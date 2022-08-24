Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of Pennsylvania
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate Writer
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this month
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh
Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans
'I like his stance on biblical issues. He's pro-life,' state Senate candidate Todd Johnson said. The post Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
F&M poll: Pa. voters support abortion rights; Shapiro, Fetterman lead
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Airdate: Thursday, August 25, 2022. By a large margin, Pennsylvania voters support abortion...
Mehmet Oz sharpens attack on John Fetterman health after ‘crudites’ flub
Dr. Mehmet Oz is taking a sharper tone in attacking the health of Democrat John Fetterman in their Pennsylvania Senate race, with the celebrity heart surgeon’s campaign saying that if the state’s lieutenant governor “had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke.”
Pa. school district defamed teacher over Jan. 6 Trump rally, lawsuits states
Jason Moorehead claims the Allentown School District destroyed his reputation and career by falsely linking him to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. A Pennsylvania teacher who attended Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington has sued his former school district, saying it destroyed his reputation and career by falsely linking him to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
Dr. Mehmet Oz’s Senate bid in Pennsylvania could be a Muslim first but is ‘complicated’
Oz, whose parents emigrated from Turkey, calls himself a “secular Muslim." If Dr. Mehmet Oz is elected to the U.S. Senate this fall, he’ll be the first Muslim ever to serve in the chamber. It’s something he hardly brings up while campaigning, his Democratic opponent isn’t raising it and it’s barely a topic of conversation in Pennsylvania’s Muslim community.
wtae.com
Gab users slur, threaten PA Rep. Frankel in response to his criticism of Gab and Doug Mastriano
PITTSBURGH — Gab users are making ethnic slurs and threats against Pennsylvania state Rep. Dan Frankel (D) for him calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano's $5,000 payment to the far-right website. Gab is the site on which Robert Bowers, who is charged in the Tree of Life Synagogue...
Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling
PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
At 988 call centers, crisis counselors offer empathy — and juggle limited resources
The new 988 system launched in mid-July, and one early estimate says calls went up 45% nationally during the first week. On a Friday evening at a call center in southeastern Pennsylvania, Michael Colluccio stirs his hot tea, puts on his headset, and starts up his computer. On the screen, calls are coming in to the suicide prevention lifeline from around the state.
Elevate-Bio expected to bring more jobs to Pittsburgh in expansion
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday that a tech company, expanding in Pittsburgh, is expected to create nearly 200 jobs. Elevate-Bio is focused on transformative cell and gene therapies. It's building a new facility at Pitt's biomanufacturing center in Hazelwood Green. Construction is expected to begin next year.
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium
The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is medium, as of Aug. 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Pa. court loosens rules on where malpractice cases can be filed
Pennsylvania’s highest court on Thursday reversed its own two-decade-old rule that required medical malpractice cases to be filed in the county where the alleged harm occurred, a win for civil plaintiffs and the lawyers who represent them but a potentially costly change for health care providers. The decision by...
wjol.com
Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments
This is a statue of Christopher Columbus in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh that was wrapped to protect it from vandalism, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Pittsburgh city crews covered the statue in advance of Columbus Day following a recommendation from Mayor Bill Peduto that it be removed from a city park and placed in a private location yet to be determined. Mayor Bill Peduto said Friday that he agreed with the recommendation of a city art commission last month that the statue in Schenley Park should be removed. Peduto said the work "can be better displayed in a private location that places Columbus, his memory and his history in different context." (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
The role of Christian nationalism in the race for Pennsylvania governor
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano made national headlines this summer for his ties to Gab, a social-media site closely associated with the Christian nationalist movement, and once used by the man accused in the mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue. Mastriano deleted his account last month, he...
Biomanufacturing facility to bring medical innovation, hundreds of jobs to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by local and state leaders on Thursday to tout a major biomanufacturing company’s decision to open a facility in Pittsburgh. “It’s just one more way we’re doing what we really need to do to make sure we have the future we deserve,” Wolf said.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Pittsburgh
Although Pittsburgh was once known for its steel production, many tourists enjoy visiting the city for its art galleries and theaters in its Downtown Arts District. I love stopping by the Carnegie Museum of Art, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and The National Aviary whenever I come to the city.
Pittsburgh progressives say movement must be bold
Pittsburgh officials and activists welcomed progressive activists from around the country Thursday to the Netroots Nation convention Downtown. And they had some lessons to share — perhaps the most important being that if a progressive political movement can win here, it can win anywhere. “Do not equivocate because our...
Q&A: Author Eliza Griswold reflects on lessons of ‘Amity and Prosperity’ and fracking in southwest Pennsylvania
This story from Inside Climate News is published here as part of a partnership between Inside Climate News and StateImpact Pennsylvania. With all eyes on Pennsylvania this election season as progressive Democrats square off with Donald Trump-endorsed Republicans in races for governor and the U.S. Senate, the issue of fracking is far from dominating debate.
Republicans and Democrats on pre-canvassing ballots in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ruled mail-in ballots constitutional and they are here to stay. It is called pre-canvassing, which is a fancy term for opening mail-in ballots and preparing them to be fed into a machine for counting. Act 77 says pre-canvassing cannot start until 7 a.m. on election day, […]
restaurantclicks.com
10 Greek Restaurants to Try in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh has a rich history and ranks highly on many domestic and international lists as one of the most livable cities. The city features more than 400 bridges due to its location at the combination of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers where they form the Ohio River. Visitors won’t lack...
