Texas State

FOX 2

More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

New horned dinosaur species discovered in New Mexico

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A new horned dinosaur species has been discovered south of Farmington, New Mexico, by a team of paleontologists, including two from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. Most of the skull is preserved. It shows large bite marks from another dinosaur, though...
WILDLIFE
FOX2Now

Multiple riders hurt on New Jersey roller coaster, officials say

JACKSON, N.J. (WPIX) — Multiple people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday evening, officials said. Several people reported back pain after riding the El Toro roller coaster, a Six Flags spokesperson confirmed. Five people were taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated. El Toro has since been closed for inspection, the spokesperson said.
JACKSON, NJ
FOX2Now

Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off

OKAWVILLE, Ill. – Illinois’ last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month. Located in the heart of historic Okawville, approximately 44 miles southeast of Downtown St. Louis, the Original Springs Hotel was established in 1867 after the landowner discovered his property sat over mineral wells. A...
OKAWVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Schlafly Beer now served in two new states

ST. LOUIS – Schlafly Beer makes moves in Michigan and Ohio. Beers made by the St. Louis brewery can now be bought in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Schlafly has two St. Louis locations including the Schlafly Tap Room on Locust and Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

California poised to ban new gas vehicle sales by 2035

(KTLA) – California’s Air Resources Board is expected to vote Thursday to approve a plan that will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035. The proposal, “Advanced Clean Cars II,” aims to have 35% of new vehicles sold in 2026 be zero-emission, with increasing percentages each year. A full ban on new sales of gas-powered vehicles in California would be enacted in 2035.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX2Now

A mystery illness is killing dogs in Michigan, officials say

(NewsNation) — Health officials in northern Michigan are investigating reports of an unidentified, parvovirus-like illness being reported in dogs. The unidentified illness, which has killed dozens of dogs, first appeared in Otsego and Clare counties, according to NewsNation local affiliate WOOD-TV. A report from the Clare County Cleaver said...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX2Now

Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday

ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

NY, FL primaries a preview for who will control Congress

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Voters are going to the polls Tuesday in New York, Florida and Oklahoma to weigh in on who they want to send to Congress. There are a handful of key races in Tuesday’s primary, pinning Democrats against Democrats and Republicans against Republicans. Political analyst Todd...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX2Now

Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash

ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

