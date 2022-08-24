Read full article on original website
Dan Price, CEO who cut his pay so workers earned $70,000, quits
A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has resigned — one day before an explosive news report alleging he had a pattern of abusing women. Dan Price, CEO of credit card processing company Gravity Payments, resigned Wednesday, saying his "presence has become a distraction" at the company. "I also need to step aside from these duties to focus full time on fighting false accusations made against me," he wrote. "I'm not going anywhere."Earlier this year, Seattle prosecutors charged Price with...
Twitter's CFO warned employees they're on track to get 50% of their typical annual bonuses because of the company's financial challenges, report says
Twitter CFO Ned Segal warned employees Friday their bonuses could be half the maximum, per The NYT. Segal said the company's bonus pool was at 50% of where it could be if financial targets were being hit, per The NYT. Twitter employees' bonuses are tied to the company's financial performance,...
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
As cost-cutting kicks in, here are the benefits employers are protecting—and the ones they are axing
In an economic downturn, experts share how companies are addressing employee benefits. Companies are increasingly turning to cost reduction as inflation and an uncertain economy persist, including trimming down certain employee benefits. For some insight, I had a conversation with Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., president and CEO of SHRM, the...
If Jeff Bezos or Amazon executives like CEO Andy Jassy used vanishing messages to discuss Prime, the FTC wants them handed over as it investigates the company's sign-up tactics
The FTC wants Amazon to fork over any disappearing messages that executives used to discuss Prime. The federal agency has been probing Amazon over potentially misleading tactics used to get people to subscribe. Insider reported in March that Amazon execs were worried customers felt tricked into signing up but did...
Read the memo Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy sent to employees announcing job cuts, price hikes, and store closures
Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy told employees Friday the company is cutting 800 more jobs, closing stores, and raising prices. "These changes are essential if Peloton is ever going to become cash flow positive. Cash is oxygen. Oxygen is life," he wrote in the memo to staff. Read his full memo,...
I’ve made $500,000 in revenue in less than 2 years from my candle business. Here’s how I did it without any paid advertising.
Gaby Jones launched Caia Candle in June 2020 and was profitable within three days. Now, the candles are stocked in retailers like Nordstroms and Saks.
Lowe's is awarding $55 million in bonuses for hourly workers to fight inflation
Lowe’s is awarding bonuses totaling $55 million to its front-line hourly employees to help soften the impact of inflation. The home improvement store chain said on an earnings call Wednesday it is offering those workers limited-time discounts of up to 20% on everyday household and cleaning items. "We will...
Peloton is slashing 800 more jobs, raising prices, and closing stores as part of the new CEO's plan to turn around the business
It's the third round of layoffs in 2022 for the embattled fitness company, which was once a pandemic-era darling.
Malcolm Gladwell and the CEO of Whole Foods are arguing workers need to return to the office, but a new Fed study shows remote work is here to stay
Remote work is sticking around despite fervent opponents, the New York Fed said. Various CEOs and intellectuals have pushed back against telecommuting in recent months. Yet the Fed economists see 18% of service work and 7% of manufacturing continuing remotely. Various economists, CEOs, and intellectuals have forecasted the death of...
freightwaves.com
Truckload carrier U.S. Xpress announces 2nd round of corporate layoffs
Chattanooga, Tennessee-based U.S. Xpress announced it is cutting another 5% of its corporate workforce in the trucking company’s second round of layoffs in three months. Since May, the trucking giant has cut about 10% of its corporate workforce, around 140 office jobs. No drivers were impacted in either round of layoffs.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
The 15% tip appears to be dead
The pandemic has claimed another restaurant casualty: the 15% tip. A new study from tech supplier Toast shows that even in California, the state with the stingiest tippers, the average gratuity left by restaurant customers has climbed to 17.5%. No other state had a mean below 18%. The results suggest...
