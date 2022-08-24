Read full article on original website
More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
New horned dinosaur species discovered in New Mexico
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A new horned dinosaur species has been discovered south of Farmington, New Mexico, by a team of paleontologists, including two from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. Most of the skull is preserved. It shows large bite marks from another dinosaur, though...
Multiple riders hurt on New Jersey roller coaster, officials say
JACKSON, N.J. (WPIX) — Multiple people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday evening, officials said. Several people reported back pain after riding the El Toro roller coaster, a Six Flags spokesperson confirmed. Five people were taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated. El Toro has since been closed for inspection, the spokesperson said.
Lower adoption fees at Humane Society of Missouri on National Dog Day
ST. LOUIS – Friday is National Dog Day and the Humane Society of Missouri is celebrating by reducing adoption fees for all adult dogs. Pitbulls and pit mixes are available for $25, and all other breeds are being reduced by $50. Anyone who already has a furry companion of their own can celebrate by walking […]
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
OKAWVILLE, Ill. – Illinois’ last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month. Located in the heart of historic Okawville, approximately 44 miles southeast of Downtown St. Louis, the Original Springs Hotel was established in 1867 after the landowner discovered his property sat over mineral wells. A...
Schlafly Beer now served in two new states
ST. LOUIS – Schlafly Beer makes moves in Michigan and Ohio. Beers made by the St. Louis brewery can now be bought in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Schlafly has two St. Louis locations including the Schlafly Tap Room on Locust and Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood.
California poised to ban new gas vehicle sales by 2035
(KTLA) – California’s Air Resources Board is expected to vote Thursday to approve a plan that will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035. The proposal, “Advanced Clean Cars II,” aims to have 35% of new vehicles sold in 2026 be zero-emission, with increasing percentages each year. A full ban on new sales of gas-powered vehicles in California would be enacted in 2035.
A mystery illness is killing dogs in Michigan, officials say
(NewsNation) — Health officials in northern Michigan are investigating reports of an unidentified, parvovirus-like illness being reported in dogs. The unidentified illness, which has killed dozens of dogs, first appeared in Otsego and Clare counties, according to NewsNation local affiliate WOOD-TV. A report from the Clare County Cleaver said...
Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday
ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
Decline of Missouri gas prices slows as crude oil prices rise
Labor Day weekend is coming up, typically the last big summer travel weekend. Over the last two months, gas prices have been declining, but that decline has slowed late this summer.
Adopt the pet of the week from the Humane Society of Missouri
ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri is giving you a chance to give their pet of the week a forever home. Bravo is a black and white 58-pound Pit Bull Terrier that wants all of your attention. This 4-year-old is an active dog that seeks an owner that wants to take him on several adventures.
Missouri declines help from summer meals program; Gov. Parson defends decision
The Summer Food Service Program provides grab-and-go meals for students in need during the summer break in 49 of 50 states. Missouri was the only state to opt out of the program, according to exclusive analysis released Tuesday by NBC News.
Scammers pose as police calling to demand money
Sheriff's departments from Missouri and Illinois warned the public about scam artists pretending to be deputy sheriffs.
Francis Howell North excited for first football game of the season
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Thousands of students in the St. Louis area will be wrapping up their first week back at school on Friday including those at Francis Howell North High School in St. Charles County. The school’s first-year principal Jeffrey Fletcher talked about his excitement for his...
Scammer posing as real Illinois officer demands money
The officer is real but someone is his name to make fake demands and threats.
Tim’s Travels: Racketman celebrates 50th anniversary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Tim Ezell made a lot of racket Friday morning, but that’s nothing new! He made that racket with racquets at Racketman!
Deadly argument inside a north St. Louis County home
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in north St. Louis County.
NY, FL primaries a preview for who will control Congress
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Voters are going to the polls Tuesday in New York, Florida and Oklahoma to weigh in on who they want to send to Congress. There are a handful of key races in Tuesday’s primary, pinning Democrats against Democrats and Republicans against Republicans. Political analyst Todd...
Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash
ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
St. Louis County researchers looks for volunteers for new flu vaccine clinical trials
As with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines, St. Louis will play a big role in developing new flu vaccines.
