COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

9 DAYS AGO