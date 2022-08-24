Primary results: Florida Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis, Rep. Jerry Nadler wins in NY

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The governors of California and Texas had a testy exchange on Twitter as they slammed each other for recent moves made by the country's largest states. Governor Abbott started the smackdown in a tweet ripping California's plan to require all new cars, trucks, and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. The new plan backed by Governor Newsom was announced Wednesday and seeks to dramatically cut carbon emissions.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO