QpiAISense™ platform for room temperature qubit control. QpiAISense™ accelerates ML library using discrete FPGA DSPs currently. But in future it would support massive ML compute capability as much as 8000 trillion operations per second per watt (8000 Tops/watt ) using Qpisemi’s ( https://www.qpisemi.tech ) silicon photonics based AI20P001 to be integrated on QpiAISense™ platform. Qubit control and high-fidelity operation of Quantum computer, requires ML based technology, which QpiAI provides readily. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005772/en/ QpiAI Quantum Team with QpiAISense™ system (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Experiments with levitated force sensor challenge theories of dark energy
Various theories have been proposed for the nature of dark energy. It is therefore essential to directly verify or rule out these theories by experiment. Despite substantial efforts in astrophysical observations and laboratory experiments, previous tests are not sufficiently accurate to provide decisive conclusions as to the validity of these theories. One particularly compelling idea-the so-called chameleon theory-describes an ultra-light scalar field that couples to normal-matter fields and leaves measurable effects that are not explained by the four fundamental interactions, a so-called fifth force. Here, using a diamagnetically levitated force sensor, we extend previous tests by nearly two orders of magnitude, covering the entire physically plausible parameter space of cosmologically viable chameleon models. We find no evidence for the fifth force predicted by chameleon models. Our results decisively rule out the basic chameleon model as a candidate for dark energy and demonstrate the robustness of laboratory experiments for unveiling the nature of dark energy in the future. The methodology developed here could be further applied to study a broad range of fundamental physics.
Scientists blast atoms with Fibonacci laser to make an 'extra' dimension of time
The new phase was made by firing lasers at 10 ytterbium ions inside a quantum computer.
Phys.org
Amplifying the radiation of molecules after excitation to improve molecular laser spectroscopy
Sensitive animal noses can sniff out trace particles, such as volatile organic compounds, in the ambient air. Humans, on the other hand, are developing innovative technologies for this purpose, such as optical spectroscopy. This uses laser light to detect the molecular composition of gases. It opens up the possibility of even surpassing these "smelling" successes—also for substances that animal noses cannot perceive at all.
MedicalXpress
Next-generation neural probe leads to expanded understanding of the brain
A newly developed neural probe with an unprecedented number of micro-LEDs and recording sites integrated on the same neural device is enabling neuroscientists to gain new knowledge into how the brain operates. The 128 μLEDs and 256 recording electrodes on the hectoSTAR probe allow neuroscientists to track interactions across different regions of the brain.
Phys.org
Studying phase separation in liquids at microscopic level when energy is added
A team of physicists at the University of California at Santa Barbara has discovered some of the dynamics involved with active liquid surfaces at the microscopic level when energy is added. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes using high-speed cameras to capture the action as they activated mixed liquids by adding an energy source. Jérémie Palacci with the Institute of Science and Technology Austria has published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the importance of their work.
Nature.com
Conservation of orbital angular momentum and polarization through biological waveguides
A major roadblock to the development of photonic sensors is the scattering associated with many biological systems. We show the conservation of photonic states through optically self-arranged biological waveguides, for the first time, which can be implemented to transmit light through scattering media. The conservation of optical properties of light through biological waveguides allows for the transmission of high bandwidth information with low loss through scattering media. Here, we experimentally demonstrate the conservation of polarization state and orbital angular momentum of light through a self-arranged biological waveguide, several centimeters long, in a sheep red blood cell suspension. We utilize nonlinear optical effects to self-trap cells, which form waveguides at 532Â nm and 780Â nm wavelengths. Moreover, we use the formed waveguide channels to couple and guide probe beams without altering the information. The formed biological waveguides are in a sub-diffusive scattering regime, so the photons' information degrades insignificantly over several centimeters of propagation through the scattering media. Our results show the potential of biological waveguides as a methodology for the development of novel photonic biosensors, biomedical devices that require optical wireless communication, and the development of new approaches to noninvasive biomedical imaging.
