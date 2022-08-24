ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

Hampshire holds on to defeat Preston, 28-20

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Preston Knights were hoping to complete a valiant comeback, but a Caleb Vandevander interception sealed a 28-20 victory for the Hampshire Trojans in Friday night's season-opening football game in Kingwood. After rattling off 28 unanswered points in the first half, the Trojans were...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Robert C. Byrd can't make 14-0 lead stick, falls 35-21

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles used a strong passing game to build a 14-0 lead, but mistakes on special teams added up, allowing the Keyser Golden Tornado to get back in the contest and then overtake RCB, 35-21, in the season opener for both teams.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Rotruck fires

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Stanislawczyk: Hard to spell, harder to tackle.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Fast start floats Fairmont Senior over Frankfort, 5-0

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – Eleven seconds was all it took for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears to seize a lead they wouldn’t surrender against the Frankfort Falcons in a 5-0 sectional victory at East-West Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Polar Bears dropped the kickoff back to Nate...
FAIRMONT, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Sports
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

George loads

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles used a strong passing game to…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU has some big plays ready for Pitt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Intense rivalries, such as the Backyard Brawl, which picks up where it left off 11 years ago with West Virginia winning, 21-20, over arch-rival Pitt, are often won on one play. It may not the final play of the game, but often is.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Unbreakable WVU football records

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As an old-school journalist, one of the things I still do is read through media guides when they come out. (Note for Millennials, Gen Zers and the like: Media guides are printed compendia of the history and records of a team or sport. They're fast disappearing, but in some modes of work it's much more handy to have a printed version than a digital one.)
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU believes it has linebackers with both speed and understanding

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia’s linebacking corps is a mixture of both new and old this season. Its top two weak-side (Lance Dixon and Exree Loe) and bandit linebackers (Jared Bartlett and Lanell Carr) all return from last year, though its primary middle linebackers (Lee Kpogba and Tirek Austin-Cave) are each new to the program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

PopCon returns to Morgantown, West Virginia

WVPopCon, officially the West Virginia Pop Culture and Comic Book Convention, is back this weekend at Mylan Park in Morgantown. “There’s a lot, lot, lot more than comics; there’s over 100 vendors and roughly probably 10 to 12 have some comics, with even a lower number that are focused just on comics this year,” organizer Jon Hayes said.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Barbour golf

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Annual Golf Tournament sponsored by the Barbour County Chamb…
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

RCB soccer teams score twin victories over Wheeling Central

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd welcomed Wheeling Central Catholic’s boys and girls soccer teams to the Byrd Cage on Saturday — and sent them both back to the northern panhandle with identical defeats. RCB beat the Maroon Knights 4-1 in both varsity games, with...
WHEELING, WV
WVNews

Richards runs for 178 yards in Bulldogs' win over Hawks

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County coach Bobby Burnside admits the Bulldogs threw the ball more on Friday than they typically did last season — 14 times, to be exact. Doddridge County running back Seth Richards, however, still got his 28 carries and made the most...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU Organic Field Day is Saturday

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University will celebrate pioneering work in organic farming during its Organic Field Day from 3–7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center. The WVU Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center compares organic farming systems to assist growers in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Sheila D. Carpenter

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sheila D. Carpenter, age 66, of Vantage Hill Circle, Buckhannon, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born on July 17, 1956, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Rev. Donzel Wayne and Valta C. James Nicholson.
BUCKHANNON, WV

