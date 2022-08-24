Primary results: Florida Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis, Rep. Jerry Nadler wins in NY

Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Artemis l launch in Florida
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the historic Artemis l moon rocket launch from Florida on Monday, her office confirmed to FOX 35 News. Harris and Second Gentlemen Emhoff will travel to Kennedy Space Center to attend NASA’s launch, which has a 2-hour launch window scheduled to start at 8:33 a.m. ET. While on site, the Harris will deliver remarks about the Artemis program and tour Artemis II and Artemis III mission hardware.
fox7austin.com
Gov. Newsom vs Gov. Abbott in Twitter battle over gas-powered cars, abortions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The governors of California and Texas had a testy exchange on Twitter as they slammed each other for recent moves made by the country's largest states. Governor Abbott started the smackdown in a tweet ripping California's plan to require all new cars, trucks, and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. The new plan backed by Governor Newsom was announced Wednesday and seeks to dramatically cut carbon emissions.
fox7austin.com
Federal judge says Texas can’t ban 18 to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute.
fox7austin.com
How does Texas' trigger law taking effect impact voters this November?
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas' trigger law went into effect Thursday, deeming abortions a felony punishable by up to life in prison. This comes two months after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing each state to set their own abortion laws. FOX 7's Mike Warren is joined by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
Two rare orange lobsters delivered to Tampa Bay area seafood market in same shipment
HUDSON, Fla. - Whitney's Seafood Market in Hudson gets a shipment of lobsters delivered twice a week from Maine. But Monday's delivery came with a rare surprise: not one, but two orange-colored lobsters. The pair stood out easily among the rest of the pack. Most lobsters are a muddy color,...
fox7austin.com
Derek Chauvin moved from Minnesota to federal prison in Arizona
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd, has been moved from a state prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, to federal prison in Tucson, Arizona. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from Oak Park Heights on Wednesday. He...
fox7austin.com
Families of Uvalde, Santa Fe shooting victims call for Abbott to raise AR-15 purchase age from 18 to 21
AUSTIN, Texas - A community of school shooting victims and survivors rallied at the steps of the Texas Capitol on Saturday to demand gun safety from Gov. Greg Abbott. "So stand with us Governor Abbott or get the hell out of my way," Ana Rodriguez, mother of Uvalde shooting victim Maite, said.
fox7austin.com
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison in Texas after the state’s trigger law, which has only narrow exceptions to save the life of a pregnant patient, went into effect Thursday. The law was "triggered" when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox7austin.com
5 plead guilty to 'factoring' scheme to defraud several Texas banks
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Five people have pled guilty to participating in a "factoring" scheme to defraud several banks in Texas. 49-year-old Ronald Wayne Schroeder of Canyon Lake, 60-year-old Jill Martin Alvarado of Irving, 57-year-old Rigo Alvarado of Barstow, 58-year-old Ryan Martinez of San Antonio and 80-year-old Phyllis Joe Martinez of San Antonio all each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
fox7austin.com
Texas non-profit helps teachers with school supplies
Teacher Reuse is trying to ease the load for educators. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has all the details.
Comments / 0