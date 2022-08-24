ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Primary results: Florida Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis, Rep. Jerry Nadler wins in NY

By Adriana Gomez Licon, Steve Peoples, Brendan Farrington
fox7austin.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Artemis l launch in Florida

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the historic Artemis l moon rocket launch from Florida on Monday, her office confirmed to FOX 35 News. Harris and Second Gentlemen Emhoff will travel to Kennedy Space Center to attend NASA’s launch, which has a 2-hour launch window scheduled to start at 8:33 a.m. ET. While on site, the Harris will deliver remarks about the Artemis program and tour Artemis II and Artemis III mission hardware.
fox7austin.com

Gov. Newsom vs Gov. Abbott in Twitter battle over gas-powered cars, abortions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The governors of California and Texas had a testy exchange on Twitter as they slammed each other for recent moves made by the country's largest states. Governor Abbott started the smackdown in a tweet ripping California's plan to require all new cars, trucks, and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. The new plan backed by Governor Newsom was announced Wednesday and seeks to dramatically cut carbon emissions.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Federal judge says Texas can’t ban 18 to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns

A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

How does Texas' trigger law taking effect impact voters this November?

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas' trigger law went into effect Thursday, deeming abortions a felony punishable by up to life in prison. This comes two months after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing each state to set their own abortion laws. FOX 7's Mike Warren is joined by...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Miami, FL
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
fox7austin.com

Derek Chauvin moved from Minnesota to federal prison in Arizona

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd, has been moved from a state prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, to federal prison in Tucson, Arizona. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from Oak Park Heights on Wednesday. He...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Val Demings
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Curt Anderson
Person
Donald Trump
fox7austin.com

5 plead guilty to 'factoring' scheme to defraud several Texas banks

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Five people have pled guilty to participating in a "factoring" scheme to defraud several banks in Texas. 49-year-old Ronald Wayne Schroeder of Canyon Lake, 60-year-old Jill Martin Alvarado of Irving, 57-year-old Rigo Alvarado of Barstow, 58-year-old Ryan Martinez of San Antonio and 80-year-old Phyllis Joe Martinez of San Antonio all each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy