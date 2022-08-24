ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#E Commerce#North American
CBS San Francisco

Dan Price, CEO who cut his pay so workers earned $70,000, quits

A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has resigned — one day before an explosive news report alleging he had a pattern of abusing women. Dan Price, CEO of credit card processing company Gravity Payments, resigned Wednesday, saying his "presence has become a distraction" at the company. "I also need to step aside from these duties to focus full time on fighting false accusations made against me," he wrote. "I'm not going anywhere."Earlier this year, Seattle prosecutors charged Price with...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Business Insider

If Jeff Bezos or Amazon executives like CEO Andy Jassy used vanishing messages to discuss Prime, the FTC wants them handed over as it investigates the company's sign-up tactics

The FTC wants Amazon to fork over any disappearing messages that executives used to discuss Prime. The federal agency has been probing Amazon over potentially misleading tactics used to get people to subscribe. Insider reported in March that Amazon execs were worried customers felt tricked into signing up but did...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Malcolm Gladwell and the CEO of Whole Foods are arguing workers need to return to the office, but a new Fed study shows remote work is here to stay

Remote work is sticking around despite fervent opponents, the New York Fed said. Various CEOs and intellectuals have pushed back against telecommuting in recent months. Yet the Fed economists see 18% of service work and 7% of manufacturing continuing remotely. Various economists, CEOs, and intellectuals have forecasted the death of...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Truckload carrier U.S. Xpress announces 2nd round of corporate layoffs

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based U.S. Xpress announced it is cutting another 5% of its corporate workforce in the trucking company’s second round of layoffs in three months. Since May, the trucking giant has cut about 10% of its corporate workforce, around 140 office jobs. No drivers were impacted in either round of layoffs.
ECONOMY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

The 15% tip appears to be dead

The pandemic has claimed another restaurant casualty: the 15% tip. A new study from tech supplier Toast shows that even in California, the state with the stingiest tippers, the average gratuity left by restaurant customers has climbed to 17.5%. No other state had a mean below 18%. The results suggest...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy