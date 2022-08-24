Read full article on original website
Hampshire holds on to defeat Preston, 28-20
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Preston Knights were hoping to complete a valiant comeback, but a Caleb Vandevander interception sealed a 28-20 victory for the Hampshire Trojans in Friday night's season-opening football game in Kingwood. After rattling off 28 unanswered points in the first half, the Trojans were...
Robert C. Byrd can't make 14-0 lead stick, falls 35-21
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles used a strong passing game to build a 14-0 lead, but mistakes on special teams added up, allowing the Keyser Golden Tornado to get back in the contest and then overtake RCB, 35-21, in the season opener for both teams.
Rotruck fires
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Stanislawczyk: Hard to spell, harder to tackle.
Fast start floats Fairmont Senior over Frankfort, 5-0
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – Eleven seconds was all it took for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears to seize a lead they wouldn’t surrender against the Frankfort Falcons in a 5-0 sectional victory at East-West Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Polar Bears dropped the kickoff back to Nate...
George loads
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles used a strong passing game to…
WVU has some big plays ready for Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Intense rivalries, such as the Backyard Brawl, which picks up where it left off 11 years ago with West Virginia winning, 21-20, over arch-rival Pitt, are often won on one play. It may not the final play of the game, but often is.
Unbreakable WVU football records
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As an old-school journalist, one of the things I still do is read through media guides when they come out. (Note for Millennials, Gen Zers and the like: Media guides are printed compendia of the history and records of a team or sport. They're fast disappearing, but in some modes of work it's much more handy to have a printed version than a digital one.)
WVU believes it has linebackers with both speed and understanding
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia’s linebacking corps is a mixture of both new and old this season. Its top two weak-side (Lance Dixon and Exree Loe) and bandit linebackers (Jared Bartlett and Lanell Carr) all return from last year, though its primary middle linebackers (Lee Kpogba and Tirek Austin-Cave) are each new to the program.
East Fairmont boys, Doddridge County girls shine at Charles Pointe Invitational
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It had been a while since the Bridgeport boys and girls cross country teams competed in a home meet. But Saturday's Charles Pointe Invitational at The Bridge Sports Complex not only gave them the opportunity to host a cross country meet for the first time since 2019, but to race on a hilly new course.
PopCon returns to Morgantown, West Virginia
WVPopCon, officially the West Virginia Pop Culture and Comic Book Convention, is back this weekend at Mylan Park in Morgantown. “There’s a lot, lot, lot more than comics; there’s over 100 vendors and roughly probably 10 to 12 have some comics, with even a lower number that are focused just on comics this year,” organizer Jon Hayes said.
DC 6 heads to the house on a 49 or 51 yard pass.JPG
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County coach Bobby Burnside admits the Bulldogs thre…
Barbour golf
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Annual Golf Tournament sponsored by the Barbour County Chamb…
RCB soccer teams score twin victories over Wheeling Central
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd welcomed Wheeling Central Catholic’s boys and girls soccer teams to the Byrd Cage on Saturday — and sent them both back to the northern panhandle with identical defeats. RCB beat the Maroon Knights 4-1 in both varsity games, with...
rcb 12 outpacing wv 11.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd welcomed Wheeling Central Catholic’s boys and g…
Richards runs for 178 yards in Bulldogs' win over Hawks
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County coach Bobby Burnside admits the Bulldogs threw the ball more on Friday than they typically did last season — 14 times, to be exact. Doddridge County running back Seth Richards, however, still got his 28 carries and made the most...
WVU Organic Field Day is Saturday
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University will celebrate pioneering work in organic farming during its Organic Field Day from 3–7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center. The WVU Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center compares organic farming systems to assist growers in the...
Sheila D. Carpenter
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sheila D. Carpenter, age 66, of Vantage Hill Circle, Buckhannon, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born on July 17, 1956, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Rev. Donzel Wayne and Valta C. James Nicholson.
Good Shot Judy performs energetic 'big amp jazz' at the Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Good Shot Judy performed American jazz standards and other classic chart-toppers with punk rock energy during a concert at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Friday night. “Good Shot Judy is self-described as a big amp jazz band. So you’re getting things from the...
West Virginia University opens new business school building
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has officially opened a new building to house its business school. The university says the grand opening and ribbon cutting for Reynolds Hall took place Friday at the Morgantown campus.
Wheeling's crazy for cold cheese pizza: But which restaurant has the best?
If you need some reading material while waiting for lunch at DiCarlo’s Famous Pizza in downtown Wheeling, West Virginia, check out the big plaque just left of the front door. It tells the whole history of Ohio Valley Pizza, a regional cuisine with a story that begins just up...
