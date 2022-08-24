Four hurt in north Boone County crash

KMIZ Boone County firefighters and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers block off Highway 124 near Highway NN on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. First responders say a head-on crash hurt four people.

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A head-on crash closed part of Highway 124 north of Columbia on Tuesday night.

Gale Blomenkamp, assistant chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, told ABC 17 News on Tuesday that the crash hurt four people. Blomenkamp said a female driver of one of the cars had critical injuries, and a helicopter took her to the hospital. Ambulances took two children from her car and the male driver of the other car to the hospital.

Blomenkamp said those on scene needed to work to get the woman out of the car.

"We had crews here within a matter of minutes," Blomenkamp said. "Crews did a great job getting her extricated out of that vehicle. She was tucked pretty good."

According to online dispatch records, firefighters with the Boone County Fire Protection District were dispatched to the crash at 8:30 p.m near Highway NN. Blomenkamp said residents in the area heard the crash and reported it to joint communications when they saw what happened.

Boone County Joint Communications said the road reopened to traffic around 10:50 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

